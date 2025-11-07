Film department honors Palestinian filmmakers

Photo by Tim Jarkow for The Lafayette The most recent installation of the Film & Media Studies department’s Palestinian Film Series showed the films, “Upshot” (2025) and “Divine Intervention” (2002).

Lafayette College’s Landis Cinema became one of more than 700 venues across 90 countries to host a film screening on Sunday as part of Palestine Cinema Days, an annual global initiative organized by nonprofit Filmlab Palestine.

The screening follows the rescheduling of the Film & Media Studies department’s Palestinian Film Series, which created confusion over the circumstances of its calendar change.

The cinema showed the two films, “Upshot” (2025) and “Divine Intervention” (2002), followed by a discussion led by film professors Nandini Sikand and Drew Swedberg.

Swedberg called Palestine Cinema Days “a global call to folks that have access to screening venues to participate in a global day of showing Palestinian cinema.”

This screening marked Lafayette’s second year of participation in the global event. Nov. 2 was the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, a century-old statement establishing a “national home” for Jewish people in Palestine.

“Upshot,” a 2025 short film directed by Maha Haj, follows a couple and their retreat to an off-grid farm following the deaths of their children. “Divine Intervention,” directed by Elia Suleiman, implements dark humor and clever political criticism to tell the story of two lovers separated by an occupied border.

Swedberg called the work of Palestinian filmmakers to promote their pieces in film festivals “extraordinary.”

For both professors, organizing the screenings was an ethical responsibility.

“I find that it’s absolutely essential for colleges specifically to advocate for these types of screening spaces, and this type of rigor, truth telling and moral clarity,” Sikand said.

Swedberg cited the recent firing of Muhlenberg College professor Maura Finkelstein for alleged antisemitic discrimination as something that has increased the weight of events like the screening.

“Regardless of what the status is of work and labor here, part of it is having the privilege of being able to have access to a space like Landis Cinema,” he said.

Audience and community member Jimmy Stone said that screening Palestinian films is important for “kids to understand what’s going on in other places, not just to focus on what’s going on in America.”

Swedberg said that creating a space where students and community members can learn more about the conflict in Palestine “really doesn’t feel like a choice, it feels like a responsibility.”