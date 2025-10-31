The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

Many of Pennsylvania schools' after-school activities remain on hold amidst state budget delays.
Lafayette-Easton student mentor program still paused, calls for budget thaw
Just over 11,000 fans attended the rivalry game when it was last hosted at Lafayette College in 2022, shown above. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)
Bicentennial spirit boosts Laf-Le ticket sales, preparations
Expert witness Donald Haas holding up a poster board brought by warehouse opposition to the meeting.
Easton warehouse debate all but postpones final decision to 2026
Monthly faculty meetings previously took place at Marquis Dining hall for the past couple of years.
‘It’s like ‘Where’s Waldo?’’
The students began working on plans for the journal during the 2024-25 academic year.
Students launch college’s only active academic journal
Extended finals week hours cost the college $10,000 every academic year.
Skillman cuts 24-hour finals study schedule
Before the syllabus repository was created, students could see student-created course evaluation scores.
Syllabus repository sees limited use
24 integrative engineering students are expected to graduate with the senior class this spring.
Integrative engineering program accredited after yearslong wait
Provost Laura McGrane joined Lafayette College in 2024.
Associate provosts to replace academic dean structure
The new delegate system has been in the works since the summer.
Student Government launches pilot for club communication
After his retirement, Edward Kerns was awarded the honorary status of professor emeritus. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette magazine.)
‘A unicorn, a magical creature’: Architect of the arts Ed Kerns dies at 80
Lafayette College's AAUP chapter is one of over 500 collegiate chapters in the United States. (Graphic by Hiya Khan '28)
AAUP holds first general body meeting
When not hosting programs, the new lounge serves as a study space.
College unveils new international student space
Expert witness Donald Haas holding up a poster board brought by warehouse opposition to the meeting.
Easton warehouse debate all but postpones final decision to 2026
Easton was one of more than 2,700 cities where a No Kings Day demonstration was held.
‘No Kings Day’ sweeps nation
Paxinosa Elementary School is one of two schools that works with Lafayette College students in its America Reads program.
Easton after-school activities paused due to PA budget impasse
Public Safety dispatchers are trained in crisis communication.
Lafayette goes by the book amid nationwide hoax threats
The banner was up for less than 48 hours before it was removed by Public Safety.
No-confidence banner investigation brings no results
Charlie Kirk did not obtain a college degree, dropping out of college to pursue a full-time career in politics. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
Campus, Lehigh Valley respond to Charlie Kirk assassination
Authorities were originally looking for three masked suspects. (Photo courtesy of WFMZ)
Teen charged with shooting near West Ward elementary school
Peter Milius was arrested in October 2023 after filming two Lafayette College students while they were showering.
Milius avoids prison in child pornography, invasion of privacy case
The proposed warehouse would be built on wetland near Bushkill Creek.
More arguments, expert analysis at latest Easton warehouse hearing
The majority of campus buildings rely on the college's Old Steam Plant for heating.
Inside Lafayette’s 3rd climate action plan
Paxinosa Elementary School is one of two schools that works with Lafayette College students in its America Reads program.
Easton after-school activities paused due to PA budget impasse
A State Theatre employee thought it’d be funny to leave a cardboard cutout of Fred in the seats of the theater. They were right.
1 Night at Freddy’s
Many of the "Witches' Walk" attendees showed up decked out in magical attire.
A nightmare on 6th Street: Easton’s first annual Witches’ Walk
A spelunker's perspective of Lost River Caverns.
Beware, claustrophobes
Angel's House of Design is on 430 Northampton St. in downtown Easton.
Stitching Easton’s alternative scene
Outside of the spooky season, Bushkill Park's "Hilarity Hall" still serves visitors a wacky funhouse experience.
Haunted house review: America’s oldest funhouse never ages
SoundZer0 analyzed the lyrics of Rihanna and Jay-Z's "Umbrella" in a Genius-style interview with The Lafayette.
SoundZer0 sounds off student tunes
Adelaide Novia ‘28 sells her crochet creations at art festivals.
Sophomore stitches critters with heart
geek's EP, “what’s so wrong with that?”, comes after multiple concerts during the 2024-25 academic year.
‘geek’ gets nerdy about music
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Swetha Tadisina ’25 sparks up creativity with glassblowing
The cult classic horror movie, "The Strangers" (2008), was inspired by the Manson murders. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
To watch or not to watch: A Halloween horror movie guide
Originally titled "Elinor and Marianne," Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility" was first published in 1811.
Performance Review: ‘Sense and Sensibility’ production just makes sense
“One Battle After Another” was released on Sept. 26 to critical acclaim. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
‘One Battle After Another’: The satire of the decade
Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" features Sabrina Carpenter on the album's title track. (Photo courtesy of Clash Magazine)
Album Review: ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ fails to glitter
The owners of Lucky Gal Vintage have been dating for five years.
New downtown vintage shop gives Y2K new life
Rios Brazilian Steakhouse, which relocated to Easton from Nazareth, is family owned.
Brazilian steakhouse puts down stake in downtown Easton
Mangia Carne opened in the Easton Public Market in May.
New shop brings Italian flavors downtown
Metropolitan Ink & Beauty Bar is located at 28 N 3rd St. in Easton and is open Tuesday through Saturday.
Small Business Spotlight: Metropolitan Ink & Beauty Bar blends self-care with family
"Mean Girls" the play, is based on the 2004 blockbuster hit. (Illustration by Ethan Waldron '28)
Get in loser, Marquis Players is doing ‘Mean Girls’
This is Cadence's third year competing at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella. (Photo courtesy of Livia Barclay '26)
A capella groups hit the right notes at ICCA
The "Cultural Exchange" event took place in the Grossman House library.
‘Cultural Exchange’ fosters connection over chords, cuisine
Theater Underground was reintroduced to campus last spring. (Photo courtesy of Adam Fox '27)
Making it up as they go
The brick paths outlining the Quad were roads just two decades ago.
From cow grazing to concerts: A history of the Quad
Kirby Hall of Civil Rights is constructed out of stone worth millions of dollars.
‘The costliest building in the world’
The Technology Clinic course was founded in 1986. (Photo courtesy of Elisabeth Seidel '26)
A class in making change
Lafayette College’s campus did not begin to exist as it does today until the construction of South College. (Photo courtesy of Elaine Stomber '89)
Labor and Latin: Lafayette’s first academic year
Between the late 1890s and the late 1930s, Lafayette College sent many students to Persia for educational and missionary efforts. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
Lafayette in Iran
Brent Glass '69 directed the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission before the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
Museum curator Brent Glass ’69 on the American narrative
Isabel Sorrells '23 changed her major as a junior from Government & Law and psychology to pursue art at Lafayette College. (Photo courtesy of Isabel Sorrells '23)
Alum Spotlight: Isabel Sorrells ’23 makes empowering art that blossoms
Kristine Zeigler '96 studied art and French at Lafayette College. (Photo by Robin Osgood)
Alum Spotlight: Planet Women co-founder changes conservation culture
