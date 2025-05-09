Letter from the editor

To the Lafayette community,

A good college newspaper is not a given. There are plenty who cover events and call it a day.

As I reflect on the coverage we’ve done this year, I know — just as the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association and Associated Collegiate Press know — that The Lafayette produces stellar journalism.

From over 18 hours of live election coverage in a swing state and bellwether county to chronicling a historic no-confidence vote to breaking down how federal changes impact our community, this year has been one of the most challenging and rewarding. I am blessed to work with a group of students who work tirelessly each week to produce a full newspaper, purely because they love it.

The Fourth Estate is in danger. It starts with local papers and local power structures. A confused campus purposefully kept in the dark is not a thriving one. If our reporting brought even a sliver of clarity during uncertain times, we succeeded.

Journalism is necessary because of its power to inform. We ask questions because we are journalists, and that’s our job, but also because we are students, and the stories we write about affect us too.

This year’s graduating class is some of the most skillful, creative and dedicated people I have ever met.

Design Director Naomi Shertzer ‘25 is the backbone of this newspaper and has worked diligently to make The Lafayette beautiful over the past four years. The newsroom will not be the same without her wisdom and humor.

In sports, Grace Sanborn ‘25 has contributed the most compelling stories while playing a D1 sport and excelling in the classroom. Her sharp writing, editing and persistence with the sports GroupMe will leave big shoes to fill.

As photo editor, Emma Sylvester ‘25 has expertly captured Lafayette’s beating heart; whether it was a sports action shot, a political rally or somewhere in between. Her talent for turning any picture into a masterpiece will be dearly missed.

While I am sad to see all the seniors — including myself — go, The Lafayette is in the best hands possible to move forward into the next year of excellent coverage.

I’m ecstatic to pass down the editor-in-chief crown to Elisabeth Seidel ‘26. Elisabeth is our foremost Lafayette College historian and AP Style informant. Her expertise lies in writing, editing, designing and business endeavors — all of which she approaches with 150% of herself. Her undeniable curiosity and passion are bound to elevate the paper to new and unimaginable heights.

Managing Editor Selma O’Malley ‘26 will be joined by Benjamin White ‘27 to finish out next year’s management team. Selma — our riddler, flag football captain and crossword mastermind — is a diverse writer and a brutal (in the most positive way) editor with the ability to turn any story into a Pulitzer Prize contender. With Benjamin’s enthusiasm, talent and dedication, I’m sure he’ll be bringing his maximum performance to late newsroom nights.

Jen Parsons ‘26 and Miley Hamilton ‘27 will be leading the design team, without whom the paper would be 12 blank pages. They will continue to thrive in their design while making the newsroom musical along the way.

Luca Ferrucci ‘27 will continue as business director, with Rachel Shepard ‘26, Noam Raich ‘27, Aurora Selig ‘27 and Sophia Kane ‘27 rounding out the team. I’m positive their creativity will continue to propel the paper towards financial independence.

Austin Carey ‘27 will be taking over as photo editor, continuing to provide us with gorgeous photography paired perfectly with each article.

Andreas Pelekis ‘26 is stepping into the newly revived role of editor-at-large. I have no doubt his inclination towards investigative journalism and multifaceted skillset will enable him to succeed.

Clara Witmer ‘27, assisted by Makenna McCall ‘27, will oversee the news section as it covers the bicentennial and continuously turbulent federal changes. It will certainly be a busy year, there are no better people for the job.

My beloved culture section will be led by Natalia Ferruggia ‘26, assisted by Allison Stein ‘27. I look forward to reading their colorful, imaginative and important contributions to the newspaper.

Dan Sullivan ‘27 will be taking the reins as sports editor. Heading a section by himself will be no easy feat, I’m sure he’ll be able to hit a home run each week.

It has been the greatest gift to get to do this work and, as much as I am sad to move on from this part of my life, I am even more excited to see how Elisabeth, Selma, Benjamin and the entire team will continue to raise the bar of what great student journalism can and should be.

Thank you for letting me stay a while, it’s been a wild ride. You all are in for an excellent year.

Best,

Isabella Gaglione ‘25

Editor-in-Chief