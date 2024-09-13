‘Land Development-Surveying’ students invade Quad with yellow tripods

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

A rendering of Pardee Hall after future renovations. (Photo courtesy of SmithGroup)
College makes progress on master plan creation
College announces new minors
Students gathered in the Marlo Room to watch the debate on Tuesday evening.
Students react to presidential debate at watch party
New student involvement staff member to support Student Government
Student Conduct looks to eliminate behavioral conduct fines
Seven students received honorable Fulbright and Goldwater awards this year. Carter Brand '25 could not be reached for a photo. (Photos by Liv Bamford '24 and Emma Sylvester '25 for The Lafayette; bottom middle photo courtesy of Tess Stanley '25).
Lafayette students awarded Fulbright, Goldwater scholarships
The Indigenous Studies minor will involve courses across several departments.
Indigenous Studies minor approved
The visit to the conference comes after Sigma Tau Delta was established on campus in October. (Photo courtesy of Maria Cangro '24)
English students present work at national conference
The government and law major has a storied history at the college.
Why government and law, not political science?
Student Government confirms student activity fee, introduces new members at Sept. 5 meeting
Student Government confirms student activity fee, introduces new members at Sept. 5 meeting
Student Government votes in ex officio members at brief summer meeting
Student Government votes in ex officio members at brief summer meeting
Student Government reviews more club presentations at April 25 meeting
Student Government reviews more club presentations at April 25 meeting
In addition to his new role as dean, Tim Laquintano is an associate professor of English. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
College administration sees interim structural changes
Walter Snipes has worked in higher education for 20 years. (Photo courtesy of Davidson College)
Walter Snipes announced as incoming dean of students
Tim Cedrone previously served as Rutgers University's associate general counsel. (Photo courtesy of Tim Cedrone on Linkedin)
Tim Cedrone assumes general counsel position
Karmen Brown's office is located on the first floor of the Feather House.
New student advocacy director joins Lafayette
The criminal investigation into Mindleaf CBD began in July.
College Hill hemp store charged with selling marijuana
The incident comes nearly two months after a shooting occurred in Easton's West Ward. (Photo courtesy of City of Easton on X)
Shots fired into occupied Easton home
The company plans to expand nationwide, according to CEO and founder Rudy Ferraz.
Lehigh Valley rideshare app may soon provide free services to locals
The owner of the Easton branch of Your CBD Store considers cannabis education one of his primary goals.
How are THC products sold legally in Pennsylvania?
Taiba Sultana has served on Easton's city council since 2022. (Photo courtesy of LehighValleyNews)
Petition calls for city councilwoman Taiba Sultana to resign
Peter Milius' formal arraignment is expected to take place in Courtroom 1 of the Northampton County Courthouse.
Peter Milius waives preliminary hearing, formal arraignment to come
Peter Milius was a sophomore before he departed Lafayette College. It is unknown if his departure was voluntary. (Photo courtesy of TikTok)
More details revealed in Milius case, preliminary hearing postponed
The inciting incident took place in Rubin Hall on the night of Oct. 15.
Now-former student charged with child pornography possession, invasion of privacy after filming students in shower
Forbes considered several selected variables in its ranking, including alumni salary, student debt and the Forbes American Leaders List.
Lafayette ranked 14th in Forbes liberal arts college rankings
The outdoor classroom will feature a variety of rocks as hands-on teaching tools for geology students.
‘Geological geekiness’
Maria (left), a mixed breed, is a friendly face in the English department.
Dog owner, dog professor
Engineering students are exposed to land-development surveying as part of the Lafayette engineering curriculum.
‘Land Development-Surveying’ students invade Quad with yellow tripods
MAFia Mania was the first event of its kind. (Photo courtesy of Lauren Kaye '25)
MAFia Mania did not skip a beat
"The Nylon Curtain" is based on the term "the iron curtain," used to describe the Soviet Union's isolationist efforts during World War II. (Photo courtesy of Spotify)
Record Retrospective: ‘The Nylon Curtain’
"The Martian" was Andy Weir's debut novel and sold over three million copies worldwide. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Selma’s Shelf: An anti-recommendation of ‘The Martian’
Music by Lilly Hercik '27 can be streamed on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Music. (Photo courtesy of @lillymoss.music on Instagram)
