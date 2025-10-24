Men’s soccer draws at both Navy and Drexel

The men’s soccer team earned its seventh shutout of the season on Tuesday against Drexel University. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)

The men’s soccer team managed a pair of ties this past week, drawing in a 3-3 offensive battle to Navy on Saturday and a scoreless 0-0 affair with Drexel University on Tuesday.

The Leopards (2-1-3 Patriot League, 5-5-5 overall) got on the board early courtesy of senior defender Nicholas Liebich, who headed the ball in the net off of junior midfielder Samir Dishnica’s cross to take a 1-0 advantage over the Midshipmen (0-4-2 Patriot League, 3-6-6 overall).

“It’s definitely one of our better games offensively,” Liebich said. “Unfortunately, we let up three goals defensively, so we just got to make sure we keep doing what we’re doing offensively, but just clean things up in the back.”

The lead waned over the next 25 minutes, however, as Navy found the goal in the 14th and 30th minutes to jump out in front. The shootout ensued as freshman midfielder Oliver Gordon received a pass in the penalty area and jumped on the equalizing goal — the first of his collegiate career — to head into halftime knotted at two goals apiece.

Junior forward Roy Biegon broke through for the Leopards in the 64th minute after snagging possession from the Midshipmen offense. Biegon took advantage of Navy’s goalkeeper straying off his line and fired a curling strike from 25 yards out for the 3-2 lead.

With the final minute ticking down, the Leopards seemed poised to capture their third Patriot League win. However, a Navy free kick landed in the box and was swept up by the Midshipmen and rifled in the net with 12 seconds to go, forcing a deadlocked final score.

“There are definitely a lot of emotions going on,” Liebich said. “We just gotta keep our heads on straight and make sure we don’t get conceited with 12 seconds left because that can’t happen.”

The Leopards returned to play on Tuesday in a non-conference contest against Drexel (2-3-1, 4-4-6 overall). The Dragons controlled much of the possession in the first 10 minutes, but senior midfielder Connor DeAngelis managed a shot after driving towards the goal, missing wide in the first attempt of the match.

Junior midfielder Conor Cohen also found an opportunity for the Maroon and White in the 41st minute, but his shot was blocked by Drexel’s goalkeeper. The Dragons attempted to return the favor shortly after with a free kick, but the shot deflected off the crossbar to remain deadlocked at halftime.

Sophomore forward Gabe Faust praised the Leopards’ defensive effort, as Tuesday marked their seventh shutout of the season.

“We have a ton of defensive pride right now, especially with our captain, Nick Liebich,” Faust said. “He’s been outstanding for us, and it’s good to have a good leader in the back. He’s always directing his back line.”

Both teams showed signs of life on offense in the second half, but neither team capitalized on their opportunities as the game withered into a deadlocked shutout. Junior goalkeeper Marco Brok played all 90 minutes in goal, making four saves to shut down the Dragons.

The Maroon and White will return to Gummeson Grounds on Saturday against Army (2-3-1 Patriot League, 4-5-5 overall) for their Senior Day.

“We need a win,” Faust said. “Priority is usually keeping a clean sheet in the back with our defense and our goalie, and then we always focus on set pieces and just trying to get goals.”