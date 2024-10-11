The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The northern lights visibility resulted in a crowding of students on the Quad. (Photo courtesy of Gigi Rauchut '26)
Northern lights put on stunning show at Lafayette
Students facing disciplinary action meet with staff in Feather House to discuss next steps.
Conduct office formalizes non-punitive resolution path
Linsey Davis spoke about a variety of topics, including her role as the moderator of September's presidential debate. (Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Times)
Presidential debate moderator speaks at online Lafayette event
The broken glass has been temporarily repaired with plexiglass.
Public Safety investigating incident after student punches through glass door of Kirby House
Many of the music technology classes take place in the Williams Center for the Arts computer lab.
College announces new minors
Seven students received honorable Fulbright and Goldwater awards this year. Carter Brand '25 could not be reached for a photo. (Photos by Liv Bamford '24 and Emma Sylvester '25 for The Lafayette; bottom middle photo courtesy of Tess Stanley '25).
Lafayette students awarded Fulbright, Goldwater scholarships
The Indigenous Studies minor will involve courses across several departments.
Indigenous Studies minor approved
The visit to the conference comes after Sigma Tau Delta was established on campus in October. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cangro '24)
English students present work at national conference
The government and law major has a storied history at the college.
Why government and law, not political science?
The newest addition to the Pard Pantry is a deep freezer for long-term storage of foods.
Pard Pantry to reopen soon after productive summer
Austin Haytko, Lafayette's director of student conduct and restorative practices, joined the college in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Daily)
Director of student conduct resigns
The college scheduled eight listening sessions to talk to campus community members about the strategic plan.
College announces proposed strategic plan
Amanda Haninick has worked in higher education for almost 20 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Communications)
Title IX coordinator exits, VP for Inclusion serving in interim
Allison Williams previously advised the student government of Centenary University.
New student involvement staff member to support Student Government
In addition to his new role as dean, Tim Laquintano is an associate professor of English. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
College administration sees interim structural changes
Plans for the trail are expected to be completed in 2025. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
College receives trail grant from Northampton County
McCartney II is Lafayette's newest completed investment in College Hill property.
Easton homeowners, landlords discuss Lafayette development on College Hill
Construction on the new downtown hotel is slated to start in the upcoming months.
New hotel development coming to downtown Easton
Before closing earlier this month, The Bayou was open for seven years in downtown Easton's center square.
Downtown Easton staples close
The renovation of the hillside stairs and escarpment trail were completed in 2023.
College hill erosion issues remain despite some improvements
Peter Milius was formally arraigned at the Northampton County Courthouse on Sept. 19.
Criminal court scheduled in Milius case
The criminal investigation into Mindleaf CBD began in July.
College Hill hemp store charged with selling marijuana
The incident comes nearly two months after a shooting occurred in Easton's West Ward. (Photo courtesy of City of Easton on X)
Shots fired into occupied Easton home
Peter Milius' formal arraignment is expected to take place in Courtroom 1 of the Northampton County Courthouse.
Peter Milius waives preliminary hearing, formal arraignment to come
The interfaith prayer service was held in Colton Chapel, and included a sermon from Chaplain Alex Hendrickson followed by a moment of silence for prayer and reflection.
Lafayette community reflects on Oct. 7, one year later
McCartney II houses senior students in apartment-style dorms.
First floor of new residence hall remains empty
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Eastonians love their garlic grub. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)
We sampled stinky Garlic Fest snacks
"Fight or Flight Night" began with club members demonstrating basic boxing skills. (Photo courtesy of Anica Kim '27)
Boxing Club, LCEMS debut Fight or Flight Night
Students have fun at the craps table.
Casino Night becomes jackpot success
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
Music by Lilly Hercik '27 can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music. (Photo courtesy of @lillymoss.music on Instagram)
Student Artist Spotlight: Lilly Hercik ‘27 puts a new spin on country music
Over the summer, McKenna Graf '26 read aloud her newest original collection of poetry in New York City. (Photo courtesy of Emily Graf)
Student Artist Spotlight: ‘Mortals, Myths, and Maybes’
Pedro dos Santos '26 participates in four music ensembles with his trombone.
Student Artist Spotlight: Trombonist Pedro dos Santos ‘26 tunes up music department spirits
The mural in Eco Cafe is meant to represent a landscape of the Lehigh Valley.
Student Artist Spotlight: Jolie Saint Vil ‘27 honors Lenni Lenape people with mural
Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor prove to be perfectly cast in "Romeo + Juliet" on Broadway. (Photo courtesy of Vanity Fair)
Broadway’s ‘Romeo + Juliet,’ creative reimagining of classic tale
Mona Awad's "Bunny" is a freaky tale about a creative writing graduate program and twisted female friendships. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Selma’s Shelf: Ominous October options
Luca Guadagnino's "Queer" (2024), blends the director's creative direction with an all-star cast. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Queer’ is another filmic success for Luca Guadagnino
Wilkie Collins' Victorian masterpiece "The Woman In White" contains a colorful cast of characters. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Nat’s Novels: ‘The Woman in White’ is a sensational sensation novel
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Perched on the hill
Tucker Garage + Grocery is set to open in downtown Easton early this fall. (Photo courtesy of Indiegogo)
Welcome to Tucker Garage + Grocery
Julian Shorter ‘27, Liam Ward '27 and Jack Marich '27 import bagels weekly from New Jersey to make breakfast sandwiches. (Photo courtesy of Jack Marich '27)
Small Business Spotlight: Bean’s Bagels brings homemade breakfast sandwiches to your door
Josie's New York Deli was remodeled last year.
Small Business Spotlight: Josie’s New York Deli brings big city charm to Easton
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
Meet the Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Omega
Art Jam has activities for all forms of creative expression, from playing music to drawing and painting. (Photo courtesy of McKenna Graf '26)
Art Jam: Art Society’s weekly hub of creativity
Yarn Club meets every Friday in Keefe Commons. (Photo courtesy of Danielle Lindsley '25)
Yarn Club: Not just for grannies
