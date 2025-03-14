Women’s basketball annihilates American, finishes season with loss to Army

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The "Dear Colleague" letter was issued on Feb. 14 by the Department of Education. (Photo courtesy of Reuters)
College does not budge as government threatens funding over diversity initiatives
Participants of Marriage Pact got the first clue of who their match might be with their initials and compatibility percentage.
Cupid’s arrow strikes Lafayette
Norovirus is common nationally during the winter months. (Graphic by Hiya Khan '28 for The Lafayette)
Campus experiences viral bug outbreak
Student Government reviews more budget requests at March 6 meeting
Easton councilman Frank Pintabone told The Lafayette that he hoped the next vote on the ordinance would happen "soon." He did not give a specific date.
Easton motion to decriminalize marijuana fails
The new endowed professorship was influenced by the strategic plan that the Lafayette College Board of Trustees approved in December.
New interdisciplinary professorship to emphasize power of ‘and’
The college formed an artificial intelligence faculty committee in 2024.
How professors use AI in the classroom
The Trump administration ordered some federal funding to be paused during its first weeks in office. (Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)
Lafayette campus uncertain over federal funding turmoil
The dedicated lounge for English majors often hosts student events and club meetings.
English program at Lafayette remains strong despite national struggles
Nate Rashkind '26 interviews Government & Law Professor Joshua Miller for a segment of the broadcast.
Students help produce local election broadcast
Strategist Kathryn Meier said her communications strategy is informed by “the different needs of different disciplines." (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Lafayette names new VP of communications
The housing lottery for rising seniors begins on March 13.
Residence life vacancy remains as housing lottery approaches
Alex Malanych is set to finish rabbinical school in three months.
Religious and Spiritual Life adds new face
Coalition members are concerned about the possible increase in traffic the warehouse could bring.
Coalition looks to counter warehouse construction
Easton Area School District offers English as a Second Language and English for Speakers of Other Languages programs for students and community members.
‘A short-sighted and unfortunate policy’
Easton City Council will discuss the "Welcome City" proposition at their bi-weekly meeting next week.
‘Welcoming City’ debate reaches Easton
The Marquis (top left), and Dutchtown Pointe (bottom), are two apartment complexes nearing completion in 2025. Cars sit on a bridge above Bushkill Creek (top right), where parking has been a point of discussion among neighborhood residents.
Inside Easton residents’ problems with parking
Students concerned about phishing scams should reach out to the IT department's help desk.
Phishing scams 101
Peter Milius appeared at the Northampton County Courthouse in Easton on Tuesday.
Trial date set in Milius case
The house where the explosion occurred is near the 700 block of West Milton Street, according to the Easton Police Department.
1 dead after Easton apartment explosion, cause unclear
The building that MindLeaf CBD previously occupied now sits vacant. A sign that reads "Office for Lease" is visible from the street.
College Hill hemp store forced to close
Public Safety recommends using a U-lock instead of a cable or chain lock for securing your bicycle.
College reports uptick in vehicle thefts, burglaries
Lafayette College's Division of Inclusion is housed in Markle Hall.
Lafayette issued federal antisemitism warning
MK Asante '04, Lafayette's 2025 commencement speaker, is an author, filmmaker, poet and professor.
A look at past Lafayette commencement speakers
Professor Mary Armstrong, Ellen Poriles Wieler '83 and Helena Koffigoh '23 all spoke at "Sip & Speak."
Women speak on gender, professional identity at Sip & Speak
A sustainable night market was one of many events sponsored by the "Swipe It Forward" initiative.
‘Swipe It Forward’ forwards sustainability initiatives
The members of "geek" write their own songs and have an EP of four originals releasing soon.
‘geek’ gets nerdy about music
Professor Michael Feola's book was published in July. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Research Spotlight: Professor publishes book examining far-right ideology
"Improv for Entrepreneurs" combined business speaking skills with the theatrical nature of improv.
‘Improv for Entrepreneurs’ is all funny business
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Swetha Tadisina sparks up creativity with glassblowing
Plus One began as a group of three and has since expanded to six members. (Photo courtesy of Ajani Martin)
Student Artist Spotlight: Plus One brings together musical flair, friendship
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
"Alexander" was first released in 2004 to little critical success. (Photo courtesy of Amazon)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Alexander: The Ultimate Cut’ redefines the film
"MAYHEM" is Lady Gaga's first solo studio album since the release of "Chromatica" in 2020. (Photo courtesy of Spotify)
Music Review: ‘MAYHEM’ sees Lady Gaga pay homage to her beginnings
College theater's production of "Much Ado About Nothing" highlights queerness in the story.
Performance Review: ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ adds much to classic tale
