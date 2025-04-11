Lafayette hosts regional collegiate agricultural conference

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Several administrators, faculty, staff and students recount their experiences navigating COVID-19 at Lafayette College. (Graphic by Isabella Gaglione '25)
‘Everything was normal and then nothing was normal’
"Hands Off!" protests, such as in New York City, swarmed the United States in early April in opposition to recent Trump administration actions. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
As Trump cracks down on higher ed, Lafayette reluctant to rule out compliance
Student visas can be tracked by schools through the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, a federal database used to monitor foreign students and visitors. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Communications)
Student visas revoked at Lehigh
President Donald Trump frequently touted the idea of strong foreign tariffs throughout his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo courtesy of Reuters)
Eastonians express uncertainty with Trump tariffs
Chi Phi was one of four fraternities on campus charged with health code violations in 2025 thus far.
How much do health code violations matter?
The new endowed professorship was influenced by the strategic plan that the Lafayette College Board of Trustees approved in December.
New interdisciplinary professorship to emphasize power of ‘and’
The college formed an artificial intelligence faculty committee in 2024.
How professors use AI in the classroom
The Trump administration ordered some federal funding to be paused during its first weeks in office. (Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)
Lafayette campus uncertain over federal funding turmoil
The dedicated lounge for English majors often hosts student events and club meetings.
English program at Lafayette remains strong despite national struggles
Nate Rashkind '26 interviews Government & Law Professor Joshua Miller for a segment of the broadcast.
Students help produce local election broadcast
Student Government reviews committee progress at April 3 meeting
Student Government reviews committee progress at April 3 meeting
Under the new system, students will be able to use Pard Dollars at local establishments that use Grubhub. (Photo courtesy of Google Play)
Online dining ordering system to move to GrubHub
Student Government reports on committee progress, adjusts budgets at March 13, 27 meeting
Student Government reports on committee progress, adjusts budgets at March 13, 27 meeting
Student Government reviews more budget requests at March 6 meeting
Student Government reviews more budget requests at March 6 meeting
Student Government discusses financial guidelines at Feb. 27 meeting
Student Government discusses financial guidelines at Feb. 27 meeting
Syllabi are considered intellectual property, so uploading documents to the repository is optional for faculty.
New syllabus repository released for course registration
Lafayette College faculty overwhelmingly voted to revise the curriculum in a 95-12 vote.
Lafayette reveals new common curriculum ahead of Class of 2029 enrollment
The new endowed professorship was influenced by the strategic plan that the Lafayette College Board of Trustees approved in December.
New interdisciplinary professorship to emphasize power of ‘and’
Strategist Kathryn Meier said her communications strategy is informed by “the different needs of different disciplines." (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Lafayette names new VP of communications
The housing lottery for rising seniors begins on March 13.
Residence life vacancy remains as housing lottery approaches
President Donald Trump frequently touted the idea of strong foreign tariffs throughout his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo courtesy of Reuters)
Eastonians express uncertainty with Trump tariffs
Chi Phi was one of four fraternities on campus charged with health code violations in 2025 thus far.
How much do health code violations matter?
With the cuts, local programs will turn to alternative city, county and state grants.
DOGE cuts impact Easton organizations, spur uncertainty
The Park Smarter app is set to replace Easton's current ParkMobile app for payment of metered parking spots.
City adopts new parking payment app
Approximately $5 million of the district’s revised budget will go to design and development costs for the new school.
Easton Area School District faces budget funding deficit amid new high school plans
Students concerned about phishing scams should reach out to the IT department's help desk.
Phishing scams 101
Peter Milius appeared at the Northampton County Courthouse in Easton on Tuesday.
Trial date set in Milius case
The house where the explosion occurred is near the 700 block of West Milton Street, according to the Easton Police Department.
1 dead after Easton apartment explosion, cause unclear
The building that MindLeaf CBD previously occupied now sits vacant. A sign that reads "Office for Lease" is visible from the street.
College Hill hemp store forced to close
Public Safety recommends using a U-lock instead of a cable or chain lock for securing your bicycle.
College reports uptick in vehicle thefts, burglaries
Several administrators, faculty, staff and students recount their experiences navigating COVID-19 at Lafayette College. (Graphic by Isabella Gaglione '25)
‘Everything was normal and then nothing was normal’
"Hands Off!" protests, such as in New York City, swarmed the United States in early April in opposition to recent Trump administration actions. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
As Trump cracks down on higher ed, Lafayette reluctant to rule out compliance
Student visas can be tracked by schools through the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, a federal database used to monitor foreign students and visitors. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Communications)
Student visas revoked at Lehigh
Chi Phi was one of four fraternities on campus charged with health code violations in 2025 thus far.
