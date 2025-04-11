Golf manages a middle finish at Abarta Coca-Cola Invitational

The golf team’s Maroon squad shot one-over-par on Monday despite the rainy weather. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)

The golf team hosted the Abarta Coca-Cola Collegiate Invitational at the Northampton Country Club this past Sunday and Monday. The split squad finished eighth and 15th out of 16 teams, respectively.

One hundred one individuals competed on the par-72, 6,675-yard course. Sophomore Winston Kelenc-Blank led the way for the Leopards, shooting four-over-par for a t-21 rank. Freshmen Reed Theiss and Travis Robertson also managed top 30 finishes, each carding a 150 for a t-28 spot. Theiss shot 75 in both rounds and Robertson finished even on Monday after a six-over-par performance on Sunday.

Despite the team struggling on Sunday, the Leopards battled through less-than-ideal weather to bounce back Monday, including Kelenc-Blank, who recorded four birdies to rise 32 spots in the standings. The rainy and windy conditions benefitted the hosts, according to Kelenc-Blank.

“I think it helps us, mainly because we play there every day, so we know where we got to be on each hole and where to miss,” he said. “We wanted it to be bad weather so we can charge up that leaderboard, and we’ve played in that weather out there plenty of times and it’s a struggle, but I think we just really pursued and just did well.”

The Maroon squad was rounded out by seniors Sean Saw and Quint Dingledine and junior Harry Dessel. Saw finished t-36 with a seven-over-par performance, with Dingledine not far behind at eight-over-par for t-43. Dessel shot 158, finishing t-72.

“We definitely underperformed the first day, and we understood that we were definitely frustrated with ourselves,” Saw said. “Coming out there the second day and being the second-lowest team and showing who we were, I think that shows our potential, not only as a group, but individually, what each of us can do.”

For the White team, freshman Michael DiNapoli finished round one a single stroke under par before ultimately tying with Saw for 36th. Senior Michael Bell placed t-77, shooting 80 and 79 in the two rounds. Sophomore Hudson Pace recorded an 80 in both rounds, finishing t-81, and freshman Harrison Browne secured t-86 with a 162, carding 82 and 80.

The White team freshman trio of Theiss, DiNapoli and Browne are “showing some form” and “really improving a lot”, Kelenc-Blank said regarding their performance.

“I think the ‘B’ team kind of showed that first day we have a lot of depth and who we could be as a team, and that we all have to fight for spots,” Kelenc-Blank said. “I think it’s great to have some competition.”

The Maroon and White will return to the green on Monday and Tuesday to compete in the Shark Invitational hosted by Long Island University.

“If we look at last season, we were doing pretty poorly going into Patriots and put up a decent performance,” Saw said. “I think this year we’re more prepared and I think just getting into tournament reps, continuing to gain confidence from every week and learning from our mistakes is going to be the biggest lesson from each week.”