"The Dud Avocado" combines a French setting with a young woman exploring her sexuality. (Photo courtesy of New York Review Books)
Selma’s Shelf: ‘The Dud Avocado’ not a dud novel
"Avatar: The Last Airbender" has a strong teen and adult fanbase, despite being a Nickelodeon show. (Photo courtesy of FilmAffinity)
Cinema with Sam: 20 years later, ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ transcends target audience
Tonic is located in downtown Easton and is open from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
Tonic shakes up Easton drinking scene
Salvage Goods II Gilded is just down the block from Salvage Goods on S. 3rd Street in Easton.
Vintage eatery joins downtown Easton
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Perched on the hill
Tucker Garage + Grocery is set to open in downtown Easton early this fall. (Photo courtesy of Indiegogo)
Welcome to Tucker Garage + Grocery
The "Cultural Exchange" event took place in the Grossman House library.
‘Cultural Exchange’ fosters connection over chords, cuisine
Theater Underground was reintroduced to campus last spring. (Photo courtesy of Adam Fox '27)
Making it up as they go
At Qiskit Fall Fest, students participated in a workshop on quantum computing.
Qiskit Fall Fest brings the fun to quantum technology
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
"Fight or Flight Night" began with club members demonstrating basic boxing skills. (Photo courtesy of Anica Kim '27)
Boxing Club, LCEMS debut Fight or Flight Night
The stained glass panels in the lobby of Pardee Hall — created by a Belgian artist — feature images inspired by various medieval motifs.
A gift from Belgium
Rich and Gerry Jaffé's wedding party was filled with friends from Lafayette College.
A relic of love outside of South
Former college President Ethelbert Dudley Warfield was the first president in the college's history to face the possibility of a successful vote of no confidence. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The college’s first ‘almost’ vote of no confidence
Scott Hall once belonged to the brothers of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, but was later sold to the college in the 1980s.
Haunted houses
The fraternity was founded in what is now called Hogg Hall.
Meet the Alpha chapter of Alpha Phi Omega
Isabel Sorrells '23 changed her major as a junior from Government & Law and psychology to pursue art at Lafayette College. (Photo courtesy of Isabel Sorrells '23)
Alum Spotlight: Isabel Sorrells ’23 makes empowering art that blossoms
Kristine Zeigler '96 studied art and French at Lafayette College. (Photo by Robin Osgood)
Alum Spotlight: Planet Women co-founder changes conservation culture
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Junior forward Emma Shields finished with a double-double on Saturday against American University.
Women’s basketball annihilates American, finishes season with loss to Army
Senior attacker Riley Sullivan accumulated 22 total points for the men's lacrosse team this week.
Men’s lacrosse fades against Colgate, demolishes NJIT
Senior Shaylee Daniels qualified for the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships for the first time in her collegiate career. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Diving sends 2 to regionals, including first female athlete
Senior épée Zoe O'Connor had the best finish for the women's team on Saturday at NCAA Regionals. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Fencing finishes season at NCAA Regionals
The women's lacrosse team begins its in-conference season on Saturday against Holy Cross. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse struggles to score against Villanova
Name, image and likeness deals in recent years have upended the financial operations of college football. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Transfer portal shakes up football roster
The football team is already preparing for the 2025 season.
Football adds 21 new players on National Signing Day
The football team's two-game Rivalry winning streak was snapped on Saturday.
Football falters in 160th Rivalry game
Sophomore running back Troy Bruce bursts through a hole in the Stonehill defense. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football stomps Stonehill in Senior Day showing
The football team has the experience and capability to win the 160th Rivalry Game on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Why Lafayette will win the 160th Rivalry Game
Senior midfielder Alexa Jindal played in her last game as a Leopard against Navy on Wednesday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer season ends with loss to Bucknell, draw against Navy
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Michaela Salvati reacts to a Colgate shot on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Colgate Athletics)
Women’s soccer loses Patriot League matchup against Colgate
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan readies for a header in the Leopards' Sept. 21 matchup against Navy. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer scratches late draw against Boston University
The men's soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)
Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army
Sophomore goalkeeper Catherine Apker tallied seven saves as part of women's soccer's 3-0 victory against American last Saturday. (Photo by Nathan Feder for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer dismantles American
Senior midfielder Ani Khachadourian fights for the ball against a Loyola University Maryland player. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer ties against Loyola, loses to Princeton