How much do health code violations matter?
Lafayette College saw its lowest acceptance rate, 28.2%, for the Class of 2021.
College reports record number of applicants, increased selectivity
Students attending the conference discussed topics such as food justice and farming demographics. (Courtesy of Benjamin Cohen)
Lafayette hosts regional collegiate agricultural conference
The award-winning poem, "dear wormwood," by Benry Juno James '25 was celebrated at a reading on April 3.
Victorian language poem ‘dear wormwood,’ wins H. MacKnight Black Poetry Prize
Next semester's class will perform "Stuart Little." (Photo courtesy of Doug Kilpatrick)
Theater course to bring on-stage magic to Easton’s youth
Metropolitan Ink & Beauty Bar is located at 28 N 3rd St. in Easton and is open Tuesday through Saturday.
Small Business Spotlight: Metropolitan Ink & Beauty Bar blends self-care with family
The "Lafayette Miner" was born out of Lafayette College's now defunct mining engineering major. (Photo courtesy of Special Collections and College Archives)
Drilling into history of mining, metallurgy engineering
The members of "geek" write their own songs and have an EP of four originals releasing soon.
‘geek’ gets nerdy about music
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Swetha Tadisina sparks up creativity with glassblowing
Plus One began as a group of three and has since expanded to six members. (Photo courtesy of Ajani Martin)
Student Artist Spotlight: Plus One brings together musical flair, friendship
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
"A Minecraft Movie" has a respectable 48% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ is a blockheaded blockbuster
"The Hazel Wood" is the first book in a duology. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads).
Nat’s Novels: ‘The Hazel Wood’ is a fairytale failure
“Sunrise on the Reaping” comes second in the series' line of prequel books, with the first, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” released in 2020. (Photo courtesy of Amazon)
Nat’s Novels: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ a prequel that does its job right
"The Electric State" has been panned by critics, recieving a 16% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘The Electric State’ is anything but electric
"Alexander" was first released in 2004 to little critical success. (Photo courtesy of Amazon)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Alexander: The Ultimate Cut’ redefines the film
Metropolitan Ink & Beauty Bar is located at 28 N 3rd St. in Easton and is open Tuesday through Saturday.
Small Business Spotlight: Metropolitan Ink & Beauty Bar blends self-care with family
Tonic is located in downtown Easton and is open from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
Tonic shakes up Easton drinking scene
Salvage Goods II Gilded is just down the block from Salvage Goods on S. 3rd Street in Easton.
Vintage eatery joins downtown Easton
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Perched on the hill
The "Cultural Exchange" event took place in the Grossman House library.
‘Cultural Exchange’ fosters connection over chords, cuisine
Theater Underground was reintroduced to campus last spring. (Photo courtesy of Adam Fox '27)
Making it up as they go
At Qiskit Fall Fest, students participated in a workshop on quantum computing.
Qiskit Fall Fest brings the fun to quantum technology
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
"Fight or Flight Night" began with club members demonstrating basic boxing skills. (Photo courtesy of Anica Kim '27)
Boxing Club, LCEMS debut Fight or Flight Night
The "Lafayette Miner" was born out of Lafayette College's now defunct mining engineering major. (Photo courtesy of Special Collections and College Archives)
Drilling into history of mining, metallurgy engineering
The stained glass panels in the lobby of Pardee Hall — created by a Belgian artist — feature images inspired by various medieval motifs.
A gift from Belgium
Rich and Gerry Jaffé's wedding party was filled with friends from Lafayette College.
A relic of love outside of South
Former college President Ethelbert Dudley Warfield was the first president in the college's history to face the possibility of a successful vote of no confidence. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The college’s first ‘almost’ vote of no confidence
Scott Hall once belonged to the brothers of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, but was later sold to the college in the 1980s.
Haunted houses
Isabel Sorrells '23 changed her major as a junior from Government & Law and psychology to pursue art at Lafayette College. (Photo courtesy of Isabel Sorrells '23)
Alum Spotlight: Isabel Sorrells ’23 makes empowering art that blossoms
Kristine Zeigler '96 studied art and French at Lafayette College. (Photo by Robin Osgood)
Alum Spotlight: Planet Women co-founder changes conservation culture
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
The baseball team has won four straight games after its Saturday loss to Navy. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Baseball goes 4-1 in week’s play
Senior Emil Arangala earned second place in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:40.03. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Track and field loses to Lehigh, sets records in dual meet
The golf team's Maroon squad shot one-over-par on Monday despite the rainy weather. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Golf manages a middle finish at Abarta Coca-Cola Invitational
Despite the series loss, the softball team outhit Colgate University in all three games. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Softball drops 2 of 3 to Colgate
Freshman midfielder Joseph Duggan scored the Leopards' first goal of the game against Navy. (Photo courtesy of Navy)
Men’s lacrosse stumbles against Navy
Name, image and likeness deals in recent years have upended the financial operations of college football. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Transfer portal shakes up football roster
The football team is already preparing for the 2025 season.
