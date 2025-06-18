Villanova to join Patriot League football

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Kappa Delta Rho interim chapter will have the opportunity to achieve full chapter status at the end of the fall semester.
Kappa Delta Rho cleared for fall recruitment
Recognition as an official student organization grants clubs the ability to request Student Government funds and reserve spaces on campus.
New student organizations added
Student Life staffer Bridget Gunn remembered as ‘the life of the place’
Mary Roth '83 traveled abroad with sophomores on the "Lafayette Engineering in Bonn" program for the first time in 2022 in Germany. (Photo courtesy of Mary Roth '83)
Long-time scholars, lifelong Leopards
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders criticized the current administration and called for Democrats to unify at his Saturday speech at Lehigh University.
Bernie Sanders calls for attendees to mobilize at rally in Lehigh Valley
Provost Laura McGrane joined Lafayette College in 2024.
Associate provosts to replace academic dean structure
The first endowed professorship, centering interdisciplinary scholarship and research, was announced earlier this semester.
2nd strategic plan endowed professorship announced
The new endowed professorship was influenced by the strategic plan that the Lafayette College Board of Trustees approved in December.
New interdisciplinary professorship to emphasize power of ‘and’
The college formed an artificial intelligence faculty committee in 2024.
How professors use AI in the classroom
The Trump administration ordered some federal funding to be paused during its first weeks in office. (Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)
Lafayette campus uncertain over federal funding turmoil
Recognition as an official student organization grants clubs the ability to request Student Government funds and reserve spaces on campus.
Student Government reviews more club approvals at May 1 meeting
Student Government reviews club approvals at April 24 meeting
The new cycle aims to reduce the confusion that often occurred during the transitional weeks between budgets.
Student Government streamlines budget cycle
Student Government modifies budgets during April 17 meeting
Student Life staffer Bridget Gunn remembered as ‘the life of the place’
Mary Roth '83 traveled abroad with sophomores on the "Lafayette Engineering in Bonn" program for the first time in 2022 in Germany. (Photo courtesy of Mary Roth '83)
Students, faculty and staff attended Alana Klass' retirement celebration on Tuesday.
Gateway career counselor retires
Provost Laura McGrane joined Lafayette College in 2024.
Faculty members Nandini Sikand, Jeremy Zallen, Mikael Awake and Drew Swedberg began initial conversations on organizing an AAUP chapter over the summer.
‘No one’s going to save us except ourselves’
The Lehigh Valley saw hazardous air quality during the summer of 2023. (Photo courtesy of The Morning Call)
National air quality report gives Lehigh Valley poor grade
Per Easton's charter, an ordinance goes into effect 30 days after it is approved in a vote, meaning the permit program could begin in June at the earliest.
Easton City Council calls for neighborhood permit parking program 
For Lafayette College students, voting can be done in-person on May 20 at Kirby Sports Center between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Easton election guide: 2025 primary election
President Donald Trump frequently touted the idea of strong foreign tariffs throughout his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo courtesy of Reuters)
Eastonians express uncertainty with Trump tariffs
Chi Phi was one of four fraternities on campus charged with health code violations in 2025 thus far.
How much do health code violations matter?
Peter Milius' guilty plea comes almost one year after the initial charges were brought forth.
Milius pleads guilty on all charges
Students concerned about phishing scams should reach out to the IT department's help desk.
Phishing scams 101
Peter Milius appeared at the Northampton County Courthouse in Easton on Tuesday.
Trial date set in Milius case
The house where the explosion occurred is near the 700 block of West Milton Street, according to the Easton Police Department.
1 dead after Easton apartment explosion, cause unclear
The building that MindLeaf CBD previously occupied now sits vacant. A sign that reads "Office for Lease" is visible from the street.
College Hill hemp store forced to close
Mary Roth '83 traveled abroad with sophomores on the "Lafayette Engineering in Bonn" program for the first time in 2022 in Germany. (Photo courtesy of Mary Roth '83)
Fulbright and Goldwater scholarships are primarily funded by the federal government. (Graphic by Isabella Gaglione '25)
Students win Goldwater, Fulbright scholarships
Students, faculty and staff attended Alana Klass' retirement celebration on Tuesday.
Provost Laura McGrane joined Lafayette College in 2024.
After graduation, Tyler Roberts '25 will head to his home state of California for medical school at the UC Irvine School of Medicine.
Pepper Prize winner Tyler Roberts ’25 combines academic, athletic prowess
The Easton Municipal Band has members of many ages, from high schoolers to senior citizens.
Easton Municipal Band brings the beat
Zach Whitney '21 was a senior interviewer during his time as a student. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Knowing the ropes
The grey squirrel is the most common squirrel in Pennsylvania.
Lafayette squirrel fan account reveals identity, readies to pass torch
Food Review: A tour of local bagels
Mexico Lindo opened in April, 16 years after its first location in Bethlehem began operations.
Restaurant Review: Mexico Lindo brings Latin cuisine to College Hill
The members of "geek" write their own songs and have an EP of four originals releasing soon.
‘geek’ gets nerdy about music
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Swetha Tadisina sparks up creativity with glassblowing
Plus One began as a group of three and has since expanded to six members. (Photo courtesy of Ajani Martin)
Student Artist Spotlight: Plus One brings together musical flair, friendship
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
Food Review: A tour of local bagels
Mexico Lindo opened in April, 16 years after its first location in Bethlehem began operations.
Restaurant Review: Mexico Lindo brings Latin cuisine to College Hill
