Allie Waxman ‘28 elected Student Government president
While Public Safety waits on permanent CCTV installation, Ring cameras will ensure honest customers at Simon's Market.
College cracks down on campus ‘Just Walk Out’ thefts
Fourteen candidates took the stage at the Student Government candidate forum.
Student Government candidate forum sees attendance surge
A common topic of discussion among Lafayette College faculty members is how to best support international students. (Photos by Austin Carey '27, Tim Jarkow '27 and Benjamin White '27 for The Lafayette)
First-time faculty speak on current state of higher education
The panel discussion lasted for nearly two hours on Monday.
Easton warehouse saga lands at Lafayette
The students began working on plans for the journal during the 2024-25 academic year.
Students launch college’s only active academic journal
Extended finals week hours cost the college $10,000 every academic year.
Skillman cuts 24-hour finals study schedule
Before the syllabus repository was created, students could see student-created course evaluation scores.
Syllabus repository sees limited use
24 integrative engineering students are expected to graduate with the senior class this spring.
Integrative engineering program accredited after yearslong wait
Provost Laura McGrane joined Lafayette College in 2024.
Associate provosts to replace academic dean structure
Your 2025 Student Government election guide
Your 2025 Student Government election guide
Many of the freshmen on the ballot tout their experience serving on their high school student government.
Student Government candidates new to organization, new to college
Student Government leaders to end terms with mixed results on campaign pledges
Student Government leaders to end terms with mixed results on campaign pledges
First-time faculty speak on current state of higher education
The main campus lost power around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Campus goes dark, power outage halts classes
Monthly faculty meetings previously took place at Marquis Dining hall for the past couple of years.
‘It’s like ‘Where’s Waldo?’’
After his retirement, Edward Kerns was awarded the honorary status of professor emeritus. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette magazine.)
‘A unicorn, a magical creature’: Architect of the arts Ed Kerns dies at 80
Lafayette College's AAUP chapter is one of over 500 collegiate chapters in the United States. (Graphic by Hiya Khan '28)
AAUP holds first general body meeting
Easton warehouse saga lands at Lafayette
21.9% of Easton residents received SNAP benefits in 2020, according to census data.
‘Everybody’s feeling the pinch’
Many of Pennsylvania schools' after-school activities remain on hold amidst state budget delays.
Lafayette-Easton student mentor program still paused, calls for budget thaw
Expert witness Donald Haas holding up a poster board brought by warehouse opposition to the meeting.
Easton warehouse debate all but postpones final decision to 2026
Easton was one of more than 2,700 cities where a No Kings Day demonstration was held.
‘No Kings Day’ sweeps nation
Public Safety dispatchers are trained in crisis communication.
Lafayette goes by the book amid nationwide hoax threats
The banner was up for less than 48 hours before it was removed by Public Safety.
No-confidence banner investigation brings no results
Charlie Kirk did not obtain a college degree, dropping out of college to pursue a full-time career in politics. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
Campus, Lehigh Valley respond to Charlie Kirk assassination
Authorities were originally looking for three masked suspects. (Photo courtesy of WFMZ)
Teen charged with shooting near West Ward elementary school
Workers from IB Abel install a new utility pole along the Karl Stirner Arts Trail, replacing one that had split in half.
Power outage resolved after day of campus disruption
The dean’s absence verification policy was launched at the start of the Fall 2025 semester.
The health documents for your next sore throat
The power outage affected multiple Halloween evening events.
Halloween power outage spooks campus
The Whiff Shop features at least 250 perfumes from 35 brands.
Get a sniff of The Whiff Shop
Both iterations of Girl Scout Badge Day have taken place in the Rockwell Integrated Sciences Center.
STEM program rallies the troops: Girl Scout Badge Day sees 2nd annual year
Yellow Balloon Consignment offers a collection of nice leather riding gloves to keep your hands warm.
An outsider’s guide to East Coast fashion
Anna Dragun '27 loves to base her jewelry off of a single pendant. (Photo courtesy of Anna Dragun '27)
Student jeweler is a diamond in the rough
Author and contest judge Samuel Oluwatosin Kolawole (center) flanked by winner Gianna Rauchut '26 (right) and runner-up Alejandro Pineda Wright ‘29 (left).
Catching lightning in a page
SoundZer0 analyzed the lyrics of Rihanna and Jay-Z's "Umbrella" in a Genius-style interview with The Lafayette.
SoundZer0 sounds off student tunes
Adelaide Novia ‘28 sells her crochet creations at art festivals.
Sophomore stitches critters with heart
geek's EP, “what’s so wrong with that?”, comes after multiple concerts during the 2024-25 academic year.
‘geek’ gets nerdy about music
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
Andy Muschiette’s "It" (2017) came after the first adaptation of the movie in 1990. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
‘It’ is a nightmare
"Sorry, Baby" released on June 27 to a limited theatrical release. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
‘Sorry, Baby’: A meditative release
Outside of the spooky season, Bushkill Park's "Hilarity Hall" still serves visitors a wacky funhouse experience.
Haunted house review: America’s oldest funhouse never ages
The cult classic horror movie, "The Strangers" (2008), was inspired by the Manson murders. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
To watch or not to watch: A Halloween horror movie guide
Originally titled "Elinor and Marianne," Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility" was first published in 1811.