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Junior guard Mark Butler drives to the basket in an exhibition game against Drexel University. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Basketball teams restocked and ready
The field hockey team finished the season 5-1 in Patriot League play.
Field hockey wins final Patriot League game, drops non-conference match
The golf team improved by four spots from the previous year’s Lehigh Invitational. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Golf finishes 2nd at Lehigh Invitational
Fifteen players defended home pool with wins against Colgate University on Saturday.
Swimming and diving collects double-digit 1st-place finishes against Colgate
Freshman wide receiver Matthew Scerbo scored the sole touchdown for the Leopards on Saturday against Oregon State University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football falters against Oregon State despite strong start
The football team won its third straight contest against Fordham University with its 24-10 victory on Saturday.
Football commands all 3 phases to trounce Fordham
Sophomore running back Jakyre Henley scored his first collegiate touchdown on Saturday against Princeton University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football stumbles against Princeton at Homecoming
The football team's defense shut out Columbia University's offense in the second half last Friday.
Football routs Columbia in home opener
Senior wide receiver Elijah Steward accumulated 113 receiving yards and a touchdown in the win over Georgetown University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football handles Georgetown for first Patriot League win
The men’s soccer team outshot Army 8-7 on Saturday despite the loss.
Men’s soccer falters in Senior Day game
Six members of the women’s soccer team were celebrated prior to Saturday’s game. (Photo by Jasmin Lara '28 for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer fails to find footing against Army on Senior Night
The men’s soccer team earned its seventh shutout of the season on Tuesday against Drexel University. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer draws at both Navy and Drexel
Senior quarterback Dean DeNobile won Patriot League Player of the Week for his performance against Bucknell University on Oct. 11. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Catching up on fall break athletics
The men’s soccer team has only won against American University four times since 2001.
Men’s soccer earns shutout against American
The men’s soccer team managed its second scoreless draw against a Patriot League opponent on Saturday.
Men’s soccer earns tie against Colgate
Senior forward Ashley Martinho winds up to pass in Tuesday's game against Cornell University.
Women’s soccer scoreless twice
The women’s soccer team won its first Patriot League game against American University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer victorious against American, draws with Bucknell
Transferring student athletes come to Lafayette College from all over the U.S. (Graphic by Selma O’Malley ’26 for The Lafayette)
Turning a new page
Sophomore Folabomi Fayemi appeared in 11 games for the Leopards last season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore trains with Nigeria’s best
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Lafayette athletics 2024-25 in review
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against American University on Feb. 12. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore standout steps into basketball spotlight
The men's basketball team's bid for the Patriot League Championship came up short at American University on Thursday night. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses heartbreaker to finish season at American
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips attempts to finish a basket through two Holy Cross players in the men's basketball team's first-round win over the Crusaders on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball falls to BU, rebounds against Holy Cross to advance to quarterfinals
Junior forward Emma Shields finished with a double-double on Saturday against American University.
Women’s basketball annihilates American, finishes season with loss to Army
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball wins final 2 games, earns home play-in game
The field hockey team finished the season 5-1 in Patriot League play.
Field hockey wins final Patriot League game, drops non-conference match
The trio of Dutch players have appeared in nearly every game for the field hockey team this season.
Dutch trio shines for field hockey
Junior defender Katie Gibb fires the game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation against Colgate University. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey scrapes up Colgate victory to earn playoff spot
Despite outshooting American University 10-6, the field hockey team dropped its matchup last Friday. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey struggles against American
The field hockey team outshot Dartmouth College 27-5 in its shutout victory on Sunday.
Field hockey dominates weekend at home
The men's lacrosse team will take on Boston University Friday night in the Patriot League semifinal. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse wins 1st Patriot League tournament game in team history
The women's lacrosse team almost pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against Lehigh in its final game on Wednesday.
Women’s lacrosse ends season with losses to #22 Navy, late nail-biter against Lehigh
The Leopards will face a win-and-in contest to secure a playoff berth on Friday night against Lehigh University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse comes up short against Virginia
The men's lacrosse team competed in its first-ever Patriot League semifinals on May 2. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse falters against Boston University
The men's lacrosse team will take on Boston University Friday night in the Patriot League semifinal. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse wins 1st Patriot League tournament game in team history
The Leopards will face a win-and-in contest to secure a playoff berth on Friday night against Lehigh University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse comes up short against Virginia
The women's lacrosse team almost pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against Lehigh in its final game on Wednesday.
Women’s lacrosse ends season with losses to #22 Navy, late nail-biter against Lehigh
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht scored a hat trick during Saturday's contest against Colgate University. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse splits pair of 1-point games
The women's lacrosse team currently stands in eighth place out of 10 Patriot League teams. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse falls to nationally-ranked Loyola Maryland
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht put up two shots in Saturday's contest against Army. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse stifled by Army
Op-ed: On the sacrifices of parents
Op-ed: Cinema of absence
Op-ed: If the political crimes warrant it, student protest ought to be the legacy of every generation of students
Op-ed: I am, but I can’t be
Poor Saylor just can't control herself. Poor girl. (Graphic by Stubert Jehosephat Romano for the Scoffayette)
President’s dogs use college property as personal toilet, Hurd enables
Baby bye bye bye (bye bye!) (Graphic by Cocaine Bear for The Scoffayette)
Pardee falls into sinkhole, investigation underway
The Morning Call plans to avoid the noun ban, replacing any mention of Trump with the word "hubbahubba." (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for The Scoffayette)
Trump bans nouns, nation struggles to identify who, what, where
This article has nothing do with Jalen Hurts, just a reminder that he is a Super Bowl MVP. (Graphic by Crangis McBasketball for The Scoffayette)
Baseball team signs Big Justice, The Rizzler
Hole's next song is "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" by U2. (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for the Scoffayette)
Student Artist Spotlight: That guy in your dorm with a guitar
Bicentennial spirit boosts Laf-Le ticket sales, preparations