Football adds 21 new players on National Signing Day
The football team's two-game Rivalry winning streak was snapped on Saturday.
Football falters in 160th Rivalry game
Sophomore running back Troy Bruce bursts through a hole in the Stonehill defense. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football stomps Stonehill in Senior Day showing
The football team has the experience and capability to win the 160th Rivalry Game on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Why Lafayette will win the 160th Rivalry Game
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
Men’s soccer tops Loyola in crucial Senior Day test
Senior midfielder Alexa Jindal played in her last game as a Leopard against Navy on Wednesday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer season ends with loss to Bucknell, draw against Navy
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Michaela Salvati reacts to a Colgate shot on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Colgate Athletics)
Women’s soccer loses Patriot League matchup against Colgate
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
Men’s soccer tops Loyola in crucial Senior Day test
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan readies for a header in the Leopards' Sept. 21 matchup against Navy. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer scratches late draw against Boston University
The men's soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)
Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army
Senior midfielder Alexa Jindal played in her last game as a Leopard against Navy on Wednesday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer season ends with loss to Bucknell, draw against Navy
Senior midfielder Michaela Salvati reacts to a Colgate shot on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Colgate Athletics)
Women’s soccer loses Patriot League matchup against Colgate
Sophomore goalkeeper Catherine Apker tallied seven saves as part of women's soccer's 3-0 victory against American last Saturday. (Photo by Nathan Feder for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer dismantles American
Senior midfielder Ani Khachadourian fights for the ball against a Loyola University Maryland player. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer ties against Loyola, loses to Princeton
The Leopards continue Patriot League play this weekend after going 1-1 to begin conference play. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer splits first Patriot League games
Junior forward Emma Shields finished with a double-double on Saturday against American University.
Women’s basketball annihilates American, finishes season with loss to Army
The men's basketball team's bid for the Patriot League Championship came up short at American University on Thursday night. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses heartbreaker to finish season at American
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips attempts to finish a basket through two Holy Cross players in the men's basketball team's first-round win over the Crusaders on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball falls to BU, rebounds against Holy Cross to advance to quarterfinals
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball wins final 2 games, earns home play-in game
Freshman guard Mark Butler dribbles down the court against Lehigh. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s and women’s basketball teams lose in Patriot League playoffs
The men's basketball team's bid for the Patriot League Championship came up short at American University on Thursday night. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses heartbreaker to finish season at American
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips attempts to finish a basket through two Holy Cross players in the men's basketball team's first-round win over the Crusaders on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball falls to BU, rebounds against Holy Cross to advance to quarterfinals
Sophomore USC guard JuJu Watkins is the favorite to win the Naismith Player of the Year award. (Photo courtesy of ESPN)
Sidelines: It’s time to watch the women ball
Freshman guard Alex Chaikin put up a career-high 27 points against Army on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball wins 150th series Rivalry Game, gets revenge against Army
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips looks to finish through contact against Bucknell University.
Men’s basketball drops key matchups against Bucknell, at Holy Cross
Junior forward Emma Shields finished with a double-double on Saturday against American University.
Women’s basketball annihilates American, finishes season with loss to Army
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball wins final 2 games, earns home play-in game
The Leopards will look to retain home-court advantage for their first postseason matchup in their final two games. (Photo courtesy of Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball drops matches to Holy Cross, Army
Freshman guard Talia Zurinskas drives to the basket against Holy Cross on Wednesday.