Student Artist Spotlight: Lilly Hercik ‘27 puts a new spin on country music
Over the summer, McKenna Graf '26 read aloud her newest original collection of poetry in New York City. (Photo courtesy of Emily Graf)
Student Artist Spotlight: ‘Mortals, Myths, and Maybes’
Pedro dos Santos '26 participates in four music ensembles with his trombone.
Student Artist Spotlight: Trombonist Pedro dos Santos ‘26 tunes up music department spirits
The mural in Eco Cafe is meant to represent a landscape of the Lehigh Valley.
Student Artist Spotlight: Jolie Saint Vil ‘27 honors Lenni Lenape people with mural
The Beaver People includes two saxophonists, a guitarist and a keyboardist.
Meet The Beaver People
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" brings back classic characters like Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice himself from the original film. (Photo courtesy of Deadline)
Cinema with Sam: “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” properly upholds its legacy
Maureen Johnson's "Truly Devious" brings an intricate murder mystery to a New England boarding school setting. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads)
Nat’s Novels: ‘Truly Devious’ combines well-paced mystery with vivid fall aesthetic
"Rings of Power" serves as prequel series to the beloved "Lord of the Rings" franchise. (Photo courtesy of ScreenRant)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Rings of Power’ season 2 soars in quality
Julian Shorter ‘27, Liam Ward '27 and Jack Marich '27 import bagels weekly from New Jersey to make breakfast sandwiches. (Photo courtesy of Jack Marich '27)
Small Business Spotlight: Bean’s Bagels brings homemade breakfast sandwiches to your door
Josie's New York Deli was remodeled last year.
Small Business Spotlight: Josie’s New York Deli brings big city charm to Easton
Fox Bakery's shelves include many European treats, such as Russian honey cake.
Small Business Spotlight: Fox Bakery brings European treats to Easton
Barbara Vasconez and Mik Mattis are the team that runs all operations at Mystery Box Games.
Small Business Spotlight: Every night is game night at Mystery Box Games
The idea for Seth and Co. Coffee started as an online business.
Small Business Spotlight: Seth and Co. Coffee builds community for young adults with special needs
Yarn Club meets every Friday in Keefe Commons. (Photo courtesy of Danielle Lindsley '25)
Yarn Club: Not just for grannies
Cheese Club features a "Cheese of the Day" on its Instagram account every Monday and Wednesday. (Graphic by Elisabeth Seidel '26 for The Lafayette)
Cheese club? You better brie-lieve it!
The Prestigious Pardettes will be performing at basketball games this winter. (Photo courtesy of Janiya Hood '25)
Prestigious Pardettes perform at first ever fall showcase
The Mid-Autumn Festival is a celebration of unity and love. (Photo courtesy of Susanna Hontz '24)
Mid-Autumn Festival celebrates Chinese cultural traditions
Ari Ismail ‘26 and Ariel Haber-Fawcett ‘25 created the Middle Eastern Studies Association to raise awareness of issues in the region.
From the court to the stage
The faculty play was a time-honored tradition at the college for nearly 40 years. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
What happened to faculty plays?
"The Laff-a-lot" was the first-ever satirical version of The Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The history of The Scoffayette
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Women of first fully co-ed class look back 50 years after graduating
Student Government protested the slow-moving process of building a student center in the spring of 1988.
The long road to Farinon College Center
The President's House has a rich history that spans over a century.
A look into the President’s House then and now
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Beginning in the 1970s, WJRH was funded by Hugh Hefner's Playboy foundation.
The 1970s transformation of WJRH
RolleyPulley is a “2-person, three-dimensional Tug of War,” according to its website. 
Battle of balance: RolleyPulley game installed in Farinon
The football team celebrates a last-minute victory against Monmouth. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football lands first win of the season with stunning finish
Freshman outside hitter Paige Chmura and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to contest a Virginia Tech player. (Photo courtesy of Virginia Tech Athletics)
Volleyball falls to Winthrop, wins against Virginia Tech at weekend tourney
Junior defender Makenzie Switzer and senior midfielder Laine Delmotte try to keep up with a New Hampshire player. (Photo courtesy of University of New Hampshire Athletics)
Field hockey goes 1-1 in New Hampshire
Senior goalkeeper Griffin Huff makes a save against Binghamton. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer draws with Villanova, loses to Binghamton
Women's cross country comes off a season capped by a sixth place finish at the Patriot League Championships. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Cross country begins season with Lafayette Preview
