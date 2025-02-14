Learning about love

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

As of Wednesday, President Donald Trump has issued 63 executive orders since he took office. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
College addresses Trump’s deportation policies
The Delta Kappa Epsilon house is one of several sites on campus of mouse infestation this semester. (Graphic by Angel Estrada '28)
Mouse infestations reported across campus
The no-confidence vote against college President Nicole Hurd was passed at the Jan. 28 faculty meeting.
How tensions between faculty, Hurd and trustees led to a no-confidence vote
The Trump administration ordered some federal funding to be paused during its first weeks in office. (Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)
Lafayette campus uncertain over federal funding turmoil
The dedicated lounge for English majors often hosts student events and club meetings.
English program at Lafayette remains strong despite national struggles
Nate Rashkind '26 interviews Government & Law Professor Joshua Miller for a segment of the broadcast.
Students help produce local election broadcast
Many of the music technology classes take place in the Williams Center for the Arts computer lab.
College announces new minors
Code of conduct changes discussed at Feb. 6 Student Government meeting
Student Government discusses faculty no-confidence vote at Jan. 30 meeting
In 2024, 10 general body representatives resigned from Student Government.
‘We’re going to be the eyes and ears of Lafayette’
Student Government reorganizes committees at virtual Jan. 9 meeting
Rep. Bryan Kibet ‘27 and Rep. Gracie Vale ‘27 ran unopposed. (Photos courtesy of Bryan Kibet ‘27 and Gracie Vale ‘27)
Uncompetitive special election fills Student Government board
The Trump administration ordered some federal funding to be paused during its first weeks in office. (Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)
Lafayette campus uncertain over federal funding turmoil
College President Nicole Hurd began her tenure at Lafayette College in 2021.
Board of Trustees declares ‘complete confidence’ in Hurd
The house where the explosion occurred is near the 700 block of West Milton Street, according to the Easton Police Department.
1 dead after Easton apartment explosion, cause unclear
The building that MindLeaf CBD previously occupied now sits vacant. A sign that reads "Office for Lease" is visible from the street.
College Hill hemp store forced to close
The recently remodeled Gilbert's Cafe now features a full Starbucks drink menu and breakfast food items.
How do new Lafayette dining options impact off-campus restaurants?
The Fourth Street Garage, Easton's newest parking garage, opened in 2023.
Easton parking issues loom while city grows
The Nurture Nature Center's "Science on a Sphere" display.
Easton prepares to launch future planetarium
Peter Milius appeared at the Northampton County Courthouse in Easton on Tuesday.
Trial date set in Milius case
Public Safety recommends using a U-lock instead of a cable or chain lock for securing your bicycle.
College reports uptick in vehicle thefts, burglaries
Benjamin Kitson '24 is currently serving time in Chester County Prison. (Photo courtesy of LafayetteDelts.net)
Recent alumnus sentenced for child pornography charges
Over 100 cases of the flu have been reported at Lafayette College in 2025, as of Wednesday.
How does the health center respond to outbreaks?
Buck Hall's theater is the primary spot on campus for displaying student films.
Film projector broken for months, to be repaired soon
Rich and Gerry Jaffé's wedding party was filled with friends from Lafayette College.
A relic of love outside of South
Professors Walter Wadiak, Amy Marvin and Jennifer Talarico all have varying perspectives on love. (Photos courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Learning about love
Dear Dette: Love advice that you didn't ask for
Spoon rests are one of Earthen Goat's most popular products. (Photo courtesy of @earthengoat on Instagram)
Small Business Spotlight: Unearth the perfect gift from ‘Earthen Goat’
Taste of Soul featured a wide variety of dishes, each highlighting different aspects of Black cultures.
A flavorful celebration
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Swetha Tadisina sparks up creativity with glassblowing
Plus One began as a group of three and has since expanded to six members. (Photo courtesy of Ajani Martin)
Student Artist Spotlight: Plus One brings together musical flair, friendship
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
Music by Lilly Hercik '27 can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music. (Photo courtesy of @lillymoss.music on Instagram)
Student Artist Spotlight: Lilly Hercik ‘27 puts a new spin on country music
"Sleepless in Seattle" is one of three collaborations between director Nora Ephron and actress Meg Ryan. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Sleepless in Seattle,’ classic rom-com that holds up
Mac DeMarco's "Heart to Heart" was written as a tribute to his late friend, rapper Mac Miller. (Photo courtesy of Spotify)
Songs for all types of love this Valentine’s Day
The Weeknd's new album "Hurry Up Tomorrow" had 58 million streams on Spotify the day of its release. (Photo courtesy of The Weeknd Wiki)
Album Review: The Weeknd ‘can’t afford to be boring’ in ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’
"The Apprentice" (2024) received a surprise nomination in the Best Actor category for lead actor Sebastian Stan. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
Cinema with Sam: Oscar nomination reactions
Though it was not an immediate success upon release, "Carmilla" has garnered a substantial fan base in the decades since its publication. (Photo courtesy of Amazon)
Nat’s Novels: ‘Carmilla,’ a sapphic vampire tale for the ages
Tonic is located in downtown Easton and is open from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
Tonic shakes up Easton drinking scene
Salvage Goods II Gilded is just down the block from Salvage Goods on S. 3rd Street in Easton.
Vintage eatery joins downtown Easton
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Perched on the hill
Tucker Garage + Grocery is set to open in downtown Easton early this fall. (Photo courtesy of Indiegogo)
Welcome to Tucker Garage + Grocery
Theater Underground was reintroduced to campus last spring. (Photo courtesy of Adam Fox '27)
Making it up as they go
At Qiskit Fall Fest, students participated in a workshop on quantum computing.
Qiskit Fall Fest brings the fun to quantum technology
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
"Fight or Flight Night" began with club members demonstrating basic boxing skills. (Photo courtesy of Anica Kim '27)
Boxing Club, LCEMS debut Fight or Flight Night
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
Meet the Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Omega
Former college President Ethelbert Dudley Warfield was the first president in the college's history to face the possibility of a successful vote of no confidence. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The college’s first ‘almost’ vote of no confidence
Scott Hall once belonged to the brothers of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, but was later sold to the college in the 1980s.
Haunted houses
The faculty play was a time-honored tradition at the college for nearly 40 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
What happened to faculty plays?
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefner's Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
Senior guard Halee Smith looks to attack the basket against American University on Wednesday night. (Photo by Austin Carey '27)
Women’s basketball notches back-to-back wins
Sophomore midfielder Jack Massotto notched two assists in the win against Binghamton on Monday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse commands 4th quarter to defeat Binghamton
The Leopards defense held La Salle University to just one goal in the final quarter during Wednesday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse starts season 1-0
The NCAA followed President Donald Trump's Feb. 5 executive order barring transgender women from women's sports. (Photo courtesy of Sports Illustrated)
Lafayette follows NCAA ban on trans athletes in women’s sports
Freshman epee Hilla Wetherill competed for Finland for the first time on the senior level last weekend. (Photo by @PHOTOPAVIA for Team Bizzi)
Hilla Wetherill fences on international stage
Name, image and likeness deals in recent years have upended the financial operations of college football. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Transfer portal shakes up football roster
The football team is already preparing for the 2025 season.
Football adds 21 new players on National Signing Day
The football team's two-game Rivalry winning streak was snapped on Saturday.
Football falters in 160th Rivalry game
Sophomore running back Troy Bruce bursts through a hole in the Stonehill defense. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football stomps Stonehill in Senior Day showing
The football team has the experience and capability to win the 160th Rivalry Game on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Why Lafayette will win the 160th Rivalry Game
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
Men’s soccer tops Loyola in crucial Senior Day test
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan readies for a header in the Leopards' Sept. 21 matchup against Navy. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer scratches late draw against Boston University
The men's soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)
Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army
