Cross country starts season strong with 2nd-place finishes

Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams finished second place out of six and seven teams respectively. (Photo by Elena Malone for GoLeopards)

The cross country team kicked off its season with what the team called a “rustbuster” at the Temple Owls Invitational Aug. 29, securing second-place finishes for both the men’s four-mile and women’s 4,000-meter events.

Senior Justin Brown led the men’s team with a 20:30.30 time, securing him a third-place finish out of 59 competitors.

“I think the point of this meet wasn’t really to do anything crazy,” Brown said. “Everyone was very excited to just go out and test their fitness that they built up.”

Men’s cross country leader Emil Arangala graduated this past year, leaving the Leopards without one of their consistent top finishers.

“For me, it’s just trying to not waste any of the opportunities that I have,” Brown said. “There’s six races in a season, and this is my last season, so I want to walk away feeling like I gave 100% in every single race.”

Behind Brown were senior Cole Chukoskie in 10th and freshman Ethan Buck in 11th, with finishing times of 20:50.20 and 20:51.20, respectively. Senior Titan Casey finished not far behind in 14th with a time of 20:58.20.

For the women, senior Liz Borah also finished third with a final time of 14:49.30, her personal best.

“I was happy with the way that I ran,” Borah said. “I think I got out really in a good position, and then just maintained my spot.”

This was Borah’s second time running the 4,000-meter, having not competed in it since her freshman year.

“There wasn’t too much pressure on this race, so I felt like I was just going into it like, ‘I’m just gonna have fun,’” Borah said. “I think I was trying to put that energy out onto the team.”

Behind Borah was sophomore Kendall Collier in sixth place, with a time of 15:09.10. A transfer from Clemson University — though she was not on its official cross country team — this was Collier’s first meet as part of the Leopards.

“I feel like a lot of it is a learning experience for me, especially because I’ve never really done it before,” Collier said.

Both Borah and Collier noted the excitement regarding the large freshman class on the women’s team.

“We have a big freshman class,” Collier said. “We were all really excited for our first race all together.”

Freshmen Hazel Calway and Maeve McNamee and junior Bridget Shaver rounded out the top five for the women, finishing 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively.

The cross country team will continue its season on Sept. 13 with a race against Lehigh University in Bethlehem, a match-up the Leopards have struggled with in recent history.

“I think we’re really ready to do some damage,” Borah said.