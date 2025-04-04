Volleyball coach resigns

Christian Kiselica served as Lafayette’s volleyball head coach after coming from Cedar Crest College. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)

Following an eighth-place Patriot League finish, volleyball head coach Christian Kiselica resigned, marking the end of his two-year tenure.

According to a press release from GoLeopards, Kiselica resigned to “pursue professional opportunities outside of collegiate athletics.”

“We want to thank Christian for his dedicated service to Lafayette athletics and our volleyball program,” Director of Athletics Sherryta Freeman said in a statement for GoLeopards. “We wish him the best of luck in his next stop.”

Kiselica finishes his time at Lafayette with a 16-33 record, including a tumultuous 2024 campaign that saw the team go on a 12-game losing streak in Patriot League play.

“Coaching this team has been an incredible honor, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such dedicated and talented student-athletes,” Kiselica said in a statement for GoLeopards. “While this decision was not an easy one, I am excited for the next chapter and will always be cheering for our athletes’ continued success.”

The athletic department will begin a nationwide search to fill the position for the 2025 season.

Freeman declined to comment. Kiselica, multiple members of the volleyball team and assistant coaches did not respond to requests for comment.