Men’s basketball wins 150th series Rivalry Game, gets revenge against Army

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Strategist Kathryn Meier said her communications strategy is informed by “the different needs of different disciplines." (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Lafayette names new VP of communications
The repair crew is expected to complete "ground level resurfacing" of the path by the end of the week.
Pardee pathway interrupted by sinkhole
Lafayette College was the first college in the Lehigh Valley to set a carbon neutrality goal.
Sustainability looks to continue progress on long-term climate initiative
Student Government adjusts budgets at Feb. 20 meeting
Student Government adjusts budgets at Feb. 20 meeting
J.B. Reilly '83 has served on Lafayette College's Board of Trustees for 17 years. (Photo courtesy of the Valley Ledger)
$5 million trustee gift to support strategic plan
The college formed an artificial intelligence faculty committee in 2024.
How professors use AI in the classroom
The Trump administration ordered some federal funding to be paused during its first weeks in office. (Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)
Lafayette campus uncertain over federal funding turmoil
The dedicated lounge for English majors often hosts student events and club meetings.
English program at Lafayette remains strong despite national struggles
Nate Rashkind '26 interviews Government & Law Professor Joshua Miller for a segment of the broadcast.
Students help produce local election broadcast
Many of the music technology classes take place in the Williams Center for the Arts computer lab.
College announces new minors
Student Government adjusts budgets at Feb. 20 meeting
Student Government adjusts budgets at Feb. 20 meeting
Student Government reviews budgets at Feb. 13 meeting
Student Government reviews budgets at Feb. 13 meeting
Code of conduct changes discussed at Feb. 6 Student Government meeting
Code of conduct changes discussed at Feb. 6 Student Government meeting
Student Government discusses faculty no-confidence vote at Jan. 30 meeting
Student Government discusses faculty no-confidence vote at Jan. 30 meeting
In 2024, 10 general body representatives resigned from Student Government.
‘We’re going to be the eyes and ears of Lafayette’
Strategist Kathryn Meier said her communications strategy is informed by “the different needs of different disciplines." (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Lafayette names new VP of communications
The housing lottery for rising seniors begins on March 13.
Residence life vacancy remains as housing lottery approaches
Alex Malanych is set to finish rabbinical school in three months.
Religious and Spiritual Life adds new face
The college formed an artificial intelligence faculty committee in 2024.
How professors use AI in the classroom
The no-confidence vote against college President Nicole Hurd was passed at the Jan. 28 faculty meeting.
How tensions between faculty, Hurd and trustees led to a no-confidence vote
Easton City Council will discuss the "Welcome City" proposition at their bi-weekly meeting next week.
‘Welcoming City’ debate reaches Easton
The Marquis (top left), and Dutchtown Pointe (bottom), are two apartment complexes nearing completion in 2025. Cars sit on a bridge above Bushkill Creek (top right), where parking has been a point of discussion among neighborhood residents.
Inside Easton residents’ problems with parking
Allentown and Bethlehem, the other two primary cities in the Lehigh Valley, have both decriminalized small amounts of marijuana.
Easton councilman proposes order for lighter marijuana penalties
The house where the explosion occurred is near the 700 block of West Milton Street, according to the Easton Police Department.
1 dead after Easton apartment explosion, cause unclear
The building that MindLeaf CBD previously occupied now sits vacant. A sign that reads "Office for Lease" is visible from the street.
College Hill hemp store forced to close
Students concerned about phishing scams should reach out to the IT department's help desk.
Phishing scams 101
Peter Milius appeared at the Northampton County Courthouse in Easton on Tuesday.
Trial date set in Milius case
The house where the explosion occurred is near the 700 block of West Milton Street, according to the Easton Police Department.
1 dead after Easton apartment explosion, cause unclear
The building that MindLeaf CBD previously occupied now sits vacant. A sign that reads "Office for Lease" is visible from the street.
College Hill hemp store forced to close
Public Safety recommends using a U-lock instead of a cable or chain lock for securing your bicycle.
College reports uptick in vehicle thefts, burglaries
Strategist Kathryn Meier said her communications strategy is informed by “the different needs of different disciplines." (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Lafayette names new VP of communications
Lafayette College was the first college in the Lehigh Valley to set a carbon neutrality goal.
Sustainability looks to continue progress on long-term climate initiative
J.B. Reilly '83 has served on Lafayette College's Board of Trustees for 17 years. (Photo courtesy of the Valley Ledger)
$5 million trustee gift to support strategic plan
The "Dear Colleague" letter gives educational institutions until Feb. 28 to remove race-based initiatives, or risk losing federal funding.
Administration weighs response to ‘Dear Colleague’ letter
The housing lottery for rising seniors begins on March 13.
Residence life vacancy remains as housing lottery approaches
Kristine Zeigler '96 studied art and French at Lafayette College. (Photo by Robin Osgood)