Performance Review: ‘Sense and Sensibility’ production just makes sense
The recently opened The Joint Coffee Co. sources coffee beans from across the world.
Window shopping new restaurants in ‘The Marquis’
Angel's House of Design is on 430 Northampton St. in downtown Easton.
Stitching Easton’s alternative scene
The owners of Lucky Gal Vintage have been dating for five years.
New downtown vintage shop gives Y2K new life
Rios Brazilian Steakhouse, which relocated to Easton from Nazareth, is family owned.
Brazilian steakhouse puts down stake in downtown Easton
Many of the "Witches' Walk" attendees showed up decked out in magical attire.
A nightmare on 6th Street: Easton’s first annual Witches’ Walk
"Mean Girls" the play, is based on the 2004 blockbuster hit. (Illustration by Ethan Waldron '28)
Get in loser, Marquis Players is doing ‘Mean Girls’
This is Cadence's third year competing at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella. (Photo courtesy of Livia Barclay '26)
A capella groups hit the right notes at ICCA
The "Cultural Exchange" event took place in the Grossman House library.
‘Cultural Exchange’ fosters connection over chords, cuisine
Theater Underground was reintroduced to campus last spring. (Photo courtesy of Adam Fox '27)
Making it up as they go
The brick paths outlining the Quad were roads just two decades ago.
From cow grazing to concerts: A history of the Quad
Kirby Hall of Civil Rights is constructed out of stone worth millions of dollars.
‘The costliest building in the world’
The Technology Clinic course was founded in 1986. (Photo courtesy of Elisabeth Seidel '26)
A class in making change
Lafayette College’s campus did not begin to exist as it does today until the construction of South College. (Photo courtesy of Elaine Stomber '89)
Labor and Latin: Lafayette’s first academic year
Between the late 1890s and the late 1930s, Lafayette College sent many students to Persia for educational and missionary efforts. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
Lafayette in Iran
Avery Nunn '19 lives in California but grew up in Pennsylvania (the author of this article, meanwhile, currently lives in Pennsylvania and grew up in California). (Photo courtesy of Avery Nunn '19)
Environmental journalist captures natural world ‘with adventure and love’
Brent Glass '69 directed the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission before the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
Museum curator Brent Glass ’69 on the American narrative
Isabel Sorrells '23 changed her major as a junior from Government & Law and psychology to pursue art at Lafayette College. (Photo courtesy of Isabel Sorrells '23)
Alum Spotlight: Isabel Sorrells ’23 makes empowering art that blossoms
Kristine Zeigler '96 studied art and French at Lafayette College. (Photo by Robin Osgood)
Alum Spotlight: Planet Women co-founder changes conservation culture
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Junior defensive back Avery Jones notched his first two career interceptions in Saturday's win over Colgate University.
Football team scorches Colgate for 5th straight conference win
The field hockey team celebrates junior forward Maddie Evans’s goal against Boston University in Saturday’s championship. (Photo by Kenya Allen for GoLeopards)
Field hockey upset by BU in Patriot League championship
Sophomore guard Caleb Williams led the men’s basketball team with 20 points on Saturday against the University of Texas at Austin. (Photo by Brandon McKinney for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball routed by Texas
Freshman guard Haylie Adamski led the Leopards with 22 points in her first-career start on Sunday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball loses to Le Moyne in overtime heartbreaker, earns first win against Saint Peter’s
Freshman wide receiver Matthew Scerbo has scored in three games for the football team this season.
‘Scerbo swag’: Freshman wide receiver commands deep attack
Junior defensive lineman Jaylon Joseph managed two sacks against Holy Cross last Friday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football team manages 4 turnovers to hold off Holy Cross
Freshman wide receiver Matthew Scerbo scored the sole touchdown for the Leopards on Saturday against Oregon State University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football falters against Oregon State despite strong start
The football team won its third straight contest against Fordham University with its 24-10 victory on Saturday.
Football commands all 3 phases to trounce Fordham
Freshman midfielder Era Methoxha winds up to pass in Wednesday’s win over Lehigh University.
Women’s soccer clinches postseason bid with wins over Navy, Lehigh
The men’s soccer team outshot Army 8-7 on Saturday despite the loss.
Men’s soccer falters in Senior Day game
Six members of the women’s soccer team were celebrated prior to Saturday’s game. (Photo by Jasmin Lara '28 for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer fails to find footing against Army on Senior Night
The men’s soccer team earned its seventh shutout of the season on Tuesday against Drexel University. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer draws at both Navy and Drexel
Senior quarterback Dean DeNobile won Patriot League Player of the Week for his performance against Bucknell University on Oct. 11. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Catching up on fall break athletics
Sophomore defender Anthony Durling dribbles the ball to set up junior midfielder Samir Dischnica’s goal against Boston University.
Men’s soccer clinches postseason spot
The women’s soccer team was outshot 16-6 in their loss to Boston University on Nov. 6. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer ends season with semifinal shutout loss to BU
Junior midfielder Nadia Zaffanella’s two-score performance against Holy Cross puts her at nine goals on the season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer progresses to Patriot League semifinals in penalty kicks