The Leopards continue Patriot League play this weekend after going 1-1 to begin conference play. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer splits first Patriot League games
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips attempts to finish a basket through two Holy Cross players in the men's basketball team's first-round win over the Crusaders on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball falls to BU, rebounds against Holy Cross to advance to quarterfinals
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball wins final 2 games, earns home play-in game
Freshman guard Mark Butler dribbles down the court against Lehigh. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s and women’s basketball teams lose in Patriot League playoffs
Sophomore USC guard JuJu Watkins is the favorite to win the Naismith Player of the Year award. (Photo courtesy of ESPN)
Sidelines: It’s time to watch the women ball
Freshman guard Alex Chaikin put up a career-high 27 points against Army on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball wins 150th series Rivalry Game, gets revenge against Army
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips looks to finish through contact against Bucknell University.
Men’s basketball drops key matchups against Bucknell, at Holy Cross
The Leopards will look to retain home-court advantage for their first postseason matchup in their final two games. (Photo courtesy of Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball drops matches to Holy Cross, Army
Freshman guard Talia Zurinskas drives to the basket against Holy Cross on Wednesday.
Women’s basketball skids against Bucknell, Holy Cross
Senior guard Halee Smith looks to attack the basket against American University on Wednesday night. (Photo by Austin Carey '27)
Women’s basketball notches back-to-back wins
After exiting last week's Patriot League final with a knee injury, senior midfielder Lineke Spaans returned to action to record the Leopards' lone shot attempt. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls in 1st round of NCAA tournament
Sophomore midfielder Stella Malinowski's late fourth quarter goal pushed the field hockey team into overtime against American University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey wins Patriot League championship
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans was one of three Leopards to earn First Team All-Patriot League selections. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey finishes regular season with Colgate win, beats Bucknell en route to Patriot League final
Senior forward Alex Darrah scored her seventh goal of the season against Boston University on Oct. 25. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey puts up back-to-back shutout victories
Senior defender India Ralph prepares to inbound a penalty corner against Temple University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey loses to Drexel, defeats #20 Temple
Senior Sara Rogers scored four goals against Central Connecticut State University on Wednesday. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse falls against ODU, explodes against CCSU
Freshman Nicholas Blalock led the Leopards in scoring on Saturday with two goals. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse falls to No. 5 Army
Junior midfielder Katie Marrs drives up the field in the Leopards' 13-9 comeback victory over Wagner College.
Women’s lacrosse beats Wagner after 2nd half resurgence
The men's lacrosse team got back in the win column before its first Patriot League matchup against No. 5 Army on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse crushes Le Moyne
Junior goalkeeper Joe Doherty saved 15 shots in the men's lacrosse team's loss against Drexel University on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Drexel University Athletics)
Late rally from Drexel hands first loss to men’s lacrosse
Sophomore midfielder Jack Massotto notched two assists in the win against Binghamton on Monday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse commands 4th quarter to defeat Binghamton
Senior midfielder Sophia Spallone scored three goals in Wednesday night's win over Robert Morris University.
Women’s lacrosse splits non-conference games
The Leopards defense held La Salle University to just one goal in the final quarter during Wednesday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse starts season 1-0
Op-ed: Live life sustainably
Op-ed: Halftime: A moment for inspiration
Op-ed: Live life sustainably
Op-ed: Halftime: A moment for inspiration
Op-ed: Erasing identity erases reality
Students gathered on the Quad this year to witness a historic solar eclipse.
Editorial: Reflecting on 2024, looking ahead to 2025
Op-ed: How fashion dictates politics
Editorial: A call for campus contribution
Nicole Hurd looked Vladimir Putin in the eyes and "got a sense of his soul."
Hurd ends all global conflicts
Don't worry, the Quaddlers can't count to 84,000.
New Bowd of Twustees talks goals, kitties
“I don’t get the sense that the men were ever afraid to show how smart they were in a classroom,” Thaddeus Robert Barron Pardee ‘33 said.
Men of first class look back 191 years after graduating
Do not come.
Lafayette College announces ‘Hibachi for Harris’
Defenestrate the frat men? Fine, we'll do it, twist our arms.
Greek life rebrands as French life
By Benjamin White, Assistant Sports EditorMarch 14, 2025
Photo by Emma Sylvester for The Lafayette
Junior forward Emma Shields finished with a double-double on Saturday against American University.