Freshman guard Caleb Williams pulls up for the jumper against Navy. (Photo by Austin Carey '27)
Men’s basketball tops Navy, falls to American
Freshman guard Alex Chaikin drives inside against Loyola Maryland University on Wednesday.
Men’s basketball wins against Colgate, falls short against Loyola
Senior center Justin Vander Baan releases a free throw in the men's basketball team's close loss to American on Wednesday night.
Men’s basketball skids against Lehigh, American
The men's basketball team celebrates during an 82-65 home win over Holy Cross on Jan. 11. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Everything you missed in athletics over winter break
Junior guard Ryan Pettit lays the ball up after a steal against Binghamton University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball hosts inaugural Lafayette Classic
After exiting last week's Patriot League final with a knee injury, senior midfielder Lineke Spaans returned to action to record the Leopards' lone shot attempt. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls in 1st round of NCAA tournament
Sophomore midfielder Stella Malinowski's late fourth quarter goal pushed the field hockey team into overtime against American University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey wins Patriot League championship
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans was one of three Leopards to earn First Team All-Patriot League selections. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey finishes regular season with Colgate win, beats Bucknell en route to Patriot League final
Senior forward Alex Darrah scored her seventh goal of the season against Boston University on Oct. 25. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey puts up back-to-back shutout victories
Senior defender India Ralph prepares to inbound a penalty corner against Temple University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey loses to Drexel, defeats #20 Temple
The men's and women's tennis team return to action on Saturday against Coppin State. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Men’s and women’s tennis drop matches to NJIT
Freshmen Tyler and Aidan Mahaffey are looking to double up on the tennis team this year.
Double trouble
Senior Arman Ganchi went 2-4 in his matches over the weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis competes at Lehigh Invitational
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from a rough outing this weekend at the Lehigh Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis defeated in dual matches against Monmouth, Rider
The women's tennis team opened its fall season at Bucknell this weekend. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s and women’s tennis compete at Bucknell Invitational
Sophomore outside hitter Emma Patmon prepares to dig the ball. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball wins in 5 against Fordham, silenced twice by FDU
Freshman outside hitter Paige Chmura and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to contest a Virginia Tech player. (Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics)
Volleyball falls to Winthrop, wins against Virginia Tech at weekend tourney
Senior outside hitter Abby Nieporte and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to block a Syracuse player. (Photo courtesy of Syracuse University Athletics)
Volleyball begins season 3-1 at Salt City Classic Tournament
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball drops final match of season
Love at first write
Op-ed: Halftime: A moment for inspiration
Op-ed: Erasing identity erases reality
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
Letter to the editor: Responding to the no-confidence motion
Students gathered on the Quad this year to witness a historic solar eclipse.
Editorial: Reflecting on 2024, looking ahead to 2025
Op-ed: How fashion dictates politics
Editorial: The future of free press
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
Letter to the editor: Responding to the no-confidence motion
Letter from the editor
Editorial: A call for campus contribution
Letter from the editor
On the Spot: Second time's the charm
On the Spot: Favorite holiday traditions
On the Spot: What would you get Roary for his 100th birthday?
On the Spot: Would you rather fight a man or a bear?
On the Spot: Who won the vice presidential debate, and why?
Nicole Hurd looked Vladimir Putin in the eyes and "got a sense of his soul."
Hurd ends all global conflicts
Don't worry, the Quaddlers can't count to 84,000.
New Bowd of Twustees talks goals, kitties
“I don’t get the sense that the men were ever afraid to show how smart they were in a classroom,” Thaddeus Robert Barron Pardee ‘33 said.
Men of first class look back 191 years after graduating
Do not come.
Lafayette College announces ‘Hibachi for Harris’
Defenestrate the frat men? Fine, we'll do it, twist our arms.
Greek life rebrands as French life
Categories:

Learning about love

Professors give ‘expert’ guidance
Byline photo of Selma O'Malley
By Selma O'Malley, Managing EditorFebruary 14, 2025
Professors Walter Wadiak, Amy Marvin and Jennifer Talarico all have varying perspectives on love. (Photos courtesy of Lafayette Communications)

Have you ever wanted to talk to a love expert? You know, beyond your friends who give you the same advice because you never follow it and your mom who keeps asking when you’re going to get a girlfriend?

Your professors are here to help.

The Lafayette interviewed three Lafayette College professors to answer some of modern life’s most pressing questions about love, just for you. Hopefully, their answers will be able to alleviate just a few of your Valentine’s Day qualms and queries.

Disclaimer: Neither The Lafayette or any of the article’s interviewees are responsible for your struggling love life or decisions made in poor taste. Don’t text your ex.

 

Amy Marvin, philosophy fellow in ethics

Philosophy professor Amy Marvin has a whole lot of research interests — including the philosophy of love and sex — making her the perfect interviewee to ask hard-hitting ethical love questions.

1. Will women be impressed if I read feminist philosophy?

It depends.

“If you seriously commit to it, and actually try to learn the concepts, rather than just holding a book that says ‘feminist philosophy’ in front of you, I think that could be impressive,” she said.

2. How ethical is ghosting?

It also depends, as many things in life do!

“I say that varies based on how that person is treating you,” Marvin said.

“If they’re treating you normal, you should let them know, for the sake of planning,” she continued. “If they’re being weird about it, ghost them.”

3. Is love real?

Marvin said that this heavy question has a lot to do with the type of “moods” that we approach the topic of love with, accounting for both heartbreaking and uplifting experiences.

She said that love is real “at times yes, at times, no, and it’ll often surprise you where it goes.”

“Maybe even if the idea of love is fake, I think we should be open to the idea that it’s real,” she concluded.

4. Concluding advice?

“It’s not always bad to make some mistakes, but you should learn from them,” she said.

True! We’re only human, after all.

 

Jennifer Talarico, psychology department head

Psychology department head Jennifer Talarico is a cognitive psychologist specializing in the study of memory, a crucial component of romance and our relationships with others.

1. Why is it harder to stop thinking about a “situationship” than a real relationship?

Talarico says it’s the “uncertainty” and feeling of something unfinished that keeps us thinking about situationships longer than relationships.

She cited an old study in cognitive psychology by Rachel Zeigarnik, which found that unfinished tasks are more memorable than completed ones.

“The situationship, by its very nature, is undefined, so it’s going to be distracting because it has that uncertain, ephemeral quality to it,” she said.

So it’s only natural you’re stuck on them. Don’t beat yourself up about it.

2. But then, how do I get over someone?

“You get rid of reminders of that person,” Talarico said. “We are very good at responding to cues in our environment.”

She advised not to go as far as to delete the photos or burn any teddy bears, but to “put them away” and “set them aside.”

“Eliminate those reminders and build new memories in new places with new people,” she said.

And certainly don’t listen to songs that remind you of them.

3. How can I make a lasting impression on my crush?

“Try to be distinctive,” Talarico said. “Try to stand out.”

“Don’t just ask the same old questions everybody gets 1,000 times,” she said. This includes, “What’s your major?” and, “Where are you from?” among other overused (and uninteresting) lines.

Talarico also recommends being funny, wearing conversation fashion pieces and interesting jewelry or trying a unique scent.

4. Concluding advice?

“When you’re in a new relationship, don’t forget about your friends,” she said. “Make time for everybody.”

 

Walter Wadiak, English professor

English professor Walter Wadiak is a scholar of medieval literature and popular romance, among other subjects.

He pointed out that the first known mention of Valentine’s Day was from English poet Geoffrey Chaucer in “The Parliament of Fowls.”

1. Is chivalry dead?

“Yes,” he said.

“It died in the 15th century,” he specified, explaining that chivalry literally means “horseback techniques.”

If only Public Safety gave us permits to park horses, too.

2. If medieval lovers waited months for a letter, how long is too long to wait for a text back?

“As long as you feel like,” he said.

But keep in mind that letters take a long time to craft and send, even today, and text messages take seconds.

3. How can I make my life more like a romance novel?

It’s not what you’d think.

“Wait seven years before telling somebody that you like them,” Wadiak advised.

“It’s a conventional amount of time you wait in a medieval romance to do anything productive,” he continued.

4. Concluding advice?

“Stay chilling until you get lucky,” he said.

