Performance Review: College theater’s ‘Bright Star’ shines bright

There are two races with no candidates in this year's Student Government election. (Compilation by Elisabeth Seidel '26 for The Lafayette)
Unpacking Student Government candidate platforms
The bear was sighted in front of and behind Easton Hall by students. (Photo courtesy of Robbie Neumeyer '26)
Bear spotted near Easton Hall
Public Safety recommends using a U-lock instead of a cable or chain lock for securing your bicycle.
College reports uptick in vehicle thefts, burglaries
Student Government reviews budget survey, elections at Nov. 7 meeting
The bicentennial celebration will incorporate long-standing Lafayette traditions. (Media by Hiya Khan '28 for The Lafayette)
Initial bicentennial plans revealed
The dedicated lounge for English majors often hosts student events and club meetings.
English program at Lafayette remains strong despite national struggles
Nate Rashkind '26 interviews Government & Law Professor Joshua Miller for a segment of the broadcast.
Students help produce local election broadcast
Many of the music technology classes take place in the Williams Center for the Arts computer lab.
College announces new minors
Seven students received honorable Fulbright and Goldwater awards this year. Carter Brand '25 could not be reached for a photo. (Photos by Liv Bamford '24 and Emma Sylvester '25 for The Lafayette; bottom middle photo courtesy of Tess Stanley '25).
Lafayette students awarded Fulbright, Goldwater scholarships
The Indigenous Studies minor will involve courses across several departments.
Indigenous Studies minor approved
There are two races with no candidates in this year's Student Government election. (Compilation by Elisabeth Seidel '26 for The Lafayette)
Unpacking Student Government candidate platforms
Student Government reviews budget survey, elections at Nov. 7 meeting
Student Government reviews elections, organizations at Oct. 31 meeting
Student Goverment's executive positions are elected on a calendar year basis. (Compilation by Elisabeth Seidel '26 for The Lafayette)
One year later, Student Government leaders fall short on campaign promises
Oct. 24 Student Government meeting sees review of upcoming events, Pard Pantry updates
The last ad hoc committee that was passed by the faculty was in 2018 about college expansion.
Ad hoc faculty committee for evaluation of college academic finances passed
Austin Haytko, Lafayette's director of student conduct and restorative practices, joined the college in 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Iowa State Daily)
Director of student conduct resigns
The college scheduled eight listening sessions to talk to campus community members about the strategic plan.
College announces proposed strategic plan
Amanda Haninick has worked in higher education for almost 20 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Communications)
Title IX coordinator exits, VP for Inclusion serving in interim
Allison Williams previously advised the student government of Centenary University.
New student involvement staff member to support Student Government
The bear was sighted in front of and behind Easton Hall by students. (Photo courtesy of Robbie Neumeyer '26)
The Express-Times is headquartered in downtown Easton.
Local Easton newspaper to shut down print production in 2025
Ideal Food Basket currently has a location in Bethlehem.
New Easton grocery store looks to ease food desert
As of Wednesday night, Easton is not forecasted to see rain until Nov. 7.
Lehigh Valley sees record drought, burn ban results
Lafayette Votes plans to have an information table on election day, providing information on each candidate and where students should cast their ballot.
Lafayette Votes reports high number of student voter registrants
Public Safety recommends using a U-lock instead of a cable or chain lock for securing your bicycle.
Benjamin Kitson '24 is currently serving time in Chester County Prison. (Photo courtesy of LafayetteDelts.net)
Recent alumnus sentenced for child pornography charges
The victim of Tuesday's shooting is current not cooperating with officials. (Photo courtesy of Easton Police Department)
Man injured in Easton shooting, suspect still at large
The broken glass has been temporarily repaired with plexiglass.
Public Safety investigating incident after student punches through glass door of Kirby House
Peter Milius was formally arraigned at the Northampton County Courthouse on Sept. 19.
Criminal court scheduled in Milius case
The bicentennial celebration will incorporate long-standing Lafayette traditions. (Media by Hiya Khan '28 for The Lafayette)
Lafayette Votes plans to have an information table on election day, providing information on each candidate and where students should cast their ballot.
The Marquis Dining Hall salad bar and deli area, which was closed for several days, features soups, salad ingredients and customizable sandwiches.
Dining hall closed after health hazard incident
The 90-minute Q&A session focused on bipartisan issues.
College hosts former congressman, RNC chair in bipartisan discussion
Students react to the presidential debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on Sept. 10.
Students weigh in on campus political climate
The Crayola Experience provides 65,000 square feet of space for colorful fun.
What can college students do at the Crayola Experience?
The pit orchestra of "Bright Star" features a professional violin player on the fiddle, as well as many student musicians playing its bluegrass-inspired score.
Performance Review: College theater’s ‘Bright Star’ shines bright
At Qiskit Fall Fest, students participated in a workshop on quantum computing.
Qiskit Fall Fest brings the fun to quantum technology
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Swetha Tadisina sparks up creativity with glassblowing
The college's new Gospel Choir rehearses every Wednesday at 7:00 pm. (Photo courtesy of @lafayettegospelchoir on Instagram)
New gospel choir to uplift campus voices
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Plus One began as a group of three and has since expanded to six members. (Photo courtesy of Ajani Martin)
Student Artist Spotlight: Plus One brings together musical flair, friendship
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
Music by Lilly Hercik '27 can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music. (Photo courtesy of @lillymoss.music on Instagram)
Student Artist Spotlight: Lilly Hercik ‘27 puts a new spin on country music
Over the summer, McKenna Graf '26 read aloud her newest original collection of poetry in New York City. (Photo courtesy of Emily Graf)
Student Artist Spotlight: ‘Mortals, Myths, and Maybes’
The pit orchestra of "Bright Star" features a professional violin player on the fiddle, as well as many student musicians playing its bluegrass-inspired score.
"The Magic Toyshop" combines surrealist and whimsical writing with dark themes. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Nat’s Novels: ‘The Magic Toyshop,’ magical surrealist nightmare
Ralph Fiennes is already receiving award-season buzz for his role as Cardinal Lawrence in “Conclave” (2024). (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Conclave’ beautifully blends all star cast with intense setting
"Perfume and Pain" combines biting modern humor with a 20th century inspiration. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Selma’s Shelf: Modern lesbian pulp fiction? Now that’s royale!
The director's cut of "Kingdom of Heaven" adds a new layer of sophistication to the film. (Photo courtesy of rogerebert.com)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Kingdom of Heaven’ director’s cut brings film to greatness
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Perched on the hill
Tucker Garage + Grocery is set to open in downtown Easton early this fall. (Photo courtesy of Indiegogo)
Welcome to Tucker Garage + Grocery
Julian Shorter ‘27, Liam Ward '27 and Jack Marich '27 import bagels weekly from New Jersey to make breakfast sandwiches. (Photo courtesy of Jack Marich '27)
Small Business Spotlight: Bean’s Bagels brings homemade breakfast sandwiches to your door
Josie's New York Deli was remodeled last year.
Small Business Spotlight: Josie’s New York Deli brings big city charm to Easton
At Qiskit Fall Fest, students participated in a workshop on quantum computing.
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
"Fight or Flight Night" began with club members demonstrating basic boxing skills. (Photo courtesy of Anica Kim '27)
Boxing Club, LCEMS debut Fight or Flight Night
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
Meet the Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Omega
Art Jam has activities for all forms of creative expression, from playing music to drawing and painting. (Photo courtesy of McKenna Graf '26)
Art Jam: Art Society’s weekly hub of creativity
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
The faculty play was a time-honored tradition at the college for nearly 40 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
What happened to faculty plays?
"The Laff-a-lot" was the first-ever satirical version of The Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The history of The Scoffayette
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Student Government protested the slow-moving process of building a student center in the spring of 1988.
The long road to Farinon College Center
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefner's Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
The men's basketball team earned a last-second win against Penn on Tuesday in its first home game of the season.
Junior wide receiver Elijah Steward gets tackled by a Colgate University defender. (Photo by Shea Widerman for GoLeopards)
Football wins after 4th quarter comeback at Colgate
Senior guard Abby Antognoli drives to the basket against Saint Francis University. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball tallies 1st win of season, loses against Marist
The women's volleyball team earned its second Patriot League win of the season on Nov. 9 against Holy Cross. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls to Colgate, snaps losing streak against Holy Cross
Freshmen Tyler and Aidan Mahaffey are looking to double up on the tennis team this year.
Double trouble
Junior wide receiver Elijah Steward gets tackled by a Colgate University defender. (Photo by Shea Widerman for GoLeopards)
Senior defensive back Saiku White snatches a one-handed interception against Bucknell University last Saturday. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Football loses key Patriot League matchup against Bucknell
The football defensive line prepares for a Holy Cross snap in Saturday's loss. (Photo by Emma Sylvester '25)
Football’s comeback falls short against Holy Cross
Freshman quarterback Jason Penza looks to evade a defender against Sacred Heart University last Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football rebounds with out-of-conference win against Sacred Heart
Sophomore tight end Ethan Hosak brings in a catch against Fordham University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football edges Fordham, notches first Patriot League win
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
Men’s soccer tops Loyola in crucial Senior Day test
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan readies for a header in the Leopards' Sept. 21 matchup against Navy. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer scratches late draw against Boston University
The men's soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)
Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army
The men's basketball team earned a last-second win against Penn on Tuesday in its first home game of the season.
Senior center Justin Vander Baan looks to finish through contact against Villanova. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses season opener to Villanova
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
Senior guard Eric Sondberg shoots over a Bucknell defender earlier this year. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball ends regular season with fourth consecutive loss
Junior guard Luka Savicevic shoots over a Lehigh defender during the Leopards' loss. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball drops three games in a row
Sophomore midfielder Stella Malinowski's late fourth quarter goal pushed the field hockey team into overtime against American University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey wins Patriot League championship
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans was one of three Leopards to earn First Team All-Patriot League selections. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey finishes regular season with Colgate win, beats Bucknell en route to Patriot League final
Senior forward Alex Darrah scored her seventh goal of the season against Boston University on Oct. 25. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey puts up back-to-back shutout victories
Senior defender India Ralph prepares to inbound a penalty corner against Temple University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey loses to Drexel, defeats #20 Temple
Senior forward Lineke Spaans battles with several Providence defenders for the ball in Sunday's home win. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey records two-win weekend
Freshmen Tyler and Aidan Mahaffey are looking to double up on the tennis team this year.
Senior Arman Ganchi went 2-4 in his matches over the weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis competes at Lehigh Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from a rough outing this weekend at the Lehigh Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis defeated in dual matches against Monmouth, Rider
The women's tennis team opened its fall season at Bucknell this weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s and women’s tennis compete at Bucknell Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from an 8-15 record last season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis starts season at Bloomsburg Invitational
Sophomore outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to dig the ball. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball wins in 5 against Fordham, silenced twice by FDU
Freshman outside hitter Paige Chmura and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to contest a Virginia Tech player. (Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics)
Volleyball falls to Winthrop, wins against Virginia Tech at weekend tourney
Senior outside hitter Abby Nieporte and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to block a Syracuse player. (Photo courtesy of Syracuse University Athletics)
Volleyball begins season 3-1 at Salt City Classic Tournament
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball drops final match of season
Editorial: The future of free press
Op-ed: Strawberries blooming in November
On the Spot: Would you rather fight a man or a bear?
Op-ed: Moving forward
Op-ed: Write
Editorial: The future of free press
Op-ed: Moving forward
Op-ed: The best of us
Letter from the editor
Editorial: A call for campus contribution
Letter from the editor
Letter to the editor: Response to faculty open letter
Letter from the editor
Nicole Hurd looked Vladimir Putin in the eyes and "got a sense of his soul."
Hurd ends all global conflicts
Don't worry, the Quaddlers can't count to 84,000.
New Bowd of Twustees talks goals, kitties
“I don’t get the sense that the men were ever afraid to show how smart they were in a classroom,” Thaddeus Robert Barron Pardee ‘33 said.
Men of first class look back 191 years after graduating
Do not come.
Lafayette College announces ‘Hibachi for Harris’
Defenestrate the frat men? Fine, we'll do it, twist our arms.
Greek life rebrands as French life
Performance Review: College theater’s ‘Bright Star’ shines bright

Byline photo of Natalia Ferruggia
By Natalia Ferruggia, Culture EditorNovember 15, 2024
Photo by Samuel Jackson for The Lafayette
The pit orchestra of “Bright Star” features a professional violin player on the fiddle, as well as many student musicians playing its bluegrass-inspired score.

For anyone who loves stories of love, connectivity and the ebbs and flows of life (and bluegrass music!), the college theater’s production of “Bright Star,” is essential viewing this weekend.

The story of “Bright Star” carries the audience between the 1920s and the 1940s, switching back and forth to show parallel narratives throughout the life of journal editor Alice Murphy, played by Marisa Carroll ‘25. We see Alice as a young woman trying to figure her life out, as well as as an older woman with her life and career together, a tether of her past always present somehow.

The dichotomy between these two sides of Alice is fascinating, pushing the audience to constantly question what might have happened to the characters between the two phases.

Carroll is incredible in her role, brilliantly capturing the emotion of this character that carries the narrative forward. All of her songs had me listening to every word, and all of Alice’s moments, from her happiest to her most vulnerable, are all amazingly well done. Carroll gives a true tour-de-force of a performance, and I am honored to have seen it.

Opposite Carroll is Johnny Raheb ‘27 as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, a mayor’s son who wants more from life than what his father has planned for him. Raheb is equally as amazing as Jimmy Ray. His performance is natural and emotional, with songs that are sure to make you tear up.

Carroll and Raheb together on stage are magical, their voices and acting skills working together beautifully throughout the show. The relationship between their two characters is very much the heart of “Bright Star,” and it is so lovely to watch it develop on stage.

Max Wasserstein ‘28 stars as Billy Crane, an aspiring young writer who wants nothing more than to get his work published. Wasserstein plays an incredibly compelling and likable Billy, with songs that inspire hope in the audience as they do for the character himself. He is one of those characters that you can’t help but root for, and Wasserstein gets this right to a tee.

Gwendolyn Brown ‘27 is also wonderful and compelling as Margo, the manager of a bookshop who desperately wants to be loved in return by the man she cares for. Brown’s performance is so believable and the way that she becomes this character is amazing to watch. Her scenes with Wasserstein are endearing, and I loved watching these two act together on stage.

I would be remiss not to mention the stellar performance of Lucy by Kelsie Bouyer ‘26. Bouyer is magnetic on stage, and her musical number is exhilarating and oh-so-fun to watch. Her exchanges with Jack Finegold ’28 as Daryl are absolutely hilarious — the two bouncing off of each other perfectly throughout the show. Both are an absolute joy to watch.

The show’s resident villain, Mayor Dobbs, is played brilliantly by Christopher Taverner ’25. Taverner is menacing in just the right way and his performance is integral to the show’s gravity.

Grant Ely ‘25 and Benry Juno James ‘25 are also fantastic as Alice’s parents. Ely brings nuance to a character who needs it, and his arc as this complex male figure in Alice’s life is so interesting to watch. James is a scene stealer as Alice’s mother, with each of the character’s moments making an impact on the audience.

The dance and ensemble numbers are incredible too, highlighting the strength of this cast as a whole.

In addition to the all-star performances by the entire cast, the pit orchestra of “Bright Star” is also a delight. Specifically, professional violinist Nathan Bishop is nothing but brilliant on the fiddle. All of his solos are like a love letter to bluegrass music, and I enjoyed every second of watching him play.

“Bright Star” debuted on Broadway in 2016, featuring a book by none other than Steve Martin and a score by Martin and Edie Brickell. The show, like Lafayette College theater department’s rendition, features a wonderful set of songs and a score that together make for a wonderful bluegrass music experience.

I loved this show. A lot. Anyone who can make it should go see “Bright Star.” I could not recommend it enough.

Disclaimer: News Editor Andreas Pelekis ’26 is a member of the “Bright Star” pit orchestra. He did not contribute writing or reporting.

