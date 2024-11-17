Field hockey falls in 1st round of NCAA tournament

After exiting last week’s Patriot League final with a knee injury, senior midfielder Lineke Spaans returned to action to record the Leopards’ lone shot attempt. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)

In its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012, the No. 20 ranked field hockey team lost its first-round matchup in a nailbiter to No. 5 ranked Saint Joseph’s University.

The 2024 Patriot League Champions (5-1 Patriot League, 14-7 overall) ceded their sole goal with 10 minutes left of fourth-quarter play, dropping the contest 1-0.

“Our goal is to win the final and, honestly, everything after we’re just super grateful for,” junior defender Mackenzie Hall said. “We knew that we had a chance to hold this team and potentially get an outcome.”

The Hawks pushed the Leopards’ defense throughout the first quarter, threatening to score on multiple possessions. Junior goalkeeper Raffi Fragomeni’s three saves kept the contest scoreless after the first period.

A handful of opportunities opened up for the Leopards in the second quarter as they inched their way into St. Joseph’s territory. Although the Maroon and White approached the circle on multiple possessions, the offense remained stagnant as they neared the arc.

Defensively, the Leopards continued to shine, limiting the Hawks to zero shots in the second period and entering halftime deadlocked.

“I think the defense always brings a lot of strength and confidence to our team,” Hall said. “This week, the defense practiced outletting quickly and combining with the midfield. I thought they did well with that.”

Halfway through the third quarter, the Maroon and White were on the brink of their first scoring situation. Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans broke through several Hawk defenders at the top of the circle before rushing towards the net. The ball went just wide on the Leopards’ only shot of the day.

Sophomore defender Lena Thedrian said the team’s chemistry on offense typically carries them in close games like this.

“Belief in each other and helping each other out,” Thedrian said. “When we pass the ball, always being an option right away and supporting each other and encouraging.”

Fragomeni excelled during the remainder of the third quarter, shutting down two Hawk rallies to carry the scoreless tie into the final frame.

With just over 10 minutes left, the Hawks’ offense forced a penalty corner. The inbound was handled and the shot went over Fragomeni for the go-ahead goal.

The Leopards struggled to advance the ball into St. Joseph’s territory while standing strong on defense. Fragomeni was pulled at the 56-minute mark in favor of an extra field player in hopes of tying the game, ending the day with nine saves. The offense could not break off a play before Thedrian made a last-minute save while covering the goal. The Hawks dribbled the clock out shortly after.

St. Joseph’s dominated the shot and penalty corner counts, leading 14-1 and 6-0, respectively.

Now at the end of her collegiate career, Hall said she hopes to see the team pass its culture down for seasons to come.

“Playing every game for each other and playing with heart,” Hall said. “Bringing energy and heart to every game is something I think the underclassmen have learned.”

Thedrian said that she is already thinking about next season.

“Now that we know the feeling of winning in the championship, we want to try and get as close as possible to that again,” Thedrian said.