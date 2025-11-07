Student Government approves new senate structure

The Oct. 30 Student Government meeting featured a unanimous vote to approve a senate model restructure, a discussion on future constitutional amendments and a debate on whether to continue funding the collegewide New York Times subscription.

Student Government members voted unanimously to adopt a senate model that will replace the current representative structure. Under the new system, all representatives will be popularly elected, rather than appointed through an application and interview process.

“We want to distribute power across Student Government more evenly and elevate the ability of representatives to change legislation and enact change for their class year,” said Student Government President Alex Brown ‘26.

Additionally, a secretary position will take on part of the communications officer role to strengthen internal communication and public transparency.

The approved constitutional revisions must also receive approval from the faculty and the Board of Trustees, which executives hope will occur in December. If endorsed, the new structure could take effect as early as next semester or at the start of the next academic year.

“This system gives students a direct reason to care,” parliamentarian Bryan Kibet ‘27, who led the changes, wrote in an email. “They’ll now elect senators who represent their specific class year. That accountability encourages participation and further allows them to know who to talk to when there’s any issues.”

The overhaul was inspired by systems under which Lafayette’s peer student governments operate. According to Brown, Lafayette’s current system stands out among organizations that largely favor a senate-like system.

Additional constitutional changes, including updates to committee responsibilities and the parliamentarian role, are expected to be reviewed and voted on in the coming month.

Prior to the vote, the meeting began with a discussion led by Brown about the future of the college’s New York Times digital access program. The subscription, which costs approximately $11,000 per year, has been partially funded by Student Government for about eight years. The organization currently pays about 55% of the total cost, roughly $6,400, using student activity fees. The remainder of the cost is paid for by the college library.

About 1,800 students, faculty and staff have activated accounts — a roughly 67% participation rate that has increased each year, according to a presentation during the meeting. The current subscription is set to expire in June of 2026. A formal vote on whether to continue the subscription and the length of the subscription is expected to take place in approximately two weeks.

Elisabeth Seidel ‘26 contributed reporting