Department of Education? No, says Trump, Enigmas

Poor Saylor just can't control herself. Poor girl. (Graphic by Stubert Jehosephat Romano for the Scoffayette)
President’s dogs use college property as personal toilet, Hurd enables
Baby bye bye bye (bye bye!) (Graphic by Cocaine Bear for the Scoffayette)
Pardee falls into sinkhole, investigation underway
The Morning Call plans to avoid the noun ban, replacing any mention of Trump with the word "hubbahubba." (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for The Scoffayette)
Trump bans nouns, nation struggles to identify who, what, where
This article has nothing do with Jalen Hurts, just a reminder that he is a Super Bowl MVP. (Graphic by Crangis McBasketball for The Scoffayette)
Baseball team signs Big Justice, The Rizzler
Hole's next song is "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" by U2. (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for the Scoffayette)
Student Artist Spotlight: That guy in your dorm with a guitar
Lafayette student passes away at home
The "Dear Colleague" letter was issued on Feb. 14 by the Department of Education. (Photo courtesy of Reuters)
College does not budge as government threatens funding over diversity initiatives
Participants of Marriage Pact got the first clue of who their match might be with their initials and compatibility percentage.
Cupid’s arrow strikes Lafayette
Norovirus is common nationally during the winter months. (Graphic by Hiya Khan '28 for The Lafayette)
Campus experiences viral bug outbreak
Student Government reviews more budget requests at March 6 meeting
The new endowed professorship was influenced by the strategic plan that the Lafayette College Board of Trustees approved in December.
New interdisciplinary professorship to emphasize power of ‘and’
The college formed an artificial intelligence faculty committee in 2024.
How professors use AI in the classroom
The Trump administration ordered some federal funding to be paused during its first weeks in office. (Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)
Lafayette campus uncertain over federal funding turmoil
The dedicated lounge for English majors often hosts student events and club meetings.
English program at Lafayette remains strong despite national struggles
Nate Rashkind '26 interviews Government & Law Professor Joshua Miller for a segment of the broadcast.
Students help produce local election broadcast
Student Government reviews more budget requests at March 6 meeting
Student Government discusses financial guidelines at Feb. 27 meeting
Student Government adjusts budgets at Feb. 20 meeting
Student Government reviews budgets at Feb. 13 meeting
Code of conduct changes discussed at Feb. 6 Student Government meeting
The new endowed professorship was influenced by the strategic plan that the Lafayette College Board of Trustees approved in December.
Strategist Kathryn Meier said her communications strategy is informed by “the different needs of different disciplines." (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Lafayette names new VP of communications
The housing lottery for rising seniors begins on March 13.
Residence life vacancy remains as housing lottery approaches
Alex Malanych is set to finish rabbinical school in three months.
Religious and Spiritual Life adds new face
The college formed an artificial intelligence faculty committee in 2024.
Easton councilman Frank Pintabone told The Lafayette that he hoped the next vote on the ordinance would happen "soon." He did not give a specific date.
Easton motion to decriminalize marijuana fails
Coalition members are concerned about the possible increase in traffic the warehouse could bring.
Coalition looks to counter warehouse construction
Easton Area School District offers English as a Second Language and English for Speakers of Other Languages programs for students and community members.
‘A short-sighted and unfortunate policy’
Easton City Council will discuss the "Welcome City" proposition at their bi-weekly meeting next week.
‘Welcoming City’ debate reaches Easton
The Marquis (top left), and Dutchtown Pointe (bottom), are two apartment complexes nearing completion in 2025. Cars sit on a bridge above Bushkill Creek (top right), where parking has been a point of discussion among neighborhood residents.
Inside Easton residents’ problems with parking
Students concerned about phishing scams should reach out to the IT department's help desk.
Phishing scams 101
Peter Milius appeared at the Northampton County Courthouse in Easton on Tuesday.
Trial date set in Milius case
The house where the explosion occurred is near the 700 block of West Milton Street, according to the Easton Police Department.
1 dead after Easton apartment explosion, cause unclear
The building that MindLeaf CBD previously occupied now sits vacant. A sign that reads "Office for Lease" is visible from the street.
College Hill hemp store forced to close
Public Safety recommends using a U-lock instead of a cable or chain lock for securing your bicycle.
College reports uptick in vehicle thefts, burglaries
The "Dear Colleague" letter was issued on Feb. 14 by the Department of Education. (Photo courtesy of Reuters)
Participants of Marriage Pact got the first clue of who their match might be with their initials and compatibility percentage.
Lafayette College's Division of Inclusion is housed in Markle Hall.
Lafayette issued federal antisemitism warning
MK Asante '04, Lafayette's 2025 commencement speaker, is an author, filmmaker, poet and professor.
A look at past Lafayette commencement speakers
Strategist Kathryn Meier said her communications strategy is informed by “the different needs of different disciplines." (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Professor Mary Armstrong, Ellen Poriles Wieler '83 and Helena Koffigoh '23 all spoke at "Sip & Speak."
Women speak on gender, professional identity at Sip & Speak
A sustainable night market was one of many events sponsored by the "Swipe It Forward" initiative.
‘Swipe It Forward’ forwards sustainability initiatives
The members of "geek" write their own songs and have an EP of four originals releasing soon.
‘geek’ gets nerdy about music
Professor Michael Feola's book was published in July. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Research Spotlight: Professor publishes book examining far-right ideology
"Improv for Entrepreneurs" combined business speaking skills with the theatrical nature of improv.
‘Improv for Entrepreneurs’ is all funny business
Junior forward Emma Shields finished with a double-double on Saturday against American University.
Women’s basketball annihilates American, finishes season with loss to Army
Senior attacker Riley Sullivan accumulated 22 total points for the men's lacrosse team this week.
Men’s lacrosse fades against Colgate, demolishes NJIT
Senior Shaylee Daniels qualified for the NCAA Zone A Diving Championships for the first time in her collegiate career. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Diving sends 2 to regionals, including first female athlete
Senior épée Zoe O'Connor had the best finish for the women's team on Saturday at NCAA Regionals. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Fencing finishes season at NCAA Regionals
The women's lacrosse team begins its in-conference season on Saturday against Holy Cross. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse struggles to score against Villanova
Op-ed: Live life sustainably
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Love at first write
Op-ed: Halftime: A moment for inspiration
Categories:

Department of Education? No, says Trump, Enigmas

Byline photo of Cocaine Bear
By Cocaine Bear, Giver of Many GAFsMarch 28, 2025
Trump loves touching masculine, muscular asses. He makes an exception for Elon. (Graphic by Cocaine Bear for The Scoffayette)

President Chump, sorry, Trump, recently used his favorite Mr. Sketch scented marker (Licorice) to sign away the Department of Education, ensuring illiteracy for every child in Alabama. So where’s all that federal funding going?

Mr. Trump has big plans for the brand-spanking-new Department of Enigmas.

“I love the Mothman,” Trump said in an exclusive interview with the Muhlenberg Weekly, the student newspaper of Muhlenberg College, of which The Scoffayette obtained a copy by threatening to point out their AP style errors.

“He’s very nice, the Mothman,” Trump continued. “A very nice man. Loves lamps. He’s got a nice ass, too. Have you ever seen his ass? I’ve touched it, his ass.”

In a press release sent via Amazon drone, Trump explained that his childhood affinity for enigmas, mysteries, cryptids and the like would now be an issue for the federal government. The department will spend taxpayer dollars to investigate unexplained phenomena and creatures in the name of pseudoscience.

“I’m actually pretty happy about this,” said a student from New Jersey who smelled like pierogies. “I’m telling you man, the Jersey Devil is real and it’s evil. It stole my Birkenstock clogs.”

“After seeing Dune, I knew the Mongolian Death Worm had to be real,” Slam Coehout ‘25 said. “Does this mean Timothée Chalamet is too?”

The criteria to qualify as an “unexplained” phenomenon or creature remain unknown.

“Well, would you be happy if the Department of Enigmas showed up at your front door to investigate you?” singer Christina Aguilera said.

The department has yet to publish any results of its investigations.

“Erm,” Bigfoot said.

Editor’s note: This is a satire article featured as part of our annual Scoffayette issue.