The faculty play was a time-honored tradition at the college for nearly 40 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
What happened to faculty plays?
"The Laff-a-lot" was the first-ever satirical version of The Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The history of The Scoffayette
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Student Government protested the slow-moving process of building a student center in the spring of 1988.
The long road to Farinon College Center
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefner's Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Sophomore tight end Ethan Hosak brings in a catch against Fordham University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football edges Fordham, notches first Patriot League win
Sophomore goalkeeper Catherine Apker tallied seven saves as part of women's soccer's 3-0 victory against American last Saturday. (Photo by Nathan Feder for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer dismantles American
Senior forward Lineke Spaans battles with several Providence defenders for the ball in Sunday's home win. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey records two-win weekend
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan readies for a header in the Leopards' Sept. 21 matchup against Navy. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer scratches late draw against Boston University
The equestrian team is coming off of a second place finish at regionals last year. (Photo courtesy of Emma Sylvester '25)
Equestrian opens season with 3rd place finish
Freshman wide receiver Mason Kuehner and freshman offensive lineman Sean Kinney have already attended at least three football games from their alma mater this season. (Photos courtesy of GoLeopards)
Teammates, roommates, best mates
The Leopards defensive line readies to pounce on the Columbia offense. (Photo by Hana Ishihara for GoLeopards)
Football falls to 2-2 following upset loss to Columbia
The football team kicks off against Marist on Saturday.
Football trounces Marist in home opener
Junior wide receiver Elijah Steward evades a tackle against Marist on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Elijah Steward: 1 of 1 talent
The men's soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)
Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army
In addition to playing under his father at Lafayette, Cameron Bohn (left) got to play alongside his younger brother Quinn Bohn (right) in high school. (Photo courtesy of Cameron Bohn '28)
Father and son, coach and player, Dennis and Cameron Bohn
Senior midfielder Digger Iqbal leaps over a Navy defender for a header on Saturday. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer winless against Navy, La Salle
Junior goalkeeper Eric Axtman jumps for a ball in front of the goal in Tuesday's win against Albany. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer drops Patriot League opener, wins against Albany
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
Senior guard Eric Sondberg shoots over a Bucknell defender earlier this year. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball ends regular season with fourth consecutive loss
Junior guard Luka Savicevic shoots over a Lehigh defender during the Leopards' loss. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball drops three games in a row
Senior forward Kyle Jenkins shoots during the game against Colgate in which he notched his 1000th career point. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball defeats American, drops close game to Colgate
Freshman Mark Butler handles the ball against Lehigh. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball falls in double OT to Lehigh, drops Loyola matchup
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans winds up to advance the ball against Patriot League rival American University last Friday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey falters against American, Penn State
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans makes a play on the ball in a match against Quinnipiac University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey notches first Patriot League win
Sophomore defender Katie Gibb looks to make a pass in the Leopards' Sept. 13 win against Quinnipiac. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey outlasts Quinnipiac, loses heartbreaker at Syracuse
Junior defender Makenzie Switzer and senior midfielder Laine Delmotte try to keep up with a New Hampshire player. (Photo courtesy of University of New Hampshire Athletics)
Field hockey goes 1-1 in New Hampshire
Senior Arman Ganchi went 2-4 in his matches over the weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis competes at Lehigh Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from a rough outing this weekend at the Lehigh Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis defeated in dual matches against Monmouth, Rider
The women's tennis team opened its fall season at Bucknell this weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s and women’s tennis compete at Bucknell Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from an 8-15 record last season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis starts season at Bloomsburg Invitational
The state of Lafayette sports
Sophomore outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to dig the ball. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball wins in 5 against Fordham, silenced twice by FDU
Freshman outside hitter Paige Chmura and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to contest a Virginia Tech player. (Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics)
Volleyball falls to Winthrop, wins against Virginia Tech at weekend tourney
Senior outside hitter Abby Nieporte and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to block a Syracuse player. (Photo courtesy of Syracuse University Athletics)
Volleyball begins season 3-1 at Salt City Classic Tournament
The state of Lafayette sports
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball drops final match of season
Editorial: A call for campus contribution
On the Spot: Who won the vice presidential debate, and why?
On the Spot: Who won the debate, and why?
Op-ed: Breaking the silence, Lafayette’s next leap
Op-ed: An open letter to President Nicole Hurd from concerned faculty and staff
Op-ed: The case for disclosure
Students sat for the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality.
Op-ed: Student activism in uncertain times
Photo courtesy of Jess Langlois '24
Op-ed: Speak Now (Mental Health Version)
Letter from the editor
Editorial: A call for campus contribution
Letter from the editor
Letter to the editor: Response to faculty open letter
Letter from the editor
Nicole Hurd looked Vladimir Putin in the eyes and "got a sense of his soul."
Hurd ends all global conflicts
Don't worry, the Quaddlers can't count to 84,000.
New Bowd of Twustees talks goals, kitties
“I don’t get the sense that the men were ever afraid to show how smart they were in a classroom,” Thaddeus Robert Barron Pardee ‘33 said.
Men of first class look back 191 years after graduating
Do not come.
Lafayette College announces ‘Hibachi for Harris’
Defenestrate the frat men? Fine, we'll do it, twist our arms.
Greek life rebrands as French life
Byline photo of Isabella Gaglione
Byline photo of Elisabeth Seidel
By Isabella Gaglione and Elisabeth SeidelOctober 11, 2024
Photo by Samuel Jackson for The Lafayette
The broken glass has been temporarily repaired with plexiglass.