With just over a minute remaining in the Patriot League quarterfinal against Army, the women’s basketball team faced a 15-point deficit. Staring down the end of the season, senior guards Abby Antognoli, Kylie Favours and Halee Smith checked out of the game one final time and put their arms around each other.

“We were hugging each other, basically saying that we’ve had so many memories and it’s been such a long journey and it’s bittersweet,” Antognoli said. “We were embracing just being with each other in our last moments.”

“We’re all roommates and we’ve talked about this ending moment of our career,” Smith said.

The Leopards (5-11 Patriot League, 10-21 overall) defeated American University on Saturday (1-16 Patriot League, 1-29 overall) in blowout fashion in the play-in round of the Patriot League tournament. Despite a first-half lead against two-seeded Army (13-4 Patriot League, 23-6 overall), the Leopards squandered second-half opportunities on Monday and lost 55-40.

The Maroon and White got off to a blazing start against American. After a tight 11-10 beginning, junior guard Sauda Ntaconayigize caught fire, knocking down three straight 3-pointers en route to a 5-7 performance from downtown.

“Honestly, just the confidence after the first quarter, it propelled me through the other three quarters,” Ntaconayigize said. “Just shooting when I’m open, that was it, really.”

Early in the second quarter, it was the Antognoli show, as the All-Patriot League Third Team recipient scored or assisted on the first 13 points of the frame, including a gorgeous dime to Smith and a pair of transition buckets.

“We have a lot of girls who can get out and run,” Antognoli said. “We’re a smaller team, so our strength is transition, and that’s where we score a bunch of our points.”

To close out the first half, it was sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet who scored six points in the paint in the final minutes, as the Leopards jumped out to a 44-20 halftime lead.

“I think being aggressive in the paint, looking for post-ups and stuff in the high post, it’s kind of been what’s been working for me,” Kiewiet said.

Keeping their foot on the gas, the Leopards kicked off the second half on a 10-0 run and went into the fourth quarter with a 34-point lead.

After some box-score dressing in the final frame, the Leopards took home the whopping 87-53 victory. Junior forward Emma Shields notched a 15-point, 13-rebound double-double. Ntaconayigize, Kiewiet and Antognoli each tallied double-digit games, including a masterful nine assists to zero turnovers from Antognoli.

“I’m a pass-first point guard,” Antognoli said. “I love to find my people around me. Tonight, I was able to handle the pressure pretty well, no turnovers, which is pretty unlikely, especially playing most of three quarters.”

The Leopards stifled the Eagles defensively, holding American to just 4-28 from 3-point range.

“We scouted them for their shooters,” Kiewiet said. “We knew who they were. We were able to put pressure on them and not let them get easy shots in the first half, especially, and hold them down.”

Following the dominating play-in game, the Leopards took on Army on Monday night.

The Leopards locked down defensively to start, holding the Black Knights to just six points in the first quarter to take a 12-6 lead. An early Antognoli 3-pointer in the second quarter extended the Leopards’ lead to seven points.

Army continued to fight back, getting dribble penetration, drawing fouls and crashing the offensive class, retaking the lead 21-19 going into halftime.

“I think the whole game, we struggled putting the ball in the basket, and it was covered up with the fact that Army did also in the first half,” Antognoli said. “It’s fool’s gold, thinking that scoring 20 points will allow you to win next half.”

The Black Knights got rolling in the second half, scoring 20 points on 50% shooting in the third quarter.

Smith said the Leopards tried to stay on their marks without switching.

“We wanted to try to stay out on the people who we started out on, so that’s what made it a little bit more difficult to deal with the driving,” she said.

The Leopards also gave up 23 offensive rebounds to Army, getting outshot 68-43 to put the Maroon and White at a significant disadvantage.

With her collegiate career coming to an end, Smith said that she was looking forward to seeing the future of the program.

“I know that they’re going to step up to the occasion,” Smith said.

“We haven’t won a play-in game the past three years, so that was a feat in itself, and playing the number two seed as tight as we did in the first half was a testament to our defense,” Antognoli said. “It’s just a shame that couldn’t carry for two halves, but proud of the fight.”

