The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Lafayette Votes plans to have an information table on election day, providing information on each candidate and where students should cast their ballot.
Lafayette Votes reports high number of student voter registrants
The Marquis Dining Hall salad bar and deli area, which was closed for several days, features soups, salad ingredients and customizable sandwiches.
Dining hall closed after health hazard incident
The 90-minute Q&A session focused on bipartisan issues.
College hosts former congressman, RNC chair in bipartisan discussion
The victim of Tuesday's shooting is current not cooperating with officials. (Photo courtesy of Easton Police Department)
Man injured in Easton shooting, suspect still at large
Students react to the presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.
Students weigh in on campus political climate
Many of the music technology classes take place in the Williams Center for the Arts computer lab.
College announces new minors
Seven students received honorable Fulbright and Goldwater awards this year. Carter Brand '25 could not be reached for a photo. (Photos by Liv Bamford '24 and Emma Sylvester '25 for The Lafayette; bottom middle photo courtesy of Tess Stanley '25).
Lafayette students awarded Fulbright, Goldwater scholarships
The Indigenous Studies minor will involve courses across several departments.
Indigenous Studies minor approved
The visit to the conference comes after Sigma Tau Delta was established on campus in October. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cangro '24)
English students present work at national conference
The government and law major has a storied history at the college.
Why government and law, not political science?
Student Government addresses Fall Fest, budgets at Oct. 10, Oct. 17 meeting
Student Government addresses Fall Fest, budgets at Oct. 10, Oct. 17 meeting
Committee proposals, Pard Pantry update at Oct. 3 Student Government meeting
Committee proposals, Pard Pantry update at Oct. 3 Student Government meeting
Sept. 26 Student Government meeting includes strategic plan discussion, budget approvals
Sept. 26 Student Government meeting includes strategic plan discussion, budget approvals
The newest addition to the Pard Pantry is a deep freezer for long-term storage of foods.
Pard Pantry to reopen soon after productive summer
Internal updates, budget approvals presented at Sept. 19 Student Government meeting
Internal updates, budget approvals presented at Sept. 19 Student Government meeting
Austin Haytko, Lafayette's director of student conduct and restorative practices, joined the college in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Daily)
Director of student conduct resigns
The college scheduled eight listening sessions to talk to campus community members about the strategic plan.
College announces proposed strategic plan
Amanda Haninick has worked in higher education for almost 20 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Communications)
Title IX coordinator exits, VP for Inclusion serving in interim
Allison Williams previously advised the student government of Centenary University.
New student involvement staff member to support Student Government
In addition to his new role as dean, Tim Laquintano is an associate professor of English. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
College administration sees interim structural changes
Lafayette Votes plans to have an information table on election day, providing information on each candidate and where students should cast their ballot.
Lafayette Votes reports high number of student voter registrants
The victim of Tuesday's shooting is current not cooperating with officials. (Photo courtesy of Easton Police Department)
Man injured in Easton shooting, suspect still at large
The land, formerly the Easton Iron and Metal Site, has remained vacant since 2015.
Easton approves sale agreement of former junkyard site in $1.5 million deal
Plans for the trail are expected to be completed in 2025. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
College receives trail grant from Northampton County
McCartney II is Lafayette's newest completed investment in College Hill property.
Easton homeowners, landlords discuss Lafayette development on College Hill
The victim of Tuesday's shooting is current not cooperating with officials. (Photo courtesy of Easton Police Department)
Man injured in Easton shooting, suspect still at large
The broken glass has been temporarily repaired with plexiglass.
Public Safety investigating incident after student punches through glass door of Kirby House
Peter Milius was formally arraigned at the Northampton County Courthouse on Sept. 19.
Criminal court scheduled in Milius case
The criminal investigation into Mindleaf CBD began in July.
College Hill hemp store charged with selling marijuana
The incident comes nearly two months after a shooting occurred in Easton's West Ward. (Photo courtesy of City of Easton on X)
Shots fired into occupied Easton home
Lafayette Votes plans to have an information table on election day, providing information on each candidate and where students should cast their ballot.
Lafayette Votes reports high number of student voter registrants
The Marquis Dining Hall salad bar and deli area, which was closed for several days, features soups, salad ingredients and customizable sandwiches.
Dining hall closed after health hazard incident
The 90-minute Q&A session focused on bipartisan issues.
College hosts former congressman, RNC chair in bipartisan discussion
Students react to the presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.
Students weigh in on campus political climate
The current phase of construction on the McCartney Street sidewalk is expected to be complete in December.
College begins next phase of sidewalk construction project
