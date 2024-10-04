Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

Plans for the trail are expected to be completed in 2025. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
College receives trail grant from Northampton County
McCartney II is Lafayette's newest completed investment in College Hill property.
Easton homeowners, landlords discuss Lafayette development on College Hill
Sept. 26 Student Government meeting includes strategic plan discussion, budget approvals
Fall Weekend will see a variety of events catered towards students and their parents. (Illustration by Hiya Khan '28 for The Lafayette)
College combines fall traditions into one weekend
The newest addition to the Pard Pantry is a deep freezer for long-term storage of foods.
Pard Pantry to reopen soon after productive summer
Many of the music technology classes take place in the Williams Center for the Arts computer lab.
College announces new minors
Seven students received honorable Fulbright and Goldwater awards this year. Carter Brand '25 could not be reached for a photo. (Photos by Liv Bamford '24 and Emma Sylvester '25 for The Lafayette; bottom middle photo courtesy of Tess Stanley '25).
Lafayette students awarded Fulbright, Goldwater scholarships
The Indigenous Studies minor will involve courses across several departments.
Indigenous Studies minor approved
The visit to the conference comes after Sigma Tau Delta was established on campus in October. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cangro '24)
English students present work at national conference
The government and law major has a storied history at the college.
Why government and law, not political science?
Internal updates, budget approvals presented at Sept. 19 Student Government meeting
Ad hoc committee discontinued, student project presented at Sept. 12 Student Government meeting
Allison Williams previously advised the student government of Centenary University.
New student involvement staff member to support Student Government
Austin Haytko, Lafayette's director of student conduct and restorative practices, joined the college in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Daily)
Director of student conduct resigns
The college scheduled eight listening sessions to talk to campus community members about the strategic plan.
College announces proposed strategic plan
Amanda Haninick has worked in higher education for almost 20 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Communications)
Title IX coordinator exits, VP for Inclusion serving in interim
In addition to his new role as dean, Tim Laquintano is an associate professor of English. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
College administration sees interim structural changes
Construction on the new downtown hotel is slated to start in the upcoming months.
New hotel development coming to downtown Easton
Before closing earlier this month, The Bayou was open for seven years in downtown Easton's center square.
Downtown Easton staples close
The renovation of the hillside stairs and escarpment trail were completed in 2023.
College hill erosion issues remain despite some improvements
Peter Milius was formally arraigned at the Northampton County Courthouse on Sept. 19.
Criminal court scheduled in Milius case
The criminal investigation into Mindleaf CBD began in July.
College Hill hemp store charged with selling marijuana
The incident comes nearly two months after a shooting occurred in Easton's West Ward. (Photo courtesy of City of Easton on X)
Shots fired into occupied Easton home
Peter Milius' formal arraignment is expected to take place in Courtroom 1 of the Northampton County Courthouse.
Peter Milius waives preliminary hearing, formal arraignment to come
Peter Milius was a sophomore before he departed Lafayette College. It is unknown if his departure was voluntary. (Photo courtesy of TikTok)
More details revealed in Milius case, preliminary hearing postponed
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
Porchfest attendees got to experience a vibrant musical scene followed by a parade last weekend.
Porchfest turns College Hill into multi-genre music festival
Easton's 15th Annual Hot Pepper Eating Competition hosted a dozen contestants, with one coming out on top.
Too hot to handle
JoAnn Male works with everybody in the admissions office, including counselors and student workers.
Meet JoAnn Male, the face of admissions
Rogers Orock has experience teaching both Africana studies and anthropology.
Rogers Orock fosters unique perspective in Africana studies
Music by Lilly Hercik '27 can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music. (Photo courtesy of @lillymoss.music on Instagram)
Student Artist Spotlight: Lilly Hercik ‘27 puts a new spin on country music
Over the summer, McKenna Graf '26 read aloud her newest original collection of poetry in New York City. (Photo courtesy of Emily Graf)
Student Artist Spotlight: ‘Mortals, Myths, and Maybes’
Pedro dos Santos '26 participates in four music ensembles with his trombone.
Student Artist Spotlight: Trombonist Pedro dos Santos ‘26 tunes up music department spirits
The mural in Eco Cafe is meant to represent a landscape of the Lehigh Valley.
Student Artist Spotlight: Jolie Saint Vil ‘27 honors Lenni Lenape people with mural
Wilkie Collins' Victorian masterpiece "The Woman In White" contains a colorful cast of characters. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Nat’s Novels: ‘The Woman in White’ is a sensational sensation novel
"Megalopolis" is preceded by highly touted Coppola films, such as "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now." (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Megalopolis’ big money went to little use
Taylor Swift's "evermore" was her ninth studio album and has over five billion streams on Spotify. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
Albums for autumn
"Batman: Caped Crusader" features well-loved characters like Batman and Harley Quinn. (Photo courtesy of Batman Wiki)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ brings new feel to classic series
The author of "Murder Your Employer" also happens to be the singer-songwriter of a Billboard number-one song. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Selma’s Shelf: A murderously funny homicide handbook (but, not actually)
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Perched on the hill
Tucker Garage + Grocery is set to open in downtown Easton early this fall. (Photo courtesy of Indiegogo)
Welcome to Tucker Garage + Grocery
Julian Shorter ‘27, Liam Ward '27 and Jack Marich '27 import bagels weekly from New Jersey to make breakfast sandwiches. (Photo courtesy of Jack Marich '27)
Small Business Spotlight: Bean’s Bagels brings homemade breakfast sandwiches to your door
Josie's New York Deli was remodeled last year.
Small Business Spotlight: Josie’s New York Deli brings big city charm to Easton
Fox Bakery's shelves include many European treats, such as Russian honey cake.
Small Business Spotlight: Fox Bakery brings European treats to Easton
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
Meet the Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Omega
Art Jam has activities for all forms of creative expression, from playing music to drawing and painting. (Photo courtesy of McKenna Graf '26)
Art Jam: Art Society’s weekly hub of creativity
Yarn Club meets every Friday in Keefe Commons. (Photo courtesy of Danielle Lindsley '25)
Yarn Club: Not just for grannies
Cheese Club features a "Cheese of the Day" on its Instagram account every Monday and Wednesday. (Graphic by Elisabeth Seidel '26 for The Lafayette)
Cheese club? You better brie-lieve it!
The Prestigious Pardettes will be performing at basketball games this winter. (Photo courtesy of Janiya Hood '25)
Prestigious Pardettes perform at first ever fall showcase
The faculty play was a time-honored tradition at the college for nearly 40 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
What happened to faculty plays?
"The Laff-a-lot" was the first-ever satirical version of The Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The history of The Scoffayette
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Student Government protested the slow-moving process of building a student center in the spring of 1988.
The long road to Farinon College Center
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefner's Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
The men's soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)
Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans winds up to advance the ball against Patriot League rival American University last Friday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey falters against American, Penn State
Freshman wide receiver Mason Kuehner and freshman offensive lineman Sean Kinney have already attended at least three football games from their alma mater this season. (Photos courtesy of GoLeopards)
Teammates, roommates, best mates
Senior midfielder Ani Khachadourian fights for the ball against a Loyola University Maryland player. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer ties against Loyola, loses to Princeton
In addition to playing under his father at Lafayette, Cameron Bohn (left) got to play alongside his younger brother Quinn Bohn (right) in high school. (Photo courtesy of Cameron Bohn '28)
Father and son, coach and player, Dennis and Cameron Bohn
The Leopards defensive line readies to pounce on the Columbia offense. (Photo by Hana Ishihara for GoLeopards)
Football falls to 2-2 following upset loss to Columbia
The football team kicks off against Marist on Saturday.
Football trounces Marist in home opener
Junior wide receiver Elijah Steward evades a tackle against Marist on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Elijah Steward: 1 of 1 talent
The football team celebrates a last-minute victory against Monmouth. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football lands first win of the season with stunning finish
Senior midfielder Digger Iqbal leaps over a Navy defender for a header on Saturday. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer winless against Navy, La Salle
Junior goalkeeper Eric Axtman jumps for a ball in front of the goal in Tuesday's win against Albany. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer drops Patriot League opener, wins against Albany
Senior goalkeeper Griffin Huff makes a save against Binghamton. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer draws with Villanova, loses to Binghamton
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
Senior guard Eric Sondberg shoots over a Bucknell defender earlier this year. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball ends regular season with fourth consecutive loss
Junior guard Luka Savicevic shoots over a Lehigh defender during the Leopards' loss. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball drops three games in a row
Senior forward Kyle Jenkins shoots during the game against Colgate in which he notched his 1000th career point. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball defeats American, drops close game to Colgate
Freshman Mark Butler handles the ball against Lehigh. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball falls in double OT to Lehigh, drops Loyola matchup
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans makes a play on the ball in a match against Quinnipiac University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey notches first Patriot League win
Sophomore defender Katie Gibb looks to make a pass in the Leopards' Sept. 13 win against Quinnipiac. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey outlasts Quinnipiac, loses heartbreaker at Syracuse
Junior defender Makenzie Switzer and senior midfielder Laine Delmotte try to keep up with a New Hampshire player. (Photo courtesy of University of New Hampshire Athletics)
Field hockey goes 1-1 in New Hampshire
The field hockey team celebrates following Sunday's win against Delaware. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Field hockey starts season 2-0
Senior Arman Ganchi went 2-4 in his matches over the weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis competes at Lehigh Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from a rough outing this weekend at the Lehigh Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis defeated in dual matches against Monmouth, Rider
The women's tennis team opened its fall season at Bucknell this weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s and women’s tennis compete at Bucknell Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from an 8-15 record last season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis starts season at Bloomsburg Invitational
Sophomore outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to dig the ball. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball wins in 5 against Fordham, silenced twice by FDU
Freshman outside hitter Paige Chmura and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to contest a Virginia Tech player. (Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics)
Volleyball falls to Winthrop, wins against Virginia Tech at weekend tourney
Senior outside hitter Abby Nieporte and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to block a Syracuse player. (Photo courtesy of Syracuse University Athletics)
Volleyball begins season 3-1 at Salt City Classic Tournament
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball drops final match of season
Editorial: A call for campus contribution
On the Spot: Who won the vice presidential debate, and why?
On the Spot: Who won the debate, and why?
Op-ed: Breaking the silence, Lafayette’s next leap
On the Spot: Why is your club the best on campus?
Op-ed: An open letter to President Nicole Hurd from concerned faculty and staff
Op-ed: The case for disclosure
Students sat for the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality.
Op-ed: Student activism in uncertain times
Photo courtesy of Jess Langlois '24
Op-ed: Speak Now (Mental Health Version)
Editorial: A call for campus contribution
Letter from the editor
Letter to the editor: Response to faculty open letter
Letter from the editor
Letter to the editor: Hoff Awards changes
Nicole Hurd looked Vladimir Putin in the eyes and "got a sense of his soul."
Hurd ends all global conflicts
Don't worry, the Quaddlers can't count to 84,000.
New Bowd of Twustees talks goals, kitties
“I don’t get the sense that the men were ever afraid to show how smart they were in a classroom,” Thaddeus Robert Barron Pardee ‘33 said.
Men of first class look back 191 years after graduating
Do not come.
Lafayette College announces ‘Hibachi for Harris’
Defenestrate the frat men? Fine, we'll do it, twist our arms.
Greek life rebrands as French life
By Martin Familetti, Staff WriterOctober 4, 2024
The men’s soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday’s win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)

The men’s soccer team (1-2 Patriot League, 4-4-2 overall) secured its first Patriot League victory on Saturday, defeating Army West Point (0-3 Patriot League, 2-7-1 overall) by a score of 2-1.

The team traveled to West Point, New York, in desperate need of three points after consecutive Patriot League defeats put the Leopards at risk of being cut adrift from the playoffs. Facing the Black Knights with the worst overall record in the Patriot League, senior forward Lawrence Aydlett said the team was still ready for a tough match.

“The bottom line in the Patriot League is that all the games are going to be tough regardless of who’s in what place,” Aydlett said. “We know from moments in the past that it’s not the most important thing.”

The team would get a boost entering the game with the return of junior defender Nicholas Liebich, a key piece of their defense. Liebich suffered a hamstring injury in the team’s match against Albany and had missed the previous two games.

“It was awesome to be back on the field,” Liebich said. “It sucks sitting on the sideline when the team isn’t winning and you feel that you could help.”

The game started slow, with neither side creating clear-cut chances in the opening 30 minutes. Aydlett would find a small opening in the 34th minute, picking up the ball after Army cleared it and driving forward before dragging a shot wide right.

The best chance of the half would come just minutes later, with Aydlett winning the ball off of a sloppy turnover from an Army defender and feeding senior forward Andrey McIntyre. McIntyre would have been one-on-one with the goalkeeper but was called offsides.

After closing the first half the stronger of the two teams and outshooting the Black Knights 3-1, the Leopards came out looking to dominate the second half. Six minutes in, they would find their reward. Freshman midfielder Cade Maglione fired a low cross through the Black Knight penalty area that was picked up by sophomore forward Roy Biegon. Biegon fed a short pass to Aydlett, who fired the ball past the Army goalkeeper from outside the box to give the Leopards the lead.

Aydlett noted that scoring was “really big” for him.

“It’s been a tough season for me compared to the past,” Aydlett said, having missed early parts of the season due to a dislocated shoulder.

The Leopards would add a second goal in the 61st minute when senior midfielder Carter Houlihan’s corner found the head of Liebich, who flicked the ball into the far corner of the Army goal. According to Liebich, the team knew they would find success on corners due to Army’s zone defense.

“When we’re not being man-marked, it gives us more space to run onto the ball,” Liebich said. “Carter put a perfect ball in for me and all I had to do was jump and go get it.”

Liebich’s goal marked the first time this season that the Leopards have held a multi-goal lead. This cushion collapsed in the 76th minute when Army scored a goal via a mishit shot to cut the lead in half.

“Getting a second goal is super important,” Aydlett said. “We’ve seen in the past that anything can happen and in this game, they got a lucky goal that could have caused us to drop points.”

The Leopards would hang on despite a late Army surge in the final fifteen minutes to secure the win, which leaves them one point out of a playoff spot with six games still left to play.

“We all went there with the mentality of ‘we aren’t leaving with anything but three points,’” Liebich said. “That was the job to do, and I think everyone is super pleased.”

The Leopards will travel to Boston to take on Boston University on Saturday in a rematch of last season’s conference final.

“A lot of the guys that played in that game last year have a little bit more desire to get the win, especially at the place where they beat us,” Liebich said. “It would be huge to go there and take the three points away from them.”