Freshman midfielder Era Methoxha winds up to pass in Wednesday’s win over Lehigh University.
Women’s soccer clinches postseason bid with wins over Navy, Lehigh
Six members of the women’s soccer team were celebrated prior to Saturday’s game. (Photo by Jasmin Lara '28 for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer fails to find footing against Army on Senior Night
Sophomore guard Caleb Williams tallied 31 total points across both games this past week. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball 1-1 in opening contests
Junior guard Mark Butler drives to the basket in an exhibition game against Drexel University. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Basketball teams restocked and ready
Transferring student athletes come to Lafayette College from all over the U.S. (Graphic by Selma O’Malley ’26 for The Lafayette)
Turning a new page
Sophomore Folabomi Fayemi appeared in 11 games for the Leopards last season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore trains with Nigeria’s best
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Lafayette athletics 2024-25 in review
Freshman guard Haylie Adamski led the Leopards with 22 points in her first-career start on Sunday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball loses to Le Moyne in overtime heartbreaker, earns first win against Saint Peter’s
Senior guard Sauda Ntaconayigize led the Leopards in points with 15 against Villanova University. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball struggles in season-opener
Junior guard Mark Butler drives to the basket in an exhibition game against Drexel University. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Basketball teams restocked and ready
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against American University on Feb. 12. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore standout steps into basketball spotlight
The field hockey team celebrates junior forward Maddie Evans’s goal against Boston University in Saturday’s championship. (Photo by Kenya Allen for GoLeopards)
Field hockey upset by BU in Patriot League championship
Two of junior defender Lena Thedrian’s three goals came in the fourth quarter against Delaware University. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Field hockey roars back 4th quarter for non-conference win
The field hockey team finished the season 5-1 in Patriot League play.
Field hockey wins final Patriot League game, drops non-conference match
The trio of Dutch players have appeared in nearly every game for the field hockey team this season.
Dutch trio shines for field hockey
Junior defender Katie Gibb fires the game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation against Colgate University. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey scrapes up Colgate victory to earn playoff spot
The men's lacrosse team will take on Boston University Friday night in the Patriot League semifinal. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse wins 1st Patriot League tournament game in team history
The women's lacrosse team almost pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against Lehigh in its final game on Wednesday.
Women’s lacrosse ends season with losses to #22 Navy, late nail-biter against Lehigh
The Leopards will face a win-and-in contest to secure a playoff berth on Friday night against Lehigh University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse comes up short against Virginia
The men's lacrosse team competed in its first-ever Patriot League semifinals on May 2. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse falters against Boston University
The men's lacrosse team will take on Boston University Friday night in the Patriot League semifinal. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse wins 1st Patriot League tournament game in team history
The Leopards will face a win-and-in contest to secure a playoff berth on Friday night against Lehigh University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse comes up short against Virginia
The women's lacrosse team almost pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against Lehigh in its final game on Wednesday.
Women’s lacrosse ends season with losses to #22 Navy, late nail-biter against Lehigh
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht scored a hat trick during Saturday's contest against Colgate University. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse splits pair of 1-point games
The women's lacrosse team currently stands in eighth place out of 10 Patriot League teams. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse falls to nationally-ranked Loyola Maryland
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht put up two shots in Saturday's contest against Army. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse stifled by Army
The cost of freedom: Remembering those who gave everything
Op-ed: Populism in a blue coat: How Zohran Mamdani duped the left
Op-ed: Wood Avenue warehouse: Why should I care?
Op-ed: On the sacrifices of parents
Op-ed: Cinema of absence
Poor Saylor just can't control herself. Poor girl. (Graphic by Stubert Jehosephat Romano for the Scoffayette)
President’s dogs use college property as personal toilet, Hurd enables
Baby bye bye bye (bye bye!) (Graphic by Cocaine Bear for The Scoffayette)
Pardee falls into sinkhole, investigation underway
The Morning Call plans to avoid the noun ban, replacing any mention of Trump with the word "hubbahubba." (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for The Scoffayette)
Trump bans nouns, nation struggles to identify who, what, where
This article has nothing do with Jalen Hurts, just a reminder that he is a Super Bowl MVP. (Graphic by Crangis McBasketball for The Scoffayette)
Baseball team signs Big Justice, The Rizzler
Hole's next song is "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" by U2. (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for the Scoffayette)
Student Artist Spotlight: That guy in your dorm with a guitar
First-time faculty speak on current state of higher education