What screams romantic confliction more than standing on top of the mountain as the wind blows in your face? (Photo courtesy of IMDB)
Movie Review: 2005 ‘Pride and Prejudice’ gets yearning right
Sidney Lumet's 1957 film "12 Angry Men" received Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: 10 movies you should watch before leaving college
"Slow Days, Fast Company: The World, the Flesh, and L.A." by Eve Babitz is a tribute to the many sides of southern California. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Selma’s Shelf: Some summer memoir suggestions
Metropolitan Ink & Beauty Bar is located at 28 N 3rd St. in Easton and is open Tuesday through Saturday.
Small Business Spotlight: Metropolitan Ink & Beauty Bar blends self-care with family
Tonic is located in downtown Easton and is open from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
Tonic shakes up Easton drinking scene
Salvage Goods II Gilded is just down the block from Salvage Goods on S. 3rd Street in Easton.
Vintage eatery joins downtown Easton
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Perched on the hill
The "Cultural Exchange" event took place in the Grossman House library.
‘Cultural Exchange’ fosters connection over chords, cuisine
Theater Underground was reintroduced to campus last spring. (Photo courtesy of Adam Fox '27)
Making it up as they go
At Qiskit Fall Fest, students participated in a workshop on quantum computing.
Qiskit Fall Fest brings the fun to quantum technology
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
"Fight or Flight Night" began with club members demonstrating basic boxing skills. (Photo courtesy of Anica Kim '27)
Boxing Club, LCEMS debut Fight or Flight Night
Between the late 1890s and the late 1930s, Lafayette College sent many students to Persia for educational and missionary efforts. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
Lafayette in Iran
The "Lafayette Miner" was born out of Lafayette College's now defunct mining engineering major. (Photo courtesy of Special Collections and College Archives)
Drilling into history of mining, metallurgy engineering
The stained glass panels in the lobby of Pardee Hall — created by a Belgian artist — feature images inspired by various medieval motifs.
A gift from Belgium
Rich and Gerry Jaffé's wedding party was filled with friends from Lafayette College.
A relic of love outside of South
Former college President Ethelbert Dudley Warfield was the first president in the college's history to face the possibility of a successful vote of no confidence. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The college’s first ‘almost’ vote of no confidence
Isabel Sorrells '23 changed her major as a junior from Government & Law and psychology to pursue art at Lafayette College. (Photo courtesy of Isabel Sorrells '23)
Alum Spotlight: Isabel Sorrells ’23 makes empowering art that blossoms
Kristine Zeigler '96 studied art and French at Lafayette College. (Photo by Robin Osgood)
Alum Spotlight: Planet Women co-founder changes conservation culture
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Villanova University football qualified for the FCS playoffs three times in the last four years. (Photo courtesy of Villanova University Athletics)
Villanova to join Patriot League football
The women's volleyball team earned its second Patriot League win of the season on Nov. 9 against Holy Cross. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball hires head coach
Head coach Kelliner Croushore led the softball team to a four-win improvement in Patriot League play in 2025. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Interim softball coach advances to full-time
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The men's lacrosse team competed in its first-ever Patriot League semifinals on May 2. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse falters against Boston University
Villanova University football qualified for the FCS playoffs three times in the last four years. (Photo courtesy of Villanova University Athletics)
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Senior Saiku White will try out for the Denver Broncos at the team's rookie minicamp from May 8-11. (Photo by Hana Ishihara for GoLeopards)
Senior defensive back to compete for NFL roster spot
The College of William & Mary finished its 2024 football season with a 7-5 record. (Photo courtesy of W&M Athletics)
William & Mary set to join Patriot League football
Incoming freshman defensive back Christian Watson came up with an interception in the football team's spring showcase on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football team shows promise at spring showcase
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
Men’s soccer tops Loyola in crucial Senior Day test
Senior midfielder Alexa Jindal played in her last game as a Leopard against Navy on Wednesday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer season ends with loss to Bucknell, draw against Navy
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan readies for a header in the Leopards' Sept. 21 matchup against Navy. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer scratches late draw against Boston University
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Senior midfielder Alexa Jindal played in her last game as a Leopard against Navy on Wednesday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Senior midfielder Michaela Salvati reacts to a Colgate shot on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Colgate Athletics)
Women’s soccer loses Patriot League matchup against Colgate
Sophomore goalkeeper Catherine Apker tallied seven saves as part of women's soccer's 3-0 victory against American last Saturday. (Photo by Nathan Feder for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer dismantles American
Senior midfielder Ani Khachadourian fights for the ball against a Loyola University Maryland player. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer ties against Loyola, loses to Princeton
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against American University on Feb. 12. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore standout steps into basketball spotlight
Junior forward Emma Shields finished with a double-double on Saturday against American University.
Women’s basketball annihilates American, finishes season with loss to Army
The men's basketball team's bid for the Patriot League Championship came up short at American University on Thursday night. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses heartbreaker to finish season at American
