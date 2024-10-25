Man injured in Easton shooting, suspect still at large

The victim of Tuesday’s shooting is current not cooperating with officials. (Photo courtesy of Easton Police Department)

The Easton Police Department responded to a shooting on Tuesday at around 6:18 p.m. on the 1300 block of Liberty St. in Easton. Upon arrival at the scene, police found a 44-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

“At that point, the suspect fled the scene,” Easton Police Department Lieutenant Matthew Gerould said. “Our officers were only able to render aid to the victim until EMS responded and took them to a hospital.”

The victim is expected to survive, according to a news release by the Easton Police Department.

Officers determined that the shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Church St. A U-Haul was spotted fleeing the scene after the shooting.

The victim is not currently cooperating with officials, according to the news release.

“It appears this was some sort of argument between two parties and the block that maybe knew each other, but nothing related to any other crime that we’re aware of, at least at this point,” Gerould said. “But it’s still early in the investigation.”

Lafayette College Public Safety was not involved in responding to the shooting, according to Director of Public Safety Jeff Troxell.

The location of the shooting response is one block away from Paxinosa Elementary School, the primary school that serves residents of Easton’s West Ward. There were no events taking place in the school when the shooting occurred.

Officials ask that anyone with information contact detectives at 610-250-6641 or the tip line at 610-250-6635.