ThreeBirds offers drinks, treats and a welcoming atmosphere.
ThreeBirds soars in USA Today ranking
Professor Sahana Balasubramanya performs in Bharatanatyam dance shows around the country. (Photo courtesy of hbsahana.com)
Faculty Artist Spotlight: Math Professor Sahana Balasubramanya showcases Bharatanatyam dance
The winning film featured a picnic that turned deadly.
24-hour Film-a-thon celebrates creative horror
The thrift store had garments galore that could be purchased on a pay-what-you-can model.
Thrift or treat: Campus thrift store holds costume pop-up event
Space Fest had a plethora of activities including stomp rockets and telescope viewings.
Annual Lehigh Valley Space Fest lifts off from campus
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
Music by Lilly Hercik '27 can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music. (Photo courtesy of @lillymoss.music on Instagram)
Student Artist Spotlight: Lilly Hercik ‘27 puts a new spin on country music
Over the summer, McKenna Graf '26 read aloud her newest original collection of poetry in New York City. (Photo courtesy of Emily Graf)
Student Artist Spotlight: ‘Mortals, Myths, and Maybes’
Pedro dos Santos '26 participates in four music ensembles with his trombone.
Student Artist Spotlight: Trombonist Pedro dos Santos ‘26 tunes up music department spirits
The mural in Eco Cafe is meant to represent a landscape of the Lehigh Valley.
Student Artist Spotlight: Jolie Saint Vil ‘27 honors Lenni Lenape people with mural
Mary Shelley's 'Frankenstein' was originally published in 1818, but later revised and republished in 1831. (Photo courtesy of amazon.com)
Book Review: ‘Frankenstein’ is a timelessly monstrous science-fiction classic
"Rosemary's Baby" received two Academy Award nominations, including a Best Supporting Actress win for Ruth Gordon. (Photo courtesy of rodgerebert.com)
Cinema with Sam: Rosemary’s Baby is a horror genre touchstone worth the hype
Despite breaking up in 2016, One Direction still has almost 16 million monthly Spotify listeners. (Photo courtesy of Amazon)
Broken Hearts Go to One Direction’s “FOUR”
Eastonians love their garlic grub. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)
We sampled stinky Garlic Fest snacks
Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor prove to be perfectly cast in "Romeo + Juliet" on Broadway. (Photo courtesy of Vanity Fair)
Broadway’s ‘Romeo + Juliet,’ creative reimagining of classic tale
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Perched on the hill
Tucker Garage + Grocery is set to open in downtown Easton early this fall. (Photo courtesy of Indiegogo)
Welcome to Tucker Garage + Grocery
Julian Shorter ‘27, Liam Ward '27 and Jack Marich '27 import bagels weekly from New Jersey to make breakfast sandwiches. (Photo courtesy of Jack Marich '27)
Small Business Spotlight: Bean’s Bagels brings homemade breakfast sandwiches to your door
Josie's New York Deli was remodeled last year.
Small Business Spotlight: Josie’s New York Deli brings big city charm to Easton
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
"Fight or Flight Night" began with club members demonstrating basic boxing skills. (Photo courtesy of Anica Kim '27)
Boxing Club, LCEMS debut Fight or Flight Night
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
Meet the Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Omega
Art Jam has activities for all forms of creative expression, from playing music to drawing and painting. (Photo courtesy of McKenna Graf '26)
Art Jam: Art Society’s weekly hub of creativity
Yarn Club meets every Friday in Keefe Commons. (Photo courtesy of Danielle Lindsley '25)
Yarn Club: Not just for grannies
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
Meet the Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Omega
The faculty play was a time-honored tradition at the college for nearly 40 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
What happened to faculty plays?
"The Laff-a-lot" was the first-ever satirical version of The Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The history of The Scoffayette
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Student Government protested the slow-moving process of building a student center in the spring of 1988.
The long road to Farinon College Center
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefner's Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Freshman quarterback Jason Penza looks to evade a defender against Sacred Heart University last Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football rebounds with out-of-conference win against Sacred Heart
Senior defender India Ralph prepares to inbound a penalty corner against Temple University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey loses to Drexel, defeats #20 Temple
The women's four boat raced at the Head of the Charles Regatta on Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Ellie Walsh '25)
Crew competes at Head of the Charles
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Michaela Salvati reacts to a Colgate shot on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Colgate Athletics)
Women’s soccer loses Patriot League matchup against Colgate
Freshman quarterback Jason Penza looks to evade a defender against Sacred Heart University last Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football rebounds with out-of-conference win against Sacred Heart
Sophomore tight end Ethan Hosak brings in a catch against Fordham University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football edges Fordham, notches first Patriot League win
Freshman wide receiver Mason Kuehner and freshman offensive lineman Sean Kinney have already attended at least three football games from their alma mater this season. (Photos courtesy of GoLeopards)
Teammates, roommates, best mates
The Leopards defensive line readies to pounce on the Columbia offense. (Photo by Hana Ishihara for GoLeopards)
Football falls to 2-2 following upset loss to Columbia
The football team kicks off against Marist on Saturday.
Football trounces Marist in home opener
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan readies for a header in the Leopards' Sept. 21 matchup against Navy. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer scratches late draw against Boston University
The men's soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)
Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army
In addition to playing under his father at Lafayette, Cameron Bohn (left) got to play alongside his younger brother Quinn Bohn (right) in high school. (Photo courtesy of Cameron Bohn '28)
Father and son, coach and player, Dennis and Cameron Bohn
Senior midfielder Digger Iqbal leaps over a Navy defender for a header on Saturday. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer winless against Navy, La Salle
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
Senior guard Eric Sondberg shoots over a Bucknell defender earlier this year. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball ends regular season with fourth consecutive loss
Junior guard Luka Savicevic shoots over a Lehigh defender during the Leopards' loss. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball drops three games in a row
Senior forward Kyle Jenkins shoots during the game against Colgate in which he notched his 1000th career point. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball defeats American, drops close game to Colgate
Freshman Mark Butler handles the ball against Lehigh. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball falls in double OT to Lehigh, drops Loyola matchup
Senior defender India Ralph prepares to inbound a penalty corner against Temple University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey loses to Drexel, defeats #20 Temple
Senior forward Lineke Spaans battles with several Providence defenders for the ball in Sunday's home win. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey records two-win weekend
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans winds up to advance the ball against Patriot League rival American University last Friday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey falters against American, Penn State
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans makes a play on the ball in a match against Quinnipiac University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey notches first Patriot League win
Sophomore defender Katie Gibb looks to make a pass in the Leopards' Sept. 13 win against Quinnipiac. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey outlasts Quinnipiac, loses heartbreaker at Syracuse
Senior Arman Ganchi went 2-4 in his matches over the weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis competes at Lehigh Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from a rough outing this weekend at the Lehigh Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis defeated in dual matches against Monmouth, Rider
The women's tennis team opened its fall season at Bucknell this weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s and women’s tennis compete at Bucknell Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from an 8-15 record last season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis starts season at Bloomsburg Invitational
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
Sophomore outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to dig the ball. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball wins in 5 against Fordham, silenced twice by FDU
Freshman outside hitter Paige Chmura and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to contest a Virginia Tech player. (Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics)
Volleyball falls to Winthrop, wins against Virginia Tech at weekend tourney
Senior outside hitter Abby Nieporte and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to block a Syracuse player. (Photo courtesy of Syracuse University Athletics)
Volleyball begins season 3-1 at Salt City Classic Tournament
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball drops final match of season
Op-ed: Write
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Editorial: A call for campus contribution
On the Spot: Who won the vice presidential debate, and why?
On the Spot: Who won the vice presidential debate, and why?
On the Spot: Who won the debate, and why?
On the Spot: Who won the debate, and why?
Op-ed: Write
Op-ed: Breaking the silence, Lafayette’s next leap
Op-ed: An open letter to President Nicole Hurd from concerned faculty and staff
Op-ed: The case for disclosure
Students sat for the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality.
Op-ed: Student activism in uncertain times
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Editorial: A call for campus contribution
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Letter to the editor: Response to faculty open letter
Letter to the editor: Response to faculty open letter
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Nicole Hurd looked Vladimir Putin in the eyes and "got a sense of his soul."
Hurd ends all global conflicts
Don't worry, the Quaddlers can't count to 84,000.
New Bowd of Twustees talks goals, kitties
“I don’t get the sense that the men were ever afraid to show how smart they were in a classroom,” Thaddeus Robert Barron Pardee ‘33 said.
Men of first class look back 191 years after graduating
Do not come.
Lafayette College announces ‘Hibachi for Harris’
Defenestrate the frat men? Fine, we'll do it, twist our arms.
Greek life rebrands as French life
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Categories:

Dining hall closed after health hazard incident

Byline photo of Kate SantaMaria
By Kate SantaMaria, Staff WriterOctober 25, 2024
Photo by Naomi Shertzer for The Lafayette
The Marquis Dining Hall salad bar and deli area, which was closed for several days, features soups, salad ingredients and customizable sandwiches.

The salad bar and deli area of Marquis Dining Hall was closed for several days to repair drywall and subsequently shut down for a health investigation last week. The area was initially announced to be contaminated with asbestos, but further examination proved it to be fiberglass.

According to college spokesman Scott Morse, the remediation process to remove the asbestos “discovered no asbestos in the affected area, contrary to initial information.”

Tony Williams, the district manager of Parkhurst Dining, declined to comment, deferring comment to Morse.

Morse added that all areas of the dining hall have since been reopened. He did not respond to specific questions about to what extent fiberglass was present in the area.

Unlike asbestos, fiberglass is not a known carcinogen to humans, though its exposure could have irritating effects to the body, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control.

According to Goldberg, Persky & White, a Pennsylvania-based law firm specializing in asbestos claims, “Fiberglass is often mistaken for asbestos by homeowners and those working in the building trades. Both materials have a similar appearance and are used for many of the same purposes.”

The college alerted the campus to the asbestos in last Thursday’s edition of the Lafayette Today. The announcement claimed that facilities staff discovered the material during a routine repair. According to Morse, those repairs have now been completed.

The area was immediately blocked off and the dining hall was closed on Sunday for a health code inspection, according to the announcement. The area would only reopen after proper cleaning and approval from a health code inspector.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, “Asbestos-containing materials that aren’t damaged or disturbed are not likely to pose a health risk.” However, should such materials become disturbed, those exposed have an increased risk of “developing lung disease.”

Sam McEntee ‘28, a Marquis Hall resident, reported concern about the possible asbestos in her residence hall. She said she felt frustrated when the dining hall was shut down.

“Being someone who lives in Marquis, we got nothing else other than the Lafayette Today article and an email that they were shutting off the water,” McEntee said. “More communication would have been better.”

Several students approached about the incident had no knowledge of its occurrence.

Elisabeth Seidel ’26 contributed reporting.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributors
Kate SantaMaria
Kate SantaMaria, Staff News Writer
Emma Sylvester
Emma Sylvester, Photo Editor
"Photo by Emma Sylvester '25 for The Lafayette" face reveal!
Naomi Shertzer
Naomi Shertzer, Design Director
Naomi has been doing layout for The Lafayette since 2021. InDesign is both the love of her life and bane of her existence. Despite being an active member of the student newspaper, please do not ask her to edit any papers because she is fairly certain she is illiterate. Please ask her what earrings she is wearing today.