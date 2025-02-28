Student Government adjusts budgets at Feb. 20 meeting

Student Government reviewed additional club budgets and played constitution “Kahoot!” at its most recent meeting.

The organization again entered an executive session to review budget requests. There is no rule in Student Government’s bylaws that says it must deliberate budgets in secret, though the organization has opted to do so in recent years.

An additional $33,093.49 was requested by organizations, with $16,649.49 approved. This amount is in addition to the $311,656.27 allocation approved at the previous meeting.

Members then participated in a “Kahoot!” game designed by Parliamentarian Bryan Kibet ’27 in which they answered multiple-choice trivia questions on the rules of Student Government.

President Alex Brown ’26 achieved first place in the game, with Inclusivity Officer Luna Garces ’27 and Communications Officer Ava Gallia ’26 coming in second and third, respectively.

Representatives struggled with questions related to the length of their terms, the frequency of constitutional review and administrative oversight of Student Government action.

Members then split up to work with their respective committees.

Vice President Sasha Carter ‘27 distributed flyers for members to hang around campus to advertise the Women’s History Month panel, which Student Government is sponsoring. The event will take place on March 8 at ThreeBirds Coffee House.