Alum Spotlight: Planet Women co-founder changes conservation culture
The Hogg Hall makeover was in partnership with Lafayette College Art Society.
LIMS revamps Hogg Hall rehearsal space
The "Small Worlds" exhibit at the Nurture Nature Center features a wide variety of art styles.
‘Small Worlds’ exhibit graces Nurture Nature Center
Several members of Easton's Rotary Club chapter at their induction. (Photo courtesy of eastonrotary.com)
‘If you need something, our members are there’
Psychology professor JJ Togans opened his research lab to students this year.
Researching your guilty pleasures
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Swetha Tadisina sparks up creativity with glassblowing
Plus One began as a group of three and has since expanded to six members. (Photo courtesy of Ajani Martin)
Student Artist Spotlight: Plus One brings together musical flair, friendship
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
Music by Lilly Hercik '27 can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music. (Photo courtesy of @lillymoss.music on Instagram)
Student Artist Spotlight: Lilly Hercik ‘27 puts a new spin on country music
"The Girl Who Circumnavigated Fairyland in a Ship of Her Own Making" is the first in a five book series. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Nat’s Novels: A whimsical tale for young and old
"The Pitt" successfully adds a sense of realism to the typically dramatized medical drama. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘The Pitt’ brings fresh take to medical dramas
Lafayette Dining's Valentine's Day meal featured three courses of Mexican-inspired cuisine.
Food Review: A hearty Valentine’s meal with Lafayette Dining
SNL50 was a star-studded event featuring many past cast members, hosts and musical guests. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
TV Review: SNL50 celebrates comedy history
"Captain America: Brave New World" made $88 million during its opening weekend in theaters. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ average entry in MCU
Tonic is located in downtown Easton and is open from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
Tonic shakes up Easton drinking scene
Salvage Goods II Gilded is just down the block from Salvage Goods on S. 3rd Street in Easton.
Vintage eatery joins downtown Easton
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Perched on the hill
Tucker Garage + Grocery is set to open in downtown Easton early this fall. (Photo courtesy of Indiegogo)
Welcome to Tucker Garage + Grocery
Theater Underground was reintroduced to campus last spring. (Photo courtesy of Adam Fox '27)
Making it up as they go
At Qiskit Fall Fest, students participated in a workshop on quantum computing.
Qiskit Fall Fest brings the fun to quantum technology
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
"Fight or Flight Night" began with club members demonstrating basic boxing skills. (Photo courtesy of Anica Kim '27)
Boxing Club, LCEMS debut Fight or Flight Night
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
Meet the Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Omega
Rich and Gerry Jaffé's wedding party was filled with friends from Lafayette College.
A relic of love outside of South
Former college President Ethelbert Dudley Warfield was the first president in the college's history to face the possibility of a successful vote of no confidence. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The college’s first ‘almost’ vote of no confidence
Scott Hall once belonged to the brothers of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, but was later sold to the college in the 1980s.
Haunted houses
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
Meet the Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Omega
The faculty play was a time-honored tradition at the college for nearly 40 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
What happened to faculty plays?
Kristine Zeigler '96 studied art and French at Lafayette College. (Photo by Robin Osgood)
Alum Spotlight: Planet Women co-founder changes conservation culture
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Shayne Figueroa '99 first became interested in food studies after taking an American Studies class at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Shayne Figueroa '99)
Alumni Spotlight: NYU professor Shayne Figueroa ’99 shares passion for food history
Freshman guard Alex Chaikin put up a career-high 27 points against Army on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball wins 150th series Rivalry Game, gets revenge against Army
Junior midfielder Katie Marrs drives up the field in the Leopards' 13-9 comeback victory over Wagner College.
Women’s lacrosse beats Wagner after 2nd half resurgence
The men's lacrosse team got back in the win column before its first Patriot League matchup against No. 5 Army on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse crushes Le Moyne
The Leopards will look to retain home-court advantage for their first postseason matchup in their final two games. (Photo courtesy of Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball drops matches to Holy Cross, Army
The swimming team broke 11 individual records at the Patriot League Championships. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Swimming and diving breaks school records, finishes in bottom half of Patriot League
Name, image and likeness deals in recent years have upended the financial operations of college football. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Transfer portal shakes up football roster
The football team is already preparing for the 2025 season.
Football adds 21 new players on National Signing Day
The football team's two-game Rivalry winning streak was snapped on Saturday.
Football falters in 160th Rivalry game
Sophomore running back Troy Bruce bursts through a hole in the Stonehill defense. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football stomps Stonehill in Senior Day showing
The football team has the experience and capability to win the 160th Rivalry Game on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Why Lafayette will win the 160th Rivalry Game
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
Men’s soccer tops Loyola in crucial Senior Day test
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan readies for a header in the Leopards' Sept. 21 matchup against Navy. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer scratches late draw against Boston University
The men's soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)
Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army
The Leopards will look to retain home-court advantage for their first postseason matchup in their final two games. (Photo courtesy of Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball drops matches to Holy Cross, Army
Freshman guard Talia Zurinskas drives to the basket against Holy Cross on Wednesday.
Women’s basketball skids against Bucknell, Holy Cross
Senior guard Halee Smith looks to attack the basket against American University on Wednesday night. (Photo by Austin Carey '27)
Women’s basketball notches back-to-back wins
Junior guard Kay Donahue fires from downtown against Colgate on Saturday.
Women’s basketball loses to Colgate after poor 2nd half
Junior guard Kay Donahue looks to attack the basket against Lehigh University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball drops back-to-back close matchups
After exiting last week's Patriot League final with a knee injury, senior midfielder Lineke Spaans returned to action to record the Leopards' lone shot attempt. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls in 1st round of NCAA tournament
Sophomore midfielder Stella Malinowski's late fourth quarter goal pushed the field hockey team into overtime against American University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey wins Patriot League championship
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans was one of three Leopards to earn First Team All-Patriot League selections. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey finishes regular season with Colgate win, beats Bucknell en route to Patriot League final
Senior forward Alex Darrah scored her seventh goal of the season against Boston University on Oct. 25. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey puts up back-to-back shutout victories
Senior defender India Ralph prepares to inbound a penalty corner against Temple University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey loses to Drexel, defeats #20 Temple
Junior midfielder Katie Marrs drives up the field in the Leopards' 13-9 comeback victory over Wagner College.
Women’s lacrosse beats Wagner after 2nd half resurgence
Senior midfielder Sophia Spallone scored three goals in Wednesday night's win over Robert Morris University.
Women’s lacrosse splits non-conference games
The Leopards defense held La Salle University to just one goal in the final quarter during Wednesday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse starts season 1-0
The Lafayette football team hoists the Patriot League Championship trophy for the first time since 2013. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The state of Lafayette sports
Senior midfielder Clare Culligan takes on a Navy defender on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse ends season with loss against Navy, double OT win against Lehigh
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Love at first write
Love at first write
Op-ed: Halftime: A moment for inspiration
Op-ed: Erasing identity erases reality
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
Op-ed: Halftime: A moment for inspiration
Op-ed: Erasing identity erases reality
Students gathered on the Quad this year to witness a historic solar eclipse.
Editorial: Reflecting on 2024, looking ahead to 2025
Op-ed: How fashion dictates politics
Editorial: The future of free press
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
Letter to the editor: Responding to the no-confidence motion
Letter to the editor: Responding to the no-confidence motion
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Editorial: A call for campus contribution
On the Spot: Second time's the charm
On the Spot: Second time’s the charm
On the Spot: Favorite holiday traditions
On the Spot: Favorite holiday traditions
On the Spot: What would you get Roary for his 100th birthday?
On the Spot: What would you get Roary for his 100th birthday?
On the Spot: Would you rather fight a man or a bear?
On the Spot: Would you rather fight a man or a bear?
On the Spot: Who won the vice presidential debate, and why?
On the Spot: Who won the vice presidential debate, and why?
Nicole Hurd looked Vladimir Putin in the eyes and "got a sense of his soul."
Hurd ends all global conflicts
Don't worry, the Quaddlers can't count to 84,000.
New Bowd of Twustees talks goals, kitties
“I don’t get the sense that the men were ever afraid to show how smart they were in a classroom,” Thaddeus Robert Barron Pardee ‘33 said.
Men of first class look back 191 years after graduating
Do not come.
Lafayette College announces ‘Hibachi for Harris’
Defenestrate the frat men? Fine, we'll do it, twist our arms.
Greek life rebrands as French life
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Categories:

