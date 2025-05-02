Hurd-produced documentary screens at Lafayette

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

After graduation, Tyler Roberts '25 will head to his home state of California for medical school at the UC Irvine School of Medicine.
Pepper Prize winner Tyler Roberts ’25 combines academic, athletic prowess
Faculty members Nandini Sikand, Jeremy Zallen, Mikael Awake and Drew Swedberg began initial conversations on organizing an AAUP chapter over the summer.
‘No one’s going to save us except ourselves’
Many of Lafayette College's peer institutions have blanket statements against faculty-student relationships.
Faculty vote to forbid intimate student-faculty relationships
Student Government reviews club approvals at April 24 meeting
Lafayette College students protest the Vietnam War in downtown Easton in 1970. (Photo courtesy of Special Collections & College Archives)
A look back at Lafayette protests
The first endowed professorship, centering interdisciplinary scholarship and research, was announced earlier this semester.
2nd strategic plan endowed professorship announced
The new endowed professorship was influenced by the strategic plan that the Lafayette College Board of Trustees approved in December.
New interdisciplinary professorship to emphasize power of ‘and’
The college formed an artificial intelligence faculty committee in 2024.
How professors use AI in the classroom
The Trump administration ordered some federal funding to be paused during its first weeks in office. (Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)
Lafayette campus uncertain over federal funding turmoil
The dedicated lounge for English majors often hosts student events and club meetings.
English program at Lafayette remains strong despite national struggles
Student Government reviews club approvals at April 24 meeting
The new cycle aims to reduce the confusion that often occurred during the transitional weeks between budgets.
Student Government streamlines budget cycle
Student Government modifies budgets during April 17 meeting
Student Government approves chair purchase at April 10 meeting
Student Government reviews committee progress at April 3 meeting
Before coming to Lafayette College, Karen Salvemini served as the Title IX coordinator at Lehigh University for over a decade. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh University Communications)
College fills Title IX vacancy
The no-confidence vote against college President Nicole Hurd was passed at the Jan. 28 faculty meeting.
No-confidence vote dialogue continues, questions remain
Prospective engineering students have the highest percentage of test score submissions, while prospective humanities students have the lowest.
Faculty vote maintains test-optional policy
Per Easton's charter, an ordinance goes into effect 30 days after it is approved in a vote, meaning the permit program could begin in June at the earliest.
Easton City Council calls for neighborhood permit parking program 
For Lafayette College students, voting can be done in-person on May 20 at Kirby Sports Center between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Easton election guide: 2025 primary election
President Donald Trump frequently touted the idea of strong foreign tariffs throughout his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo courtesy of Reuters)
Eastonians express uncertainty with Trump tariffs
Chi Phi was one of four fraternities on campus charged with health code violations in 2025 thus far.
How much do health code violations matter?
With the cuts, local programs will turn to alternative city, county and state grants.
DOGE cuts impact Easton organizations, spur uncertainty
Peter Milius' guilty plea comes almost one year after the initial charges were brought forth.
Milius pleads guilty on all charges
Students concerned about phishing scams should reach out to the IT department's help desk.
Phishing scams 101
Peter Milius appeared at the Northampton County Courthouse in Easton on Tuesday.
Trial date set in Milius case
The house where the explosion occurred is near the 700 block of West Milton Street, according to the Easton Police Department.
1 dead after Easton apartment explosion, cause unclear
The building that MindLeaf CBD previously occupied now sits vacant. A sign that reads "Office for Lease" is visible from the street.
College Hill hemp store forced to close
Signatories of the letter include substantial representation from Lafayette College's peer institutions.
Hurd signs letter denouncing federal interference in higher ed
Lafayette College's endowment topped $1 billion in 2021.
Lafayette stable after tariffs rock country
All episodes of "The Class" are available to stream through PBS.
Hurd-produced documentary screens at Lafayette
Lafayette College campus displays a diversity of purses and bags. (Graphic by Selma O'Malley '26 for The Lafayette)
A perusal of the purse pandemic
The owners of ThreeBirds invite customers to share their images of Dorian on social media.
Beloved ThreeBirds bird passes away
The French National Orchestra's Bicentennial Tour has taken the group to various venues in the United States.
Marquis’ story through music
Students, Easton residents and faculty gathered in the lobby of Buck Hall for the Easton area and Lafayette College writers showcase. (Photo courtesy of @capa_writers_showcase on Instagram)
Creative writing showcase brings Lafayette, Easton writers together
The members of "geek" write their own songs and have an EP of four originals releasing soon.
‘geek’ gets nerdy about music
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Swetha Tadisina sparks up creativity with glassblowing
Plus One began as a group of three and has since expanded to six members. (Photo courtesy of Ajani Martin)
Student Artist Spotlight: Plus One brings together musical flair, friendship
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
The author of "Shady Hollow," Juneau Black, is the joint pen name of two writers, Jocelyn Cole and Charon Nagel. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Nat’s Novels: ‘Shady Hollow,’ cottage-core catastrophe
"Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith" (2005) is the chronological third film in the Star Wars cinematic universe, but the sixth by release date. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Sam Review: ‘Revenge of the Sith’ still a force 2 decades later
