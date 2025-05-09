Student Government reviews more club approvals at May 1 meeting

Student Government voted on six new club pitches during its most recent meeting. Club leaders gave five-minute presentations followed by questions from the general body.

The first presentation was for J-BEATZ, presented by Talia Bendaat ’28 and Michelle Gelfenbeyn ’28, a learning group that focuses on Jewish religious studies. The presenters said the group, if approved, would hold weekly discussions, Kosher dinners and educational trips.

The following proposal was for the Women in STEM club, presented by Alexandra Gitman ’28, Katharine Ross ’28, Kate Melito ’28 and Marguerite Cuzzone ’28. The group said they hope to support the Lafayette College and Easton-area community with STEM education.

Best Society was presented next by Jen Parsons ’26, Duly Olivert ’26 and Cristal Castillo Rodriguez ’26. It is intended to be a space for interdisciplinary discussion, aimed at fostering a sense of community within engineering studies through alumni panels, discussions and viewing engineering projects.

The fourth presentation was for BridgeLafayette, presented by Beaux Lizewski ’25, Eric Axtman ’26 and Kate Patterson ’28. It is a multi-partisan student movement that aims to conduct constructive dialogue through discussions in an effort to decrease political polarization.

Next was the Artificial Intelligence Club, presented by Larry Shores ’25 and William Butler ’28. The pair said the club aims to foster discussions between disciplines on both the present and potential future of artificial intelligence and are not seeking funding at this time.

The final presentation was for the Combating Human Trafficking Initiative, presented by Isabella Tang ’26. She plans to spread knowledge on human trafficking to impact communities and local government through educational activities and advocacy work.

Student Government then entered into an executive session to discuss and vote on the club approvals. The meeting lasted over two hours.

Rep. Yuko Tanaka ‘26 presented a letter written by Chris Yoon ‘27 to the provost with a proposal to add an American Sign Language course to Lafayette College. Student Government will work to revise the proposal with the intent to move forward with the process.

There was a total of $1,690.82 requested for the food budget, none of which was granted.