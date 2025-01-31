Dorm infested with mice

Photo by Jen Parsons for The Lafayette The interior of Marquis Hall, from the imagined perspective of a mouse.

Lafayette College students living in Marquis Hall returned to campus after winter break to an unwelcome surprise: a mouse infestation.

Tehila Bendaat ’28, a Marquis Hall resident, said she returned to Lafayette on Sunday to find both live mice and droppings in her room.

“I opened the door and there was one on my backpack, staring into my soul,” Bendaat said. “My bed was covered in mouse poop, and my snacks were torn apart. Everything was destroyed.”

Bendaat said she and her roommate reported the infestation to Public Safety and were evacuated into temporary housing in Watson Hall that night. Before moving, Bendaat said that the pair found a live mouse in the room, caught in a glue trap. Sophi Espina ’28, a fellow Marquis Hall resident who tried to assist Bendaat with the mouse, said that Public Safety said they would not send an officer to immediately dispose of the animal.

Public Safety could not be reached for comment.

Espina said that she tried to release the mouse outside, but was bitten in the process. After visiting Bailey’s Health Center the next day, she said that she was told the bite did not require further treatment because it had not broken skin.

Director of Health Services Jodi Schluter said that anyone affected by a mouse bite should clean the bitten area right away, soak it in water and seek medical attention. While not being considered an emergency if the skin is not broken, Schluter still recommended that people visit Bailey’s in the 24 hours after the bite.

“Both of them were terrified,” Espina said of Bendaat and her roommate. “I used to work in exotic pet stores. So I’m like, ‘Honestly, I’ll just try to fix it.'”

Hiya Khan ’28, another Marquis resident, described how a residence advisor meeting was held to instruct residents on how to prevent the infestation from expanding into their rooms.

“The RA told us that the reason the mice can get in is through the ventilation,” Khan said. “That’s how the mice travel through the wall, so you should cover it.'”

Marquis Hall Resident Advisor Emma Dwaileebe ’27 did not respond to a request for comment.

Khan said that the dorm rooms most affected by the infestation were near the shared kitchen on the second floor. She said that residents were “abruptly screaming” on Sunday night as mice sightings increased.

Tyler Bergsma, the assistant director of residence life, wrote in a Jan. 27 email to Marquis Hall residents that addressing the infestation “will vary in each individual room, but may include setting traps, sealing gaps in walls/doors, and cleaning.” In a later email to residents, he noted that Ehrlich Pest Control — the extermination company selected to resolve the infestation — would add traps in rooms as needed and conduct room inspections for the remainder of the week.

Bergsma deferred comment to Facilities Operations, who could not be reached for comment.

“We’ve had exterminators knocking on our door every day,” Marquis Hall resident Nina Qiu ’28 said. “I think the problem was handled quite efficiently.”

Bendaat agreed.

“I go back a few times a day to get stuff, and there’s no evidence and no mice or anything,” she said. “I think they took care of the issue. We’re just staying here until they are sure everything is clear.”

Bendaat added that Public Safety informed them that the college would compensate them for belongings that were destroyed due to the infestation.

Students who notice additional mice or droppings in their spaces should contact Facilities Operations or Public Safety, according to an email to residents from Bergsma.

“Every college dorm will have this,” Khan said. “But I’m paying a lot, and I have to take this dorm freshman year, and here I am having these issues. It’s just very frustrating.”

Marquis Dining Hall remained open during normal operating hours during the extermination procedures.

Andreas Pelekis ’26 contributed reporting.