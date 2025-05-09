Easton Municipal Band brings the beat

Photo by Austin Carey for The Lafayette The Easton Municipal Band has members of many ages, from high schoolers to senior citizens.

When the Lafayette College pep band goes home after finals, the official — and only — concert band of Easton gears up for a busy summer.

“I think providing a forum for musicians to continue to practice and enjoy their craft, as well as being able to give the citizens something for free, is very, very important,” trumpet player Pete Willeford said.

Founded in 1926, the Easton Municipal Band is the last of over a dozen formerly existing concert bands in Easton. The band continues to have a strong presence in the Easton community, performing several live concerts a year, most from the late spring to the early fall.

The band plays a number of genres, from traditional concertos to Broadway soundtracks and Beatles compilations.

“You got to find that nice balance of the music that you select so that the audience will be excited and the band is excited to play it,” said band director Al Shimkus, who selects and composes songs for concerts.

Shimkus said that the band possesses a well-rounded sound and strong base because of how the band has grown since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are probably the largest community band in the valley,” said saxophonist Bob Schaller ‘68, who has been a band member since 1988 and recently retired from president of the band.

Schaller said that the band’s size — roughly 65 members strong — sets it apart from other bands struggling to grow membership.

“When I first came, I was welcomed with open arms,” Schaller continued. “The longer I stayed with it, the more I loved doing it.”

Students from Moravian University and Easton Area High School also participate in the band.

“We’re open to anyone that wants to come and play, providing you had some proficiency in the instrument,” Schaller said.

For the upcoming season, the band will be playing public concerts at venues such as Green Pond United Methodist Church on Saturday and Meuser Park on August 26.

It will also be performing three concerts at Klein Farm, each with a different theme, such as “Celebrate Disney!” on June 14, “Celebrate the 60’s AND the USA!” on July 12 and “At the Movies” on August 9.

Schaller said that he feels the current band is the “best version” of it that he can remember.

“We’re playing more complicated literature than we ever did,” Schaller said. “We sound better now than we ever did since when I joined, and I think that sets us apart. People want to play with a good group.”