Lafayette student passes away at home

Lafayette College student Tasha Cengel ‘26 passed away at home in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday. Cengel was on a leave of absence from the college, according to a Wednesday campus-wide email from college President Nicole Hurd.

Memorial services will be held in Bala Cynwyd and on campus, with additional details to come, according to the email.

Support for members of the Lafayette community is available through College Chaplain Alexandra Hendrickson, who can be reached at [email protected] or 610-330-5959.

Students are encouraged to reach out to the Counseling Center at [email protected] or 610-330-5005. Faculty and staff resources are accessible through the Employee Assistance Program.

Additional resources on identifying and coping with grief, loss and tragedy can be found on the Counseling Center website. Community members aware of students in need of support are encouraged to submit a One Pard form.

An article in memoriam of Cengel will be published in the next regular edition of The Lafayette. If you would like to contribute memories, please contact [email protected].