Get a sniff of The Whiff Shop

Ever wanted to smell like a circus? Or maybe a Neanderthal? How about ocean moss?

New to downtown Easton, The Whiff Shop, the only niche perfume store in the Lehigh Valley, carries these unique scents and much more.

“I’m so happy with the ones that I have,” said Stephanie Pathak, a co-owner of the store. “All of these have been my dream fragrances because I hand-picked every single line that we have here.”

The store currently sells 35 brands and at least 250 perfumes.

So what exactly defines a niche perfume versus something mainstream?

Niche fragrance houses — companies or brands — often use “rare ingredients for a lot of their stuff, so they smell different, they smell richer, a little bit more unique,” Pathak said.

“They’re smaller houses, not accessible to everyone,” she continued. “You have to go to specific stores that carry them. Some are only sold in certain countries.”

Room 1015, for example, is a house inspired by counterculture movements, with scents like “Electric Wood” (nutmeg, oak, cedar) and “Cherry Punk” (cherry, pepper, leather). It has only 13 stockists in the U.S., including The Whiff Shop, one of its newest additions.

“The Whiff Shop immediately stood out for its strong identity and dedication to niche perfumery,” wrote Room 1015 founder and creative director Michael Partouche in an email. “Their energy and approach to storytelling in scent resonated perfectly with Room 1015’s universe.”

Pathak said that a lot of The Whiff Shop’s customers are from the Lehigh Valley who would have otherwise had to travel to New York City or Philadelphia to find a niche perfume store.

This was the experience of first-time customer and perfume enthusiast Stephanie Stayter from Philadelphia, who came to The Whiff Shop looking for a brand it carried. Otherwise, she would’ve had to travel to New York or order online.

“You can order samples online, which I do, but it gets really expensive when you go through all of it and you smell it once and you’re like, ‘Ah, I hate it,’” she said. “And it’s always a fun adventure to be able to come somewhere and experience it and talk to people who are passionate about it.”

Niche perfumes might be harder for customers to find, but they’re also harder for retailers to get.

“A lot of them wouldn’t sell to us until our store was open for six months,” Pathak said. “They required to come to the space and see it to make sure that it was a real store, that it was up to their standards of how they want their brand represented.”

Pathak said that while she does look for fragrances that are more on the rare side, she also looks for affordability, in part because of the number of college students in the area.

Perfumes at The Whiff Shop vary widely in price, especially depending on the volume of the bottle. The most expensive is Blue Sapphire by Boadicea The Victorious at a whopping $935. Each handcrafted bottle features a real sapphire, and the fragrance is known for being Michelle Obama’s signature scent.

The store recently hosted one of the brand’s launch parties in October for the release of its newest fragrance, Lannosea.

Pathak credited the BDK perfume Gris Charnel with getting her into fragrances. It’s also one of the store’s bestsellers.

“Every time I smell it, I’m like, yeah, this is the reason why I got into this,” she said.

Stephanie and her husband, Sanket Pathak, continue to work in healthcare while managing their store as its only employees. Stephanie Pathak called The Whiff Shop “purely a passion project” for the couple.

“We do this on our days off and our time off,” she said. “This is how we spend our weekends. We just love fragrances.”

The design and atmosphere of the space of The Whiff Shop were very intentional.

“We wanted to facilitate a discovery where people could move at their own pace, spray on themselves and make it stress-free that you don’t have to feel like they have to purchase something,” Sanket Pathak said.

“To be able to just sort of take your time and smell stuff is such a treat,” Stayer said. “Often when you come to places, there’s a pressure from salespeople to buy.”

If you’re unlike Stayer and just getting into perfumes for the first time, Stephanie Pathek has some tips.

“Don’t judge it as soon as you smell it, let it settle,” she said. “It’s a completely different fragrance once it dries.”

Also, “if you like it, wear it.”