Junior wins race for Connecticut town council seat

Photo by Tim Jarkow for The Lafayette Addison Moore ’27 launched his campaign in August.

Staring at a sheet of paper taped to the wall with newly updated voting numbers, Addison Moore ‘27 turned his head to the right, his hands nervously clasped together. He breathed a sigh of relief.

“I think I got the second most votes,” said Moore, who soon after confirmed a victory in Westport, Connecticut’s Representative Town Meeting District 9 race. At age 20, he’s now the youngest elected representative in Westport’s history.

Moore claimed 495 votes as the second-place finisher out of six candidates. 36 candidates in total were elected to each of Westport’s nine districts — four in each district. Moore claimed that District 9 is the town’s most competitive race.

“It was pretty stressful,” he told The Lafayette, late at night off the heels of a post-Election Day bus ride back to campus. “I’ll be completely honest, I didn’t believe it initially. I had to go back and double-check it.”

Moore said he and his campaign volunteers knocked on over 900 doors during his campaign, which launched in early August. His platform centered on community engagement, and he frequently pointed to his experience in Westport as a recent graduate of Staples High School and founder of a Fairfield County nonprofit, “Up Next Teens.”

“I’m delighted to finally not be the youngest anymore,” wrote District 4 member Andrew Colabella in a statement, a 2007 graduate of Staples. “It’s about time someone stepped up and channeled their passion and dedication to their town.”

The Representative Town Meeting is responsible for adopting municipal budgets, approving large town appropriations and enacting ordinances in Westport, according to the town’s website.

Moore and his campaign volunteers reported at least $5,000 in donations; he declined to specify how much money the campaign cost.

“We did manage to fundraise well over our goal,” Moore said. “It gave us a lot of wiggle room to do a bunch of extra fun stuff that we weren’t expecting.”

Moore will officially take office at the end of November. The council meets monthly.

“I fully intend to be in person and continue to talk to constituents and continue to be present during meetings,” he said of balancing Lafayette College classwork and attending council meetings. He plans to stay at Lafayette during his tenure.