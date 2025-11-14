First-time faculty speak on current state of higher education

A common topic of discussion among Lafayette College faculty members is how to best support international students. (Photos by Austin Carey ’27, Tim Jarkow ’27 and Benjamin White ’27 for The Lafayette)

For economics professor Michael Carter, a first-time faculty member in his third year at Lafayette College, the “uncertainty of uncertainty” looms large in everyday life.

“It feels like you wake up every day and there is something new you didn’t even know you had to think about or worry about that’s being announced,” he said.

Stuck between a recently ended government shutdown, harsher immigration policy and research funding uncertainty, Lafayette’s first-time faculty members are navigating an early career in higher education amid rising pressure from the federal government.

New faculty expressed concerns about how international students are supported by the federal government; some raised concerns that a handful of Lafayette international students have not attended school this year because of issues surrounding visa status or immigration policies.

“The best thing I can say is, I’ve been reassured to see that our faculty is thinking about it,” said Andy Ackerman, a math professor. “I don’t think that I’ve gone to a faculty meeting yet where it hasn’t been brought up: How do we support our international students? So that’s been reassuring.”

Beyond supporting international students, international faculty members face many of the same problems. Philosophy professor Qiong Wu works on an H-1B visa, a temporary work visa for fields of specialized knowledge. A proclamation from the Trump administration in September required a $100,000 fee for the visa, but a couple of days later, it was clarified that this would only be for future visa applicants.

“Life is always changing and unpredictable for us in that way,” Wu said. “We just get used to it.”

Psychology professor Chu Chu, another first-time faculty member on an H-1B visa, said that in writing a narrative of her research history for applications for more permanent residency, she was advised not to focus on a research paper of hers that conducted a systematic review of diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM education.

“I have to rethink a little bit about how I teach it,” Chu said of discussing DEI in the classroom.

Geology professor Elizabeth Patterson studies climate science and the climate crisis, and while she said she hasn’t “felt any pressure” in teaching those topics throughout her first year at Lafayette, she noted logistical concerns in conducting research, with significant declines in funding to National Science Foundation grants.

“I will have fewer opportunities to apply for money to research climate change, which means fewer opportunities for me to advance my career, but also fewer opportunities for Lafayette students to work in my lab,” Patterson said.

Chemistry professor Kristen DeMeester said that although she’s only in her third year at Lafayette, she’s already experienced students having trouble getting into graduate programs due to federal cuts to the National Institute of Health.

“I’ve been encouraging my students to apply broadly, not only in that one space that they’re interested in being, but also trying to be flexible and to try to apply to other spaces that are similar,” DeMeester said.

Other research challenges for professors include difficulties accessing data, from the government scrubbing data online — largely related to reproductive rights, gender identity and DEI — to impacts of the recently ended federal government shutdown due to budget delays.

“From an economist’s perspective, I can’t even say how well the economy is doing because the federal government isn’t putting out the reports that legally, it has to or it’s supposed to,” Carter said.

Professors say that these obstacles have not altered the mission at the core of their teaching.

“I think what I focus on is being able to teach engaging and thoughtful and well-designed courses,” said Anna Callis, a Government & Law professor in her first year at Lafayette. “I don’t think that changes now.”