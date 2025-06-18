Villanova to join Patriot League football

Villanova University football qualified for the FCS playoffs three times in the last four years. (Photo courtesy of Villanova University Athletics)

Villanova University will join the Patriot League for football in the 2026 season, part of a wave of league expansion that includes the University of Richmond this fall and the College of William & Mary in 2026.

“The addition of Villanova as our 10th football member represents a significant and exciting moment,” said Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel in a press release. “Villanova has consistently demonstrated excellence on the field, establishing itself as a premier FCS football program while also upholding a strong commitment to academic achievement.”

With Villanova as an associate member, Patriot League football will consist of ten teams, the most since the conference’s inception in 1986.

A full member of the Big East Conference, the Wildcats will compete in their final season of Colonial Athletic Association football alongside William & Mary in 2025. The Wildcats finished 10-4 overall and 6-2 in CAA play last season, securing the 11th seed in the FCS playoffs before falling to No. 6 University of the Incarnate Word in the second round. Since joining the FCS in 1985, Villanova has reached the postseason 16 times and won its first national championship in 2009.

Patriot League football will permanently expand to a 12-game schedule to support the new additions, with each team playing all nine conference opponents.

The introduction of three associate members in the span of two years is “great” in terms of national exposure, according to football head coach John Troxell.

“I think we become one of the premier conferences in the country,” he said. “I think we become a three or four-bid league in terms of the NCAA tournament.”

Troxell also highlighted the advantages of an expanding conference for the Leopards, noting that while a single loss can “hurt you” in a smaller league, it can remain manageable in a bigger one.

“I think you could still have two losses and probably, possibly still win the conference,” he said, referring to the larger league. “I think it’s good for the kids because it keeps your focus a little bit on each week, and not looking ahead or looking behind.”

In addition to upholding the conference’s academic values — having compiled an average NCAA Graduation Success Rate of 90% over the past decade — the Wildcats will continue their rivalries with Richmond and William & Mary and introduce their contention with Big East foe Georgetown University to Patriot League football.

“Having every team play each other will support historic rivalries and create meaningful new traditions,” Heppel said in the league press release. “Sharing the nine-game journey toward the crowning of a Patriot League champion will create excitement for all of our fans, strengthen our identity and position the League for success and visibility on the national stage.”

The Leopards last faced off against the Wildcats in 2016 and 2017. The Maroon and White fell in both matchups, losing 31-14 in the 2016 home game and getting shut out 59-0 on the road in 2017.

Heppel did not respond to requests for comment.