"The Most" boasts middling Goodreads reviews, with over half of its ratings sitting at three stars or lower. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Selma’s Shelf: ‘The Most’ gives the least
"Sinners" (2025) features director Ryan Coogler's fifth film collaboration with actor Micael B. Jordan. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Sinners’ is a wickedly good film
Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza's "Warfare" (2025) has been released to critical acclaim, boasting a 94% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Warfare’ brings realism of combat to screen
Metropolitan Ink & Beauty Bar is located at 28 N 3rd St. in Easton and is open Tuesday through Saturday.
Small Business Spotlight: Metropolitan Ink & Beauty Bar blends self-care with family
Tonic is located in downtown Easton and is open from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
Tonic shakes up Easton drinking scene
Salvage Goods II Gilded is just down the block from Salvage Goods on S. 3rd Street in Easton.
Vintage eatery joins downtown Easton
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Perched on the hill
The "Cultural Exchange" event took place in the Grossman House library.
‘Cultural Exchange’ fosters connection over chords, cuisine
Theater Underground was reintroduced to campus last spring. (Photo courtesy of Adam Fox '27)
Making it up as they go
At Qiskit Fall Fest, students participated in a workshop on quantum computing.
Qiskit Fall Fest brings the fun to quantum technology
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
"Fight or Flight Night" began with club members demonstrating basic boxing skills. (Photo courtesy of Anica Kim '27)
Boxing Club, LCEMS debut Fight or Flight Night
Between the late 1890s and the late 1930s, Lafayette College sent many students to Persia for educational and missionary efforts. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
Lafayette in Iran
The "Lafayette Miner" was born out of Lafayette College's now defunct mining engineering major. (Photo courtesy of Special Collections and College Archives)
Drilling into history of mining, metallurgy engineering
The stained glass panels in the lobby of Pardee Hall — created by a Belgian artist — feature images inspired by various medieval motifs.
A gift from Belgium
Rich and Gerry Jaffé's wedding party was filled with friends from Lafayette College.
A relic of love outside of South
Former college President Ethelbert Dudley Warfield was the first president in the college's history to face the possibility of a successful vote of no confidence. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The college’s first ‘almost’ vote of no confidence
Isabel Sorrells '23 changed her major as a junior from Government & Law and psychology to pursue art at Lafayette College. (Photo courtesy of Isabel Sorrells '23)
Alum Spotlight: Isabel Sorrells ’23 makes empowering art that blossoms
Kristine Zeigler '96 studied art and French at Lafayette College. (Photo by Robin Osgood)
Alum Spotlight: Planet Women co-founder changes conservation culture
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
The men's lacrosse team will take on Boston University Friday night in the Patriot League semifinal. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse wins 1st Patriot League tournament game in team history
Senior Saiku White will try out for the Denver Broncos at the team's rookie minicamp from May 8-11. (Photo by Hana Ishihara for GoLeopards)
Senior defensive back to compete for NFL roster spot
The College of William & Mary finished its 2024 football season with a 7-5 record. (Photo courtesy of W&M Athletics)
William & Mary set to join Patriot League football
Senior Quint Dingledine's golf career came to a close with a runner-up finish at the Patriot League Championship. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Golf struggles at Patriot League Championship, Dingledine medals
Sophomore javelin thrower Marin Rosser snagged a win at the Covert Classic. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Track and field teams finish on podium at Penn Relays, Covert Classic
Incoming freshman defensive back Christian Watson came up with an interception in the football team's spring showcase on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football team shows promise at spring showcase
Name, image and likeness deals in recent years have upended the financial operations of college football. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Transfer portal shakes up football roster
The football team is already preparing for the 2025 season.
Football adds 21 new players on National Signing Day
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
Men’s soccer tops Loyola in crucial Senior Day test
Senior midfielder Alexa Jindal played in her last game as a Leopard against Navy on Wednesday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer season ends with loss to Bucknell, draw against Navy
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Michaela Salvati reacts to a Colgate shot on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Colgate Athletics)
Women’s soccer loses Patriot League matchup against Colgate
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan readies for a header in the Leopards' Sept. 21 matchup against Navy. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer scratches late draw against Boston University
The men's soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)
Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army
Sophomore goalkeeper Catherine Apker tallied seven saves as part of women's soccer's 3-0 victory against American last Saturday. (Photo by Nathan Feder for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer dismantles American
Senior midfielder Ani Khachadourian fights for the ball against a Loyola University Maryland player. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer ties against Loyola, loses to Princeton
The Leopards continue Patriot League play this weekend after going 1-1 to begin conference play. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer splits first Patriot League games
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against American University on Feb. 12. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore standout steps into basketball spotlight
Junior forward Emma Shields finished with a double-double on Saturday against American University.
Women’s basketball annihilates American, finishes season with loss to Army
The men's basketball team's bid for the Patriot League Championship came up short at American University on Thursday night. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses heartbreaker to finish season at American
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips attempts to finish a basket through two Holy Cross players in the men's basketball team's first-round win over the Crusaders on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball falls to BU, rebounds against Holy Cross to advance to quarterfinals
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball wins final 2 games, earns home play-in game
Sophomore USC guard JuJu Watkins is the favorite to win the Naismith Player of the Year award. (Photo courtesy of ESPN)
Sidelines: It’s time to watch the women ball
Freshman guard Alex Chaikin put up a career-high 27 points against Army on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball wins 150th series Rivalry Game, gets revenge against Army
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips looks to finish through contact against Bucknell University.
Men’s basketball drops key matchups against Bucknell, at Holy Cross
The Leopards will look to retain home-court advantage for their first postseason matchup in their final two games. (Photo courtesy of Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball drops matches to Holy Cross, Army
Freshman guard Talia Zurinskas drives to the basket against Holy Cross on Wednesday.
Women’s basketball skids against Bucknell, Holy Cross
After exiting last week's Patriot League final with a knee injury, senior midfielder Lineke Spaans returned to action to record the Leopards' lone shot attempt. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls in 1st round of NCAA tournament
Sophomore midfielder Stella Malinowski's late fourth quarter goal pushed the field hockey team into overtime against American University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey wins Patriot League championship
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans was one of three Leopards to earn First Team All-Patriot League selections. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey finishes regular season with Colgate win, beats Bucknell en route to Patriot League final
Senior forward Alex Darrah scored her seventh goal of the season against Boston University on Oct. 25. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey puts up back-to-back shutout victories
Senior defender India Ralph prepares to inbound a penalty corner against Temple University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey loses to Drexel, defeats #20 Temple
The women's lacrosse team almost pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against Lehigh in its final game on Wednesday.
Women’s lacrosse ends season with losses to #22 Navy, late nail-biter against Lehigh
The Leopards will face a win-and-in contest to secure a playoff berth on Friday night against Lehigh University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse comes up short against Virginia
Junior goalie Joe Doherty recorded 11 saves against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse upsets #15 Boston University
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht scored a hat trick during Saturday's contest against Colgate University. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse splits pair of 1-point games
Lacrosse brothers junior Jack and sophomore Billy Irish cite their father, Ryan Irish, as their inspiration for getting into lacrosse. (Photo courtesy of Billy Irish)
Luck of the Irish brothers
Freshman midfielder Joseph Duggan scored the Leopards' first goal of the game against Navy. (Photo courtesy of Navy)
Men’s lacrosse stumbles against Navy
The women's lacrosse team currently stands in eighth place out of 10 Patriot League teams. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse falls to nationally-ranked Loyola Maryland
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht put up two shots in Saturday's contest against Army. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse stifled by Army
The softball team went on a 5-game winning streak over the break. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Catching up on everything we’ve missed over 2 weeks
Letter to the editor: A different perspective on the 'Intelligence Explosion'
Op-ed: Welcome to the ‘Intelligence Explosion’
Op-ed: Live life sustainably
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Op-ed: Welcome to the ‘Intelligence Explosion’
Op-ed: Live life sustainably
Op-ed: Halftime: A moment for inspiration
Op-ed: Erasing identity erases reality
Students gathered on the Quad this year to witness a historic solar eclipse.
Editorial: Reflecting on 2024, looking ahead to 2025
Letter to the editor: A different perspective on the 'Intelligence Explosion'
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
Letter to the editor: Responding to the no-confidence motion
Letter from the editor
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
On the Spot: Second time's the charm
On the Spot: Favorite holiday traditions
On the Spot: What would you get Roary for his 100th birthday?
On the Spot: Would you rather fight a man or a bear?
Poor Saylor just can't control herself. Poor girl. (Graphic by Stubert Jehosephat Romano for the Scoffayette)
President’s dogs use college property as personal toilet, Hurd enables
Baby bye bye bye (bye bye!) (Graphic by Cocaine Bear for the Scoffayette)
Pardee falls into sinkhole, investigation underway
The Morning Call plans to avoid the noun ban, replacing any mention of Trump with the word "hubbahubba." (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for The Scoffayette)
Trump bans nouns, nation struggles to identify who, what, where
This article has nothing do with Jalen Hurts, just a reminder that he is a Super Bowl MVP. (Graphic by Crangis McBasketball for The Scoffayette)
Baseball team signs Big Justice, The Rizzler
Hole's next song is "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" by U2. (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for the Scoffayette)
Student Artist Spotlight: That guy in your dorm with a guitar
Categories:

Hurd-produced documentary screens at Lafayette

Byline photo of Isabella Gaglione
By Isabella Gaglione, Editor-in-ChiefMay 2, 2025
Photo by Allison Stein for The Lafayette
All episodes of “The Class” are available to stream through PBS.

College President Nicole Hurd screened the first episode of “The Class” — a PBS docuseries executive-produced by her and actor Daveed Diggs — to a crowd of about 40 people on Wednesday.

The docuseries follows college advisor Cameron “Mr. Cam” Schmidt-Temple and six socioeconomically disadvantaged high school seniors as they navigate applying to college amidst the COVID-19 pandemic during the 2020-2021 academic year.

“This was one of the most powerful things I’ve seen,” said Ernest Jeffries, an audience member and the college’s vice president for inclusion.

“I was one of those kids,” he continued. “Fortunately, I ended well, but we didn’t have that kind of core resource in my high school.”

Geology professor David Sunderlin, who also attended Wednesday’s event, said he was inspired by Schmidt-Temple, the filmmakers and the “whole vision of the program.”

Hurd was joined by Schmidt-Temple and the docuseries filmmakers Jaye and Adam Fenderson for the screening, a Q&A session and a reception.

“I think the documentary at a time right now is gonna show a really strong counter-narrative for why the work needs to exist,” Schmidt-Temple said in reference to federal diversity, equity and inclusion funding cuts.

The series highlights College Advising Corp, a non-profit founded by Hurd that works to make higher education more accessible and equitable. The organization has helped almost 850,000 high school seniors pursue higher education.

“We’d gotten a lot of momentum,” Hurd said of the organization. “But we knew that we wanted the story to be told so people can really see the work, and Jaye and Adam were the perfect storytellers to help us tell the story and make impact.”

While the docuseries was not initially intended to cover a pandemic, the timing helped highlight the resilience of the students and exposed areas of improvement to help disadvantaged students.

“I think it really showed some failures where we could have done better to support those students,” Schmidt-Temple said. “The way that I think about it is, again, how do we support the students? How do we expect changes to happen if we don’t change the way that we serve students?”

Hurd said their goal is to “address systemic barriers that allow our classrooms to actually look like our country.”

“We all believe there are not enough first-generation, low-income and underrepresented students going into higher education, that the barriers for those students are real,” Hurd said.

The documentarians decided to focus the story on California schools when Spring 2020 travel restrictions kept them in the area.

“We also fell in love with Cam,” Jaye Fenderson said. “I mean, when we talked to him, his passion for the work was so evident, even on a Zoom call, that we have to follow this story.”

She added that Schmidt-Temple’s ability to engage with them over Zoom became “crucial” in telling a story about COVID.

Diggs called supporting the project a “no-brainer” in a September interview with The Lafayette.

“It started small, and then it just grew and grew, and then paused for years while we tried to find distribution,” Adam Fenderson said of the docuseries. “And now we’re here.”

Allison Stein ’27 contributed reporting.

About the Contributors
Isabella Gaglione
Isabella Gaglione, Editor-in-Chief
Oh hi!
Allison Stein
Allison Stein, Assistant Culture Editor
Really wants to write about elephant seals one day.