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips attempts to finish a basket through two Holy Cross players in the men's basketball team's first-round win over the Crusaders on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball falls to BU, rebounds against Holy Cross to advance to quarterfinals
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The men's basketball team's bid for the Patriot League Championship came up short at American University on Thursday night. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips attempts to finish a basket through two Holy Cross players in the men's basketball team's first-round win over the Crusaders on Tuesday.
Sophomore USC guard JuJu Watkins is the favorite to win the Naismith Player of the Year award. (Photo courtesy of ESPN)
Sidelines: It’s time to watch the women ball
Freshman guard Alex Chaikin put up a career-high 27 points against Army on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball wins 150th series Rivalry Game, gets revenge against Army
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against American University on Feb. 12. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore standout steps into basketball spotlight
Junior forward Emma Shields finished with a double-double on Saturday against American University.
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball wins final 2 games, earns home play-in game
The Leopards will look to retain home-court advantage for their first postseason matchup in their final two games. (Photo courtesy of Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball drops matches to Holy Cross, Army
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
After exiting last week's Patriot League final with a knee injury, senior midfielder Lineke Spaans returned to action to record the Leopards' lone shot attempt. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls in 1st round of NCAA tournament
Sophomore midfielder Stella Malinowski's late fourth quarter goal pushed the field hockey team into overtime against American University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey wins Patriot League championship
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans was one of three Leopards to earn First Team All-Patriot League selections. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey finishes regular season with Colgate win, beats Bucknell en route to Patriot League final
Senior forward Alex Darrah scored her seventh goal of the season against Boston University on Oct. 25. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey puts up back-to-back shutout victories
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The men's lacrosse team will take on Boston University Friday night in the Patriot League semifinal. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse wins 1st Patriot League tournament game in team history
The women's lacrosse team almost pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against Lehigh in its final game on Wednesday.
Women’s lacrosse ends season with losses to #22 Navy, late nail-biter against Lehigh
The Leopards will face a win-and-in contest to secure a playoff berth on Friday night against Lehigh University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse comes up short against Virginia
Junior goalie Joe Doherty recorded 11 saves against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse upsets #15 Boston University
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The men's lacrosse team competed in its first-ever Patriot League semifinals on May 2. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The men's lacrosse team will take on Boston University Friday night in the Patriot League semifinal. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The Leopards will face a win-and-in contest to secure a playoff berth on Friday night against Lehigh University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Junior goalie Joe Doherty recorded 11 saves against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
The women's lacrosse team almost pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against Lehigh in its final game on Wednesday.
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht scored a hat trick during Saturday's contest against Colgate University. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse splits pair of 1-point games
The women's lacrosse team currently stands in eighth place out of 10 Patriot League teams. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse falls to nationally-ranked Loyola Maryland
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht put up two shots in Saturday's contest against Army. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse stifled by Army
Letter from the editor
Op-ed: I am, but I can’t be
On the Spot: What was your favorite moment of the semester?
Letter to the editor: A look back at Lafayette protests
Op-ed: Academic freedom in times of crisis
Op-ed: I am, but I can’t be
Op-ed: Academic freedom in times of crisis
Op-ed: Welcome to the ‘Intelligence Explosion’
Op-ed: Live life sustainably
Op-ed: Halftime: A moment for inspiration
Letter from the editor
Letter to the editor: A look back at Lafayette protests
Letter to the editor: A different perspective on the 'Intelligence Explosion'
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
On the Spot: What was your favorite moment of the semester?
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
On the Spot: Second time's the charm
On the Spot: Favorite holiday traditions
On the Spot: What would you get Roary for his 100th birthday?
Poor Saylor just can't control herself. Poor girl. (Graphic by Stubert Jehosephat Romano for the Scoffayette)
President’s dogs use college property as personal toilet, Hurd enables
Baby bye bye bye (bye bye!) (Graphic by Cocaine Bear for the Scoffayette)
Pardee falls into sinkhole, investigation underway
The Morning Call plans to avoid the noun ban, replacing any mention of Trump with the word "hubbahubba." (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for The Scoffayette)
Trump bans nouns, nation struggles to identify who, what, where
This article has nothing do with Jalen Hurts, just a reminder that he is a Super Bowl MVP. (Graphic by Crangis McBasketball for The Scoffayette)
Baseball team signs Big Justice, The Rizzler
Hole's next song is "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" by U2. (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for the Scoffayette)
Student Artist Spotlight: That guy in your dorm with a guitar
Villanova to join Patriot League football

