Director of facilities exits college without notice

The head of Lafayette College’s facilities department vacated his role in August. The exit of Scott Kennedy, who became the facilities director in 2019, was confirmed by his supervisor on Wednesday.

“We thank Scott for his years of service and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” wrote the supervisor, Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration Audra Kahr, in an email.

Kahr did not respond to specific questions about when or why Kennedy left the college, noting that the college “does not comment on personnel matters.” Kennedy did not respond to a request for comment.

Kennedy was working at Lafayette at least until Aug. 1, according to several road closure announcements that directed questions to him. As of at least Sunday, messages sent to Kennedy’s email automatically returned with a notice that the address was “no longer being monitored.”

Assistant Vice President of Operations Geoff Labe will take over some of the department’s management as it evaluates “the best path forward,” Kahr wrote.

Associate Director of Facilities Mike Chovanes, who worked under Kennedy, confirmed his departure, writing in an email that Kennedy had “moved on.” He did not elaborate.