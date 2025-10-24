Tennis dominates at Bloomsburg Invitational

The men’s and women’s tennis teams combined for 8-0 in doubles play on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin Lara ’28 for GoLeopards)

The men’s and women’s tennis teams wrapped up their fall seasons at the Bloomsburg Invitational on Saturday. The men’s team posted a 13-5 record in singles matches, the women went 11-5 in singles play and both teams finished a perfect 8-0 in doubles.

All four records led the round-robin invitational, which pitted the Leopards against Franklin & Marshall College and hosts Bloomsburg University. Besides the Leopards, only the former men’s singles team finished above .500.

The men’s team kicked off the action with a 5-4 singles triumph over Franklin & Marshall, followed by the women taking down Bloomsburg 5-2 in singles shortly after. Both teams swept their doubles matches against Franklin & Marshall before the women’s singles bested the Diplomats 6-3. The invitational concluded with an 8-1 pounding of Bloomsburg’s men’s singles sandwiched between the Leopards’ doubles sweeps of the Huskies.

Sophomore Aidan Mahaffey highlighted the tournament’s importance in helping players gain experience and build confidence before the spring season.

“It’s important to get back into competing again,” said Mahaffey, who went 1-1 in singles matches and won his sole doubles match. “You can regroup and gauge what you need to work on.”

The Maroon and White saw 10 players finish with undefeated marks, including six on the women’s side. Senior Ally Waldman, junior Hanna Ganchi and freshman Sophia Pacheco all finished with 4-0 records across singles and doubles play. Senior Paras Briegel, sophomore Marie Sofia Romaniello and freshman Sophia Bald went 3-0 and senior Ally Vollero won her only doubles match.

“We all knew what we had to do, and we were doing it,” Bald said, noting that the Leopards’ fast start added motivation. “We’ve been playing a lot of matches, and everything finally came together.”

On the men’s side, senior Nick McKenzie, junior Derrin Lerner and freshman Nikolas Matirossian all posted 4-0 records for the Leopards. Sophomore Owen Studdiford went 2-0 in official play, but lost an exhibition singles match during the Lafayette-Franklin & Marshall doubles rotation.

The results helped the Leopards measure their improvement from last season, Lerner said.

“We beat Franklin & Marshall last spring, but this time we beat them more decisively,” Lerner said. “It just shows the team’s growth, which is exciting.

Everyone competing for the Leopards finished above .500 on the day. Four players went 2-1 and six finished 3-1 overall for the Leopards.

Despite the lopsided victory, Mahaffey identified room for improvement for himself and the team.

“We had some slow starts in singles throughout,” Mahaffey said. “If you don’t start well, you get in a bit of trouble.”

Both teams are off until the spring season begins in early February, where each squad will look to improve on disappointing 2024-25 campaigns.

The competition also marked the last event of head coach Ralph Von Ormer’s nine-year tenure before stepping down on Monday.