Men’s basketball wins 150th series Rivalry Game, gets revenge against Army

By Josh Horenstein, Contributing WriterFebruary 28, 2025
Photo by Austin Carey for The Lafayette
Freshman guard Alex Chaikin put up a career-high 27 points against Army on Tuesday.

Following a 39-point loss to Lehigh University in January, the men’s basketball team bounced back at home to win its 150th series game against the Mountain Hawks by a score of 78-70 on Saturday. The Leopards responded with another big-time win over Army on Tuesday night.

The Leopards (7-10 Patriot League, 12-18 overall) got started with a pair of 2-point jumpers from freshman guard Caleb Williams and sophomore guard Andrew Phillips. Williams has been pivotal in his first year, ranked second on the roster in scoring, behind only freshman guard Alex Chaikin. Senior center Justin Vander Baan described Williams as “a talented kid.”

“Even with his talent, he plays the right way,” Vander Baan said. “He gets himself open, gets his teammates open.” 

The rival schools traded blows from behind the arc, as the Mountain Hawks (5-11 Patriot League, 10-17 overall) shot 6-10 from downtown in the first half compared to the Maroon and White’s 5-11 3-point shooting. However, the Leopards took a 44-38 lead into the half.

Early in the second half, the Leopards extended their lead into double figures, thanks to points from Phillips, Williams and senior guard Luka Savicevic. Williams had 19 points in the win and emphasized the team’s late-game discipline as a key factor.

“We have to stay poised, listen to our coach and be together as one,” Williams said.

Despite the double-digit deficit, the Mountain Hawks fought back, reducing the margin to just two points with six minutes remaining. A pair of successful trips to the foul line from Vander Baan and a 3-pointer from Phillips helped the Leopards keep Lehigh at arm’s length for the remainder of the contest.

Vander Baan was also key in defeating the Mountain Hawks, finishing with a monster box score of 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists.

“They’ve had our number the past year and a half,” Vander Baan said. “It feels real good to win.”

The senior from Northbridge, Massachusetts, is currently second on the Lafayette single-season block list with 72, only trailing Rob Dill ‘04 at 79. Regardless of whether he claims the record, Vander Baan says “making a deep run” in the postseason is the top priority. 

Following their bounce-back win against Lehigh, the Leopards faced Army (10-7 Patriot League, 16-13 overall) in another Patriot League matchup at home on Tuesday. In their last matchup, the Leopards lost to the Black Knights on a buzzer-beater.

Chaikin led the Leopards in scoring with a career-high 27 points, shooting 50% from deep and adding to his impressive resume, which includes two Patriot League Rookie of the Week honors.

“My teammates do a great job finding me, getting me open,” Chaikin said. He added that “playing through the offense, not forcing anything,” gets him open.

At the half, the Leopards led Army 38-26, fueled by Chaikin’s 11 points. Army opened the second half with a bucket, but Chaikin immediately answered with a 3-pointer, followed by two made free throws after being fouled on another 3-pointer.

Struggling to cut into the Maroon and White lead, Army committed a flagrant foul with just over three minutes left that sent Chaikin to the free-throw line, where he finished 9-11 on the game. The Leopards’ lead never fell below double digits in the final minutes, allowing them to comfortably win their final regular season home game.

“I think we’re flipping a switch, finding out the right things to do to win,” Chaikin said.

The Maroon and White are currently in position to host a first-round playoff game, sitting in seventh place with one regular season game left to play.

The Senior Night game on Saturday honored seniors TJ Berger, Devin Hines, Chris Rubayo, Savicevic and Vander Baan.

Also honored at the game was former men’s basketball head coach Harold Wissel, who passed away on Feb. 10 at 86 years old. Wissel coached the team from 1967 to 1971.

The Leopards will finish the regular season at Boston University (8-8 Patriot League, 14-15 overall) this Saturday, followed by the first round of the Patriot League Tournament on Tuesday.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Austin Carey
Austin Carey, Staff Photographer