Softball coach resigns

Former head coach Karavin Dew finished her Lafayette tenure with a 13-73-1 record. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)

Just weeks before the start of the season, softball head coach Karavin Dew resigned on Jan. 26 after two seasons at the helm. Assistant coach Kelliner Croushore was named interim head coach for the season.

Dew’s resigned to accept a position outside of collegiate coaching, according to a press release from GoLeopards, the specifics of which are currently unknown.

The team was not made aware that Dew was seeking a position away from coaching.

“There was no indication prior to the announcement,” junior outfielder Olivia Catalina wrote in an email. “We had a team meeting where Coach Dew told us about her new job opportunity 30 minutes before the announcement was sent out. She wanted us to hear it from her first.”

“Our immediate reaction was shock,” junior infielder Kylene Gooch wrote in an email. “We obviously didn’t expect this. And then my next feeling was panic. Change can be difficult and the moment felt so full of unknown. But at the end of the day it was a great opportunity for Coach Dew and something that she couldn’t turn down.”

In Dew’s two seasons as head coach, the Leopards went 13-73-1 and 5-31 in conference play.

“I have appreciated my time and the opportunity as the head coach of Lafayette softball and want to thank each of these student-athletes for their commitment to the mission,” Dew said in the statement.

“I’d like to thank Karavin for her two seasons as Lafayette softball head coach and wish her the best of luck in her new role,” Director of Athletics Sherryta Freeman said in a statement for GoLeopards. “We are excited to be able to have Kelliner Croushore step into the role as interim head coach. Kelliner is a veteran of the Patriot League, as a coach and a player, and brings head coaching experience to our program.”

Now in her 10th year in collegiate coaching, Croushoure experienced a similar elevation to head coach following a sudden head-coaching resignation during her time at Occidental College.

“That experience is kind of proving beneficial,” Croushoure said. “It was a shock, but I think trying to navigate moving forward, we’re moving forward with a positive, clear headspace of what we’re trying to achieve and what we’re trying to build, which is a competitive, successful program.”

While the coaching change comes with an adjustment period as the team ramps up for the start of the season, Croushore said she was focused on developing long-term growth rather than focusing too much on the immediate change.

“I’m really here to make sure that we’re on a path forward and we’re building something,” Croushoure said. “I think it’s important to focus on the process and not so much the outcome, because if you’re too outcome-focused, you lose the process.”

Catalina expressed more concern for the team’s results, maintaining a hopeful vision for the team this season.

“The expectations have not changed,” Catalina wrote. “We’re still grinding and training to win all of our pre-conference games and perform well while we’re in conference. The goal is still the same: bring home the Patriot League title.”

Dew and Freeman did not respond to an additional request for comment. Multiple members of the softball team declined requests or could not be reached for comment.