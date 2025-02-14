Dear Dette: Love advice that you didn’t ask for

Well, well, well. If it isn’t me again! It’s Dette here, hoping to provide you with some love advice you once again did not and probably never will ask for. In this special third edition, I am writing to you with the wisdom I have gained nine months post-grad. Take this advice (probably with a grain of salt) to add some magic to your Valentine’s Day and beyond.

Will finding love get easier after I graduate from Lafayette?

You won’t have to worry about seeing your crush on a date with someone else in Marquis during peak dinner hour, but you will have the new worry about being alone forever with every passing year! So pick your poison, I guess?

What do I get my situationship for Valentine’s Day?

https://counselingcenter.lafayette.edu/. We are all here for you in this trying time. <3

How do I know if he likes me?

If he takes over 24 hours to reply to your texts, never initiates plans and won’t tell his friends about you, then you, my dear, are so in. Better figure out your ring size because it’s getting serious!

If love bombing is so bad, why does it feel so good?

Because you are the most beautiful girl in the whole world and I just want to make you happy and ahaha you just make me smile so much 🙂 You’re so different from anyone I’ve ever met. I think I might even love you. Is that crazy to say? Sorry, what was the question?

What do I do if I don’t have a dinner reservation for Valentine’s Day?

Three words: Costco food court. Find a car, a bike, an electric scooter, steal an LCAT shuttle and make your way over to the most magical place on earth: the Costco Wholesale in Allentown. Take a bite from both sides of a $1.50 hot dog and meet in the middle. Put two straws into the same 20-ounce soda and fall in love.