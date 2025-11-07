Student Government candidates new to organization, new to college

Photo by Eliza Boylan for The Lafayette Many of the freshmen on the ballot tout their experience serving on their high school student government.

With the opening of several Student Government executive positions to freshmen two cycles ago, this election sees the youngest selection of candidates on the ballot in years. This election is also the first to see the majority of positions contested since 2019, seven elections ago.

Freshmen largely touted their high school experience as their qualifications.

“It’s not really what I lack up what I lack in collegiate experience, I really make up for in my dedication and work ethic and adaptability to new situations,” said parliamentarian-aspirer Amy Atuhaire Byaruhanga ’29.

A constitutional overhaul in 2022 shifted executive terms from an academic year to a calendar year. Combined with a constitutional amendment in 2023 that opened the positions of parliamentarian, communications officer and inclusivity officer to students without Student Government experience, an abundance of freshmen have joined the executive board hopefuls.

Many expressed uncertainty about their familiarity with the organization’s current activities and procedures, though some have been routinely attending meetings.

“I think as a first year, I do have the perspective of a newcomer not really knowing what Student Government does,” said communications officer candidate Hayden Cohen ‘29.

“I can see the gaps I might want to fill, or the ways in which we can reach freshmen,” she continued. “Then we can also build a foundation of the next Student Government leaders.”

Presidential candidates have plans for steering a ship with a young crew.

President-hopeful Rep. Allie Waxman ‘28 cited her experience working with first-years as an orientation leader to her ability to lead a young executive board.

“I want to bring that LEO energy to the presidency and just show people that I care about them,” she said. “I’m gonna do everything in my power to make the Lafayette experience continue amazing for them.”

Her opponent, Rep. Milan Iezzi ‘28, said she recognized a learning curve with beginning any new position.

“I would work closely with the parliamentarian on our executive board to make sure there are regular information sessions and assignments to familiarise our new members and our old members with our internal documents and proceedings,” she wrote in an email.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for freshmen to apply,” said communications officer candidate Murtaza Malik ‘29. “I think freshmen should apply for these roles.”