Byline photo of Benjamin White
By Benjamin White, Managing EditorNovember 14, 2025
A common topic of discussion among Lafayette College faculty members is how to best support international students. (Photos by Austin Carey ’27, Tim Jarkow ’27 and Benjamin White ’27 for The Lafayette)

For economics professor Michael Carter, a first-time faculty member in his third year at Lafayette College, the “uncertainty of uncertainty” looms large in everyday life.

“It feels like you wake up every day and there is something new you didn’t even know you had to think about or worry about that’s being announced,” he said.

Stuck between a recently ended government shutdown, harsher immigration policy and research funding uncertainty, Lafayette’s first-time faculty members are navigating an early career in higher education amid rising pressure from the federal government.

New faculty expressed concerns about how international students are supported by the federal government; some raised concerns that a handful of Lafayette international students have not attended school this year because of issues surrounding visa status or immigration policies.

“The best thing I can say is, I’ve been reassured to see that our faculty is thinking about it,” said Andy Ackerman, a math professor. “I don’t think that I’ve gone to a faculty meeting yet where it hasn’t been brought up: How do we support our international students? So that’s been reassuring.”

Beyond supporting international students, international faculty members face many of the same problems. Philosophy professor Qiong Wu works on an H-1B visa, a temporary work visa for fields of specialized knowledge. A proclamation from the Trump administration in September required a $100,000 fee for the visa, but a couple of days later, it was clarified that this would only be for future visa applicants.

“Life is always changing and unpredictable for us in that way,” Wu said. “We just get used to it.”

Psychology professor Chu Chu, another first-time faculty member on an H-1B visa, said that in writing a narrative of her research history for applications for more permanent residency, she was advised not to focus on a research paper of hers that conducted a systematic review of diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM education.

“I have to rethink a little bit about how I teach it,” Chu said of discussing DEI in the classroom.

Geology professor Elizabeth Patterson studies climate science and the climate crisis, and while she said she hasn’t “felt any pressure” in teaching those topics throughout her first year at Lafayette, she noted logistical concerns in conducting research, with significant declines in funding to National Science Foundation grants.

“I will have fewer opportunities to apply for money to research climate change, which means fewer opportunities for me to advance my career, but also fewer opportunities for Lafayette students to work in my lab,” Patterson said.

Chemistry professor Kristen DeMeester said that although she’s only in her third year at Lafayette, she’s already experienced students having trouble getting into graduate programs due to federal cuts to the National Institute of Health.

“I’ve been encouraging my students to apply broadly, not only in that one space that they’re interested in being, but also trying to be flexible and to try to apply to other spaces that are similar,” DeMeester said.

Other research challenges for professors include difficulties accessing data, from the government scrubbing data online — largely related to reproductive rights, gender identity and DEI — to impacts of the recently ended federal government shutdown due to budget delays.

“From an economist’s perspective, I can’t even say how well the economy is doing because the federal government isn’t putting out the reports that legally, it has to or it’s supposed to,” Carter said.

Professors say that these obstacles have not altered the mission at the core of their teaching.

“I think what I focus on is being able to teach engaging and thoughtful and well-designed courses,” said Anna Callis, a Government & Law professor in her first year at Lafayette. “I don’t think that changes now.”

