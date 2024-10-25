Op-ed: Write

To the Lafayette community,

As the country approaches yet another contentious presidential election year with conflicts surrounding climate, migration, human rights and state conflict, there is, quite simply, a lot going on. As students, we have many opportunities to gain knowledge on these topics as well as actively facilitate change and affect policy.

One way to transition from bearing witness to politics to critically engaging in our democratic society is by participating in our media. We have the privilege of sharing a widely circulated and read college newspaper, and we encourage students to submit letters and op-eds on the current political climate.

By writing to a wide-ranging audience on topics such as current events and policy, students can facilitate conversation while considering the upcoming election. But the conversation does not stop on Nov. 5, nor in the U.S. We encourage you to not only ingest the news but to challenge it with your voice.

Write to create an environment where engaging with the political world through writing is not only encouraged but also the standard. Write to foster a dynamic conversation, to disagree, to question, to challenge. Write to take the first step towards action.

In doing so, you empower yourself to take action and propel us forward.

Emma Li ‘27 and Kate SantaMaria ‘27 are members of GovLab, a non-partisan, student-led research group on campus.