By Theodore Sukernik, Contributing WriterOctober 31, 2025
Just over 11,000 fans attended the rivalry game when it was last hosted at Lafayette College in 2022, shown above. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)

Three weeks ahead of Lafayette College’s annual football rivalry game against Lehigh University, the athletics office has reported an increase in ticket demand and precautions compared to previous years.

9,273 tickets have been sold as of Tuesday, selling out just over 70% of the 13,132-seat Fisher Stadium so far, according to Billie Weiss, the college’s ticket and promotion manager. The game has not sold out at home in over a decade, though it sold out during last year’s game at Lehigh.

“With the bicentennial, the demand has really picked up, especially from alumni and families,” Weiss wrote in an email.

The college has been preparing for a larger crowd by increasing staffing levels, expanding security, offering concessions and adding additional restrooms and first aid stations. Operations staff have been planning for months to improve the fan experience, according to Andrew Foster, who helps direct facilities and operations for the athletics division.

“The priority is making sure we can accommodate a bigger crowd safely while keeping the fan experience positive,” Foster wrote in an email.

The college is planning for bicentennial-themed promotions throughout the stadium, according to Foster. Traditionally, Lafayette hosts the game — commonly referred to as “The Rivalry” — in even-numbered years, but the college announced in 2023 that it would switch the location to enable Lafayette to host during its bicentennial. College Hill last saw the big game at home in 2022.

Early attendees can expect commemorative giveaways and special signage to celebrate the milestone, Foster wrote, with alumni-oriented events scheduled for the weekend. The specific events have not been revealed on the college’s website.

Foster added that the college has implemented additional crowd management measures, including extra gate staff and expanded first aid stations.

Students have claimed tickets, priced at $17.50, at a faster pace than in recent seasons, according to Weiss.

“I think that’ll be a super fun time for all of us,” said Kali Gentri ‘29, adding that the game is “where all the big action is.”

Brian Kirsch ‘26 said he plans to attend the Rivalry game this year, highlighting how he attended the game as a first-year when it was “freezing.”

“I had three layers on,” Kirsch said. “Guy in front of me dressed like a hot dog. He had five layers on, it was crazy.”