Sophomore linebacker Robert Stevens tries to tackle a Buffalo player in the Leopards' Thursday loss. (Photo by Nicholas T. LoVerde for GoLeopards)
Football drops season opener
Senior runningback Nahjee Adams sharpens his skills in training camp. (Photo courtesy of @lafcolfootball on Instagram)
Football team looks to build upon previous season’s success
The addition of the Richmond Spiders to the Patriot League is the first since 2001. (Photo courtesy of University of Richmond Athletics)
Richmond to join Patriot League football
Safety DaRon Gilbert goes for a tackle against Lehigh in 2022. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Leopards join NFL
Sophomore midfielder Griffin Feather operates in open space against Siena College on Aug. 28. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer remains undefeated with win at Fairfield
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan dribbles in open space against Siena on Wednesday night. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer opens season with draw, win
The men's and women's soccer teams will each welcome eight new recruits in the fall. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Soccer programs bring on 16 recruits
Senior guard Eric Sondberg shoots over a Bucknell defender earlier this year. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball ends regular season with fourth consecutive loss
Junior guard Luka Savicevic shoots over a Lehigh defender during the Leopards' loss. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball drops three games in a row
Senior forward Kyle Jenkins shoots during the game against Colgate in which he notched his 1000th career point. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball defeats American, drops close game to Colgate
Freshman Mark Butler handles the ball against Lehigh. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball falls in double OT to Lehigh, drops Loyola matchup
The field hockey team celebrates following Sunday's win against Delaware. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Field hockey starts season 2-0
Amanda Golini '17 celebrates with the U.S. National Field Hockey team after clinching an Olympic berth. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College on Linkedin)
Amanda Golini ‘17 qualifies for Paris Olympics with U.S. Field Hockey
Junior midfielder and captain Lineke Spaans dribbles against American in the Patriot League final. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls to American in Patriot League final
The men's tennis team looks to bounce back from an 8-15 record last season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s tennis starts season at Bloomsburg Invitational
The Leopards celebrate after sophomore Sam Gelber walks off against Colgate in a historic win.
Men’s tennis upsets Colgate for first time in 17 years
Freshman Hanna Ganchi returns a volley. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Tennis shines in out of conference competition against Wagner, men fall to Navy
Sophomore Carmen Merkel rockets a forehand during the Leopards' win over Fairfield University. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)
Tennis teams serve up success in Florida, split home matches
Senior outside hitter Abby Nieporte and junior middle blocker Hannah Ehrich-Pollock go up to block a Syracuse player. (Photo courtesy of Syracuse University Athletics)
Volleyball begins season 3-1 at Salt City Classic Tournament
Senior middle blocker Gracie Gibson earned All-Patriot League Second Team honors this season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Volleyball drops final match of season
Freshman middle back Irelynd Lorenzen spikes the ball. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Volleyball falls in blowout matches against Lehigh, Bucknell
Op-ed: Breaking the silence, Lafayette’s next leap
Op-ed: Breaking the silence, Lafayette’s next leap
Op-ed: An open letter to President Nicole Hurd from concerned faculty and staff
Op-ed: The case for disclosure
Students sat for the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality.
Op-ed: Student activism in uncertain times
Photo courtesy of Jess Langlois '24
Op-ed: Speak Now (Mental Health Version)
Letter to the editor: Hoff Awards changes
Letter to the editor: Eclipse article mistake
Nicole Hurd looked Vladimir Putin in the eyes and "got a sense of his soul."
Hurd ends all global conflicts
Don't worry, the Quaddlers can't count to 84,000.
New Bowd of Twustees talks goals, kitties
“I don’t get the sense that the men were ever afraid to show how smart they were in a classroom,” Thaddeus Robert Barron Pardee ‘33 said.
Men of first class look back 191 years after graduating
Do not come.
Lafayette College announces ‘Hibachi for Harris’
Defenestrate the frat men? Fine, we'll do it, twist our arms.
Greek life rebrands as French life
‘Land Development-Surveying’ students invade Quad with yellow tripods

