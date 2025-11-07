Window shopping new restaurants in ‘The Marquis’

Photo by Brea White for The Lafayette The recently opened The Joint Coffee Co. sources coffee beans from across the world.

With the construction of The Marquis luxury condos in downtown Easton, some new spaces have opened up for aspiring restaurateurs. Let’s see how they’ve been shaping up.

The Joint Coffee Co.

Owner Tito Negròn already had two locations in both Whitehall and Bethlehem, but after having his eyes set on Easton for the last four years, he finally opened The Joint in late July.

He explained the mission of The Joint as paying attention “every step of the way.”

The team sources coffee beans from a variety of locations, including Puerto Rico, Guatemala and Colombia.

Those moseying inside are greeted by the warm lights set up and tables filled with customers focused intently on their laptops or corporate discussions.

“All of the coffees have a different profile,” said Easton resident Michael Lear, calling it “an easy place to stop in before work.”

Zane, an Allentown local who did not give his last name, said that The Joint “gives you the feel that it is run by real people.”

“It’s not like those franchises,” he said.

Amigos Mexican Grill

The second Amigos restaurant, opened in September, brings a “focus on hospitality and consistency of great food being served on a daily basis,” according to owner Kevin Rodriguez.

The place smells like fresh ingredients. With menu items ranging from burritos to quesadillas to sweet plantains, there is something for everyone.

“We want people to feel like they’re coming to their friend’s house,” Rodriguez said of the restaurant’s name.

It has “that friendly vibe,” he added.

Matt Scienski ‘29, who said he discovered Amigos through social media, agreed.

“I thought that the atmosphere was really amazing and that the workers were extremely welcoming,” he said.

“The workers were really nice people, and the tacos were great,” Cal Smith ‘19 said.

“They’re generous with the sauce,” he added.

Zen Bar and Lounge

Restaurateur Frank DeFelice calls Zen a “farm to glass concept.”

“We make everything fresh in-house every single day,” he said. “We know exactly where we get every single one of our ingredients, and we’re very particular in where we source everything.”

While Zen sells a variety of cocktails and drinks, its best seller is the espresso martini, which uses both a custom coffee blend from The Joint and house-made cappuccino cold foam.

“When you think of ‘zen,’ you think of being peaceful, a state of relaxing,” DeFelice said. “I think every good restaurant has a sense of escapism in it where the only thing that matters is within those four walls.”

DeFelice has been within Easton’s restaurant scene for a long time, beginning as a dishwasher at 13.

“It feels really cool that I can, as someone who’s lived in this town for 20-plus years, add to it with this incredible concept,” he said.