A Lafayette College student was sent to the hospital early Saturday morning after punching through several panes of glass in a campus residence hall door, leaving some student witnesses with safety concerns and prompting a campus investigation.

Few details were available about the student, who bled profusely on the shattered glass of the residence hall door and left a trail of blood across campus. Officials said he was transported to the hospital by ambulance. No other word on his condition was released. He has reportedly returned to classes with a heavily bandaged arm.

The incident, which happened around 1:30 a.m., occurred at the side door of Kirby House and left four panes of the door’s window completely broken, with two more partially smashed. 

Two student witnesses, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that they saw the student punch the windows from near the Quad.

Jaden Wurm ‘26, a Kirby House resident, was in the residence hall when the incident occurred. After being informed by another resident that someone was breaking the door glass, Wurm and a friend called Public Safety and notified them of the incident.

“We were like, ‘There’s a clearly belligerent man, maybe armed,’” Wurm said, describing the call to Public Safety. “‘He’s actively breaking in, like, glass shattered, trying, maybe, to get in.’” 

According to Wurm, he and his roommates hid in their room with their couch pushed up against the door, listening to “glass shattering” and “metal being hit.” Wurm said that other students similarly hid.

“We don’t know if he’s armed,” Wurm said, describing his thoughts at the moment. “We don’t know what’s happening.”

Wurm estimated that the group remained in the room for 15 minutes before deciding it was safe to emerge. After he came down from his room, Wurm said that he saw the first Public Safety officer arrive. Over a dozen students in Kirby House collectively left their rooms to inspect the scene, according to Wurm.

There were three officers on call at the time of the incident, according to Public Safety Director Jeff Troxell. One was initially dispatched to Kirby House and at least one more became involved later in the night.

Troxell said that there were several initial calls to Public Safety about the incident at Kirby. When the officer arrived at the scene, the student was not there.

“Shortly after our arrival there, we received additional phone calls that came in — there was an individual in need of a medical assist,” Troxell said.

Troxell credited phone calls and witnesses on the scene for assisting Public Safety in their response.

“We ended up, in a relatively short period of time, identifying this person as a student in need of medical assistance,” he said.

An ambulance was dispatched just before 2 a.m., according to Troxell. The incident was concluded by 2:35 a.m., according to the college crime log. 

At the time of the incident, there was no communication from the college to the campus community. Some students have expressed concern as to why there was not a Leopard Alert issued.

According to a college webpage on Leopard Alerts, “the system is reserved for crisis situations that involve imminent danger or events that impact a significant portion of the campus population.”

“The totality of the incident did not reach the threshold of a dangerous situation that was dangerous to the campus community,” Troxell said.

According to Troxell, whether such a threshold has been reached or not, is determined on a “case-by-case basis.”

“It’s based on the facts that we can confirm are happening in that moment,” Troxell said.

According to Public Safety’s annual security and fire safety report, “If a dangerous situation is reported to Lafayette Dispatch Center, Lafayette Officers or other local authorities will confirm the threat by either responding to the scene or through the report of a credible witness.” Only after the confirmation of a threat is a Leopard Alert considered.

Most of the blood was cleaned up shortly after the incident. The broken window panes have been temporarily repaired.

This is an ongoing investigation, classified as “criminal mischief, otherwise, vandalism,” according to Troxell. No official charges have been filed at this time.

Andreas Pelekis ‘26 and Clara Witmer ‘27 contributed reporting.

Isabella Gaglione
Isabella Gaglione, Editor-in-Chief
Fond of overusing Emojis ironically.
Elisabeth Seidel
Elisabeth Seidel, Managing Editor
The only person at Lafayette from the Philadelphia suburbs.
Samuel Jackson
Samuel Jackson, Staff Photographer