By Dan Sullivan, Sports EditorJune 18, 2025
Villanova University football qualified for the FCS playoffs three times in the last four years. (Photo courtesy of Villanova University Athletics)

Villanova University will join the Patriot League for football in the 2026 season, part of a wave of league expansion that includes the University of Richmond this fall and the College of William & Mary in 2026.

“The addition of Villanova as our 10th football member represents a significant and exciting moment,” said Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel in a press release. “Villanova has consistently demonstrated excellence on the field, establishing itself as a premier FCS football program while also upholding a strong commitment to academic achievement.”

With Villanova as an associate member, Patriot League football will consist of ten teams, the most since the conference’s inception in 1986.

A full member of the Big East Conference, the Wildcats will compete in their final season of Colonial Athletic Association football alongside William & Mary in 2025. The Wildcats finished 10-4 overall and 6-2 in CAA play last season, securing the 11th seed in the FCS playoffs before falling to No. 6 University of the Incarnate Word in the second round. Since joining the FCS in 1985, Villanova has reached the postseason 16 times and won its first national championship in 2009.

Patriot League football will permanently expand to a 12-game schedule to support the new additions, with each team playing all nine conference opponents.

The introduction of three associate members in the span of two years is “great” in terms of national exposure, according to football head coach John Troxell.

“I think we become one of the premier conferences in the country,” he said. “I think we become a three or four-bid league in terms of the NCAA tournament.”

Troxell also highlighted the advantages of an expanding conference for the Leopards, noting that while a single loss can “hurt you” in a smaller league, it can remain manageable in a bigger one.

“I think you could still have two losses and probably, possibly still win the conference,” he said, referring to the larger league. “I think it’s good for the kids because it keeps your focus a little bit on each week, and not looking ahead or looking behind.”

In addition to upholding the conference’s academic values — having compiled an average NCAA Graduation Success Rate of 90% over the past decade — the Wildcats will continue their rivalries with Richmond and William & Mary and introduce their contention with Big East foe Georgetown University to Patriot League football.

“Having every team play each other will support historic rivalries and create meaningful new traditions,” Heppel said in the league press release. “Sharing the nine-game journey toward the crowning of a Patriot League champion will create excitement for all of our fans, strengthen our identity and position the League for success and visibility on the national stage.”

The Leopards last faced off against the Wildcats in 2016 and 2017. The Maroon and White fell in both matchups, losing 31-14 in the 2016 home game and getting shut out 59-0 on the road in 2017.

Heppel did not respond to requests for comment.

Dan Sullivan, Sports Editor