Women’s basketball skids against Bucknell, Holy Cross
Senior guard Halee Smith looks to attack the basket against American University on Wednesday night. (Photo by Austin Carey '27)
Women’s basketball notches back-to-back wins
After exiting last week's Patriot League final with a knee injury, senior midfielder Lineke Spaans returned to action to record the Leopards' lone shot attempt. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls in 1st round of NCAA tournament
Sophomore midfielder Stella Malinowski's late fourth quarter goal pushed the field hockey team into overtime against American University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey wins Patriot League championship
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans was one of three Leopards to earn First Team All-Patriot League selections. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey finishes regular season with Colgate win, beats Bucknell en route to Patriot League final
Senior forward Alex Darrah scored her seventh goal of the season against Boston University on Oct. 25. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey puts up back-to-back shutout victories
Senior defender India Ralph prepares to inbound a penalty corner against Temple University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey loses to Drexel, defeats #20 Temple
Freshman midfielder Joseph Duggan scored the Leopards' first goal of the game against Navy. (Photo courtesy of Navy)
Men’s lacrosse stumbles against Navy
The women's lacrosse team currently stands in eighth place out of 10 Patriot League teams. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse falls to nationally-ranked Loyola Maryland
Freshman midfielder Joseph Duggan scored a third quarter goal against Bucknell University on Friday.
Men’s lacrosse bulldozes Bucknell
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht put up two shots in Saturday's contest against Army. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse stifled by Army
The softball team went on a 5-game winning streak over the break. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Catching up on everything we’ve missed over 2 weeks
Freshman midfielder Joseph Duggan scored the Leopards' first goal of the game against Navy. (Photo courtesy of Navy)
Men’s lacrosse stumbles against Navy
Freshman midfielder Joseph Duggan scored a third quarter goal against Bucknell University on Friday.
Men’s lacrosse bulldozes Bucknell
The softball team went on a 5-game winning streak over the break. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Catching up on everything we’ve missed over 2 weeks
Senior attacker Riley Sullivan accumulated 22 total points for the men's lacrosse team this week.
Men’s lacrosse fades against Colgate, demolishes NJIT
Freshman Nicholas Blalock led the Leopards in scoring on Saturday with two goals. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse falls to No. 5 Army
The women's lacrosse team currently stands in eighth place out of 10 Patriot League teams. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse falls to nationally-ranked Loyola Maryland
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht put up two shots in Saturday's contest against Army. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse stifled by Army
The softball team went on a 5-game winning streak over the break. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Catching up on everything we’ve missed over 2 weeks
The women's lacrosse team begins its in-conference season on Saturday against Holy Cross. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse struggles to score against Villanova
Senior Sara Rogers scored four goals against Central Connecticut State University on Wednesday. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse falls against ODU, explodes against CCSU
Op-ed: Welcome to the ‘Intelligence Explosion’
Op-ed: Live life sustainably
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Love at first write
Love at first write
Op-ed: Welcome to the ‘Intelligence Explosion’
Op-ed: Live life sustainably
Op-ed: Halftime: A moment for inspiration
Op-ed: Erasing identity erases reality
Students gathered on the Quad this year to witness a historic solar eclipse.
Editorial: Reflecting on 2024, looking ahead to 2025
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
Letter to the editor: Responding to the no-confidence motion
Letter to the editor: Responding to the no-confidence motion
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
Editorial: A call for campus contribution
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
On the Spot: Second time's the charm
On the Spot: Second time’s the charm
On the Spot: Favorite holiday traditions
On the Spot: Favorite holiday traditions
On the Spot: What would you get Roary for his 100th birthday?
On the Spot: What would you get Roary for his 100th birthday?
On the Spot: Would you rather fight a man or a bear?
On the Spot: Would you rather fight a man or a bear?
Poor Saylor just can't control herself. Poor girl. (Graphic by Stubert Jehosephat Romano for the Scoffayette)
President’s dogs use college property as personal toilet, Hurd enables
Baby bye bye bye (bye bye!) (Graphic by Cocaine Bear for the Scoffayette)
Pardee falls into sinkhole, investigation underway
The Morning Call plans to avoid the noun ban, replacing any mention of Trump with the word "hubbahubba." (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for The Scoffayette)
Trump bans nouns, nation struggles to identify who, what, where
This article has nothing do with Jalen Hurts, just a reminder that he is a Super Bowl MVP. (Graphic by Crangis McBasketball for The Scoffayette)
Baseball team signs Big Justice, The Rizzler
Hole's next song is "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" by U2. (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for the Scoffayette)
Student Artist Spotlight: That guy in your dorm with a guitar
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Categories:

Lafayette hosts regional collegiate agricultural conference

Byline photo of Victoria Hneleski
By Victoria Hneleski, Staff WriterApril 11, 2025
Students attending the conference discussed topics such as food justice and farming demographics. (Courtesy of Benjamin Cohen)

Lafayette College hosted the third annual Northeast Student Food and Farm Conference on April 5, welcoming over 100 students, farmers and food justice advocates from across the region.

“Everyone approaches agriculture and farming differently, so by having these other colleges come to Lