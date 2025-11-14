An outsider’s guide to East Coast fashion

‘Tis the season of me complaining about how cold it’s getting. If you, too, are not a Northeast native, the approaching winter might leave you frozen about what to wear — or just plain frozen if you’re not adequately prepared.

With help from downtown Easton stores, here are some winter wardrobe recommendations to keep your blood flowing fashionably.

Over layers

For the colder months, “you want those jackets, pea coats, that go past the knee,” said Lucky Gal Vintage co-owner Justine Lavoie. She recommended brands Patagonia and L.L. Bean and something “that’s got depth to it, feathers, everything.”

Yellow Balloon Consignment owner Erica Fisher said that a long wool pea coat gives a “nice, classic look.”

“Something with a little bit of color too is always nice, because you get into this winter season, and you have daylight savings, everything gets a little bit darker feeling, and you still want to have a good energy,” she said.

Fisher also recommends a jacket with a liner for easy wear over a sweater, “so you’re not feeling tight and bulky.”

Sweaters are also a large part of the layering equation.

“I would say maybe a rugby under or a collared shirt under your sweaters, and that’ll honestly set you straight, and then a scarf,” said 2nd Base Vintage stylist and product manager Laz, who did not give his last name.

“If you’re formal, a good blazer would do,” he said. “And then a vest as well, and a long sleeve of your choice.”

Under layers

What’s underneath is just as important as what’s on the outside.

The secret to staying warm is “anything layering,” Lavoie said.

“Vests are key,” she said. “A long sleeve with a vest is good, a sweatshirt with a vest.”

Fisher echoed the importance of layering.

“Anything that was a tight, fitted undershirt with layering, whether it was a wool sweater or cashmere, that really just held in a lot of the warmth,” she said.

For bottoms, Fisher said that she likes to have a soft underlayer — leggings or tights — with a skirt or corduroys on top.

Accessories

Both Laz and Fisher said that the key to staying fashionable during the winter is to accessorize.

“You can still do the classics of a black jacket, but whatever you’re wearing, you’re comfortable and you’re colorful at the same time,” Fisher said. She favors infinity scarves, a tight-fitting hat and mittens or leather driving gloves. She is also a big fan of arm and leg warmers.

Fisher emphasized the importance of footwear.

“We like to have a little bit of a taller sole or heel to keep us off the ground,” she said. “If there was something that was more insulated, like a rugged, tall boot or a hiking sneaker, that’s what we lean toward.”

For boots, Lavoie recommends furry Doc Marten or Ugg boots to stay both warm and fashionable.

But don’t forget: “A nice big, chunky scarf — those are in,” she said.

Laz also recommended accessorizing with sentimental pieces.

“Something that ties an outfit together, and the way you play around with it and implement it is important,” Laz said.