Byline photo of Isabella Gaglione
By Isabella Gaglione, Editor-in-ChiefSeptember 13, 2024
Photo by Naomi Shertzer for The Lafayette
Engineering students are exposed to land-development surveying as part of the Lafayette engineering curriculum.

Every fall, engineering students descend upon Lafayette College’s campus grounds, armed with camera-like equipment and gigantic rods – much to the confusion of non-engineering bystanders.

These students are a part of “Land Development-Surveying,” a required course for civil engineering majors to get hands-on experience surveying various campus buildings. This practice is used professionally to access land in preparation for construction projects.

“I thought it was for some other photography project,” said Eli Byrnes ’26, a current student in the class.

Students in the course have become used to people passing by and taking an interest in their work.

Byrnes said that “sometimes you’ll get asked from a friend” about the project or “you’ll just see people looking, trying to figure it out for themselves.”

“It raises curiosity, and I like to think that the stuff we’re doing, people are actually interested in it,” said Shanza Asif ‘27, another student in the class. “You wouldn’t see people just talking about a chemistry lab and looking in and trying to figure out what’s happening.”

Using the brightly-colored equipment, the class measures the elevation of different points around campus and determines the heights of buildings in a process called differential leveling. They also map various campus structures using a coordinate system and reference points in a process called traversing.

The “camera” is a total station, a tool used to measure angles on horizontal and vertical planes. It works in tandem with the pole to retrieve information from the landscape.

“The little rod with the piece of glass on top of it, that’s called a prism,” said Tom Barlow, an adjunct instructor of civil engineering and instructor of the class. “The total station emits a beam of energy, and it bounces off and goes back to and that’s how it measures distance.”

Fear not, walking in front of the equipment will not disturb data collection.

“They’re really highly focused and highly zoomed in,” Byrnes said. “So odds are that if you feel like you’re walking in front of it, it usually won’t make a difference, because you’ll only be in front of it for a quarter of a second, and it’s not continuously measuring something.”

Learning how to take these measurements is difficult without practical experience, according to Asif.

“When he also lectures, it’s hard to imagine what it would look like,” she said of Barlow. “Even watching someone else do it, you’re confused. But once you’re in those shoes and you start using it, I feel like just practice makes it better.”

This hands-on learning takes place under all weather conditions.

“Usually the weather is beautiful, but this is a rain or shine class, so the equipment can get wet,” Barlow said. “So if it’s raining and our lab is Tuesday, either wear a raincoat or bring an umbrella, or you get wet.”

By the end of the semester, the class will have created a comprehensive chart of the college using their measurements.

“We’re essentially making our own dot-to-dot where all of those points get dumped in and then we draw the picture from those observations,” Barlow said.

Barlow, who has been surveying for over 30 years, believes that having fieldwork experience is invaluable to his student’s learning.

“You’re actually taking all of these math classes and all of these other classes that you’ve taken in your career so far and coming out here and doing something tangible,” he said.

Barlow’s expertise and experience in the workforce has been helpful for his students.

“He understands that this is our first time using this equipment, so he’s not expecting a professional standard,” Byrnes said. “He has a great mix of professional advice, as well as just being a professor and helping students, realizing where we’re coming from.”

For Byrnes, having this experience means getting a leg up in his job search.

“That was something I talked to a lot with different surveying contractors and civil engineering firms — that I have this experience and it’s something that they won’t have to teach me when I first joined their team,” Byrnes said. “I know it’s something that is really valuable in the industry.”

He encourages curious students to ask questions the next time they see the surveyors.

“If students are interested, not only just to ask the people doing the work, I’m sure they’d be happy to explain it,” Byrnes said. “But also seeing in the future, if they have time for the class and they just want to do something that’s a little bit different at Lafayette, I think it’s a really unique experience that not a lot of people can do.”

About the Contributors
Isabella Gaglione
Isabella Gaglione, Editor-in-Chief
Fond of overusing Emojis ironically.
Naomi Shertzer
Naomi Shertzer, Design Director
Naomi has been doing layout for The Lafayette since 2021. InDesign is both the love of her life and bane of her existence. Despite being an active member of the student newspaper, please do not ask her to edit any papers because she is fairly certain she is illiterate. Please ask her what earrings she is wearing today.