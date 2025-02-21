Student Government reviews budgets at Feb. 13 meeting

Student Government reviewed club budgets at its most recent meeting.

The organization entered an executive session to approve budget requests, discussing the decisions in secret. There is no rule in Student Government’s bylaws that says it must deliberate budgets in secret, though the organization has opted to do so in recent years anyway.

On Feb. 14, Student Government posted a “Budgets Wrapped” on its Instagram page, providing several statistics on the semester’s budget requests. 96 clubs requested a total of $702,960.09 for the semester, of which Student Government was able to allocate $311,656.27, according to the post.

At the meeting, each of the organization’s committees provided updates on their recent activities.

Members of the Student Organizations Committee said they would take a harder stance on clubs wanting to use inventory and equipment, while the Pard Pantry ad-hoc committee announced that a schedule had been created for semester use.