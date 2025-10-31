Bicentennial spirit boosts Laf-Le ticket sales, preparations

Just over 11,000 fans attended the rivalry game when it was last hosted at Lafayette College in 2022, shown above. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)

Three weeks ahead of Lafayette College’s annual football rivalry game against Lehigh University, the athletics office has reported an increase in ticket demand and precautions compared to previous years.

9,273 tickets have been sold as of Tuesday, selling out just over 70% of the 13,132-seat Fisher Stadium so far, according to Billie Weiss, the college’s ticket and promotion manager. The game has not sold out at home in over a decade, though it sold out during last year’s game at Lehigh.

“With the bicentennial, the demand has really picked up, especially from alumni and families,” Weiss wrote in an email.

The college has been preparing for a larger crowd by increasing staffing levels, expanding security, offering concessions and adding additional restrooms and first aid stations. Operations staff have been planning for months to improve the fan experience, according to Andrew Foster, who helps direct facilities and operations for the athletics division.

“The priority is making sure we can accommodate a bigger crowd safely while keeping the fan experience positive,” Foster wrote in an email.

The college is planning for bicentennial-themed promotions throughout the stadium, according to Foster. Traditionally, Lafayette hosts the game — commonly referred to as “The Rivalry” — in even-numbered years, but the college announced in 2023 that it would switch the location to enable Lafayette to host during its bicentennial. College Hill last saw the big game at home in 2022.

Early attendees can expect commemorative giveaways and special signage to celebrate the milestone, Foster wrote, with alumni-oriented events scheduled for the weekend. The specific events have not been revealed on the college’s website.

Foster added that the college has implemented additional crowd management measures, including extra gate staff and expanded first aid stations.

Students have claimed tickets, priced at $17.50, at a faster pace than in recent seasons, according to Weiss.

“I think that’ll be a super fun time for all of us,” said Kali Gentri ‘29, adding that the game is “where all the big action is.”

Brian Kirsch ‘26 said he plans to attend the Rivalry game this year, highlighting how he attended the game as a first-year when it was “freezing.”

“I had three layers on,” Kirsch said. “Guy in front of me dressed like a hot dog. He had five layers on, it was crazy.”