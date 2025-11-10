Campus goes dark, power outage halts classes

Most of the Lafayette College campus went dark Sunday evening after a power outage. As of Monday afternoon, most academic buildings appear fully powered, though a campus-wide email late Sunday night stated that main-campus classes were to be canceled or held online, and non-essential staff were to stay home.

Met-Ed, the local electrical provider, said the outage was caused by tree damage to an electrical pole near the Leopard Parking Deck; the company estimated power would be restored by Monday afternoon. At the site of the damaged pole, an IB Abel lineman working on repairs said he was not sure exactly when power would be restored, but that it was “gonna be late.”

Bailey Health Center and two dining locations — Marquis Dining Hall and Cinco — are open and fully functional. Skillman Library and the Kirby Sports Center gym are closed. Markle Hall is open with power, though Monday’s admission tours were canceled. Many academic buildings appear to have full power, and several professors convened their classes in person despite the email.

Due to the outage, the deadline for fall semester course withdrawal was extended to Tuesday at 5 p.m., according to an email from the provost’s office.

The outage comes nine days after the last, when most of campus lost power Halloween evening and stayed dark for more than a day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.