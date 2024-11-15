Performance Review: College theater’s ‘Bright Star’ shines bright

Photo by Samuel Jackson for The Lafayette The pit orchestra of “Bright Star” features a professional violin player on the fiddle, as well as many student musicians playing its bluegrass-inspired score.

For anyone who loves stories of love, connectivity and the ebbs and flows of life (and bluegrass music!), the college theater’s production of “Bright Star,” is essential viewing this weekend.

The story of “Bright Star” carries the audience between the 1920s and the 1940s, switching back and forth to show parallel narratives throughout the life of journal editor Alice Murphy, played by Marisa Carroll ‘25. We see Alice as a young woman trying to figure her life out, as well as as an older woman with her life and career together, a tether of her past always present somehow.

The dichotomy between these two sides of Alice is fascinating, pushing the audience to constantly question what might have happened to the characters between the two phases.

Carroll is incredible in her role, brilliantly capturing the emotion of this character that carries the narrative forward. All of her songs had me listening to every word, and all of Alice’s moments, from her happiest to her most vulnerable, are all amazingly well done. Carroll gives a true tour-de-force of a performance, and I am honored to have seen it.

Opposite Carroll is Johnny Raheb ‘27 as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, a mayor’s son who wants more from life than what his father has planned for him. Raheb is equally as amazing as Jimmy Ray. His performance is natural and emotional, with songs that are sure to make you tear up.

Carroll and Raheb together on stage are magical, their voices and acting skills working together beautifully throughout the show. The relationship between their two characters is very much the heart of “Bright Star,” and it is so lovely to watch it develop on stage.

Max Wasserstein ‘28 stars as Billy Crane, an aspiring young writer who wants nothing more than to get his work published. Wasserstein plays an incredibly compelling and likable Billy, with songs that inspire hope in the audience as they do for the character himself. He is one of those characters that you can’t help but root for, and Wasserstein gets this right to a tee.

Gwendolyn Brown ‘27 is also wonderful and compelling as Margo, the manager of a bookshop who desperately wants to be loved in return by the man she cares for. Brown’s performance is so believable and the way that she becomes this character is amazing to watch. Her scenes with Wasserstein are endearing, and I loved watching these two act together on stage.

I would be remiss not to mention the stellar performance of Lucy by Kelsie Bouyer ‘26. Bouyer is magnetic on stage, and her musical number is exhilarating and oh-so-fun to watch. Her exchanges with Jack Finegold ’28 as Daryl are absolutely hilarious — the two bouncing off of each other perfectly throughout the show. Both are an absolute joy to watch.

The show’s resident villain, Mayor Dobbs, is played brilliantly by Christopher Taverner ’25. Taverner is menacing in just the right way and his performance is integral to the show’s gravity.

Grant Ely ‘25 and Benry Juno James ‘25 are also fantastic as Alice’s parents. Ely brings nuance to a character who needs it, and his arc as this complex male figure in Alice’s life is so interesting to watch. James is a scene stealer as Alice’s mother, with each of the character’s moments making an impact on the audience.

The dance and ensemble numbers are incredible too, highlighting the strength of this cast as a whole.

In addition to the all-star performances by the entire cast, the pit orchestra of “Bright Star” is also a delight. Specifically, professional violinist Nathan Bishop is nothing but brilliant on the fiddle. All of his solos are like a love letter to bluegrass music, and I enjoyed every second of watching him play.

“Bright Star” debuted on Broadway in 2016, featuring a book by none other than Steve Martin and a score by Martin and Edie Brickell. The show, like Lafayette College theater department’s rendition, features a wonderful set of songs and a score that together make for a wonderful bluegrass music experience.

I loved this show. A lot. Anyone who can make it should go see “Bright Star.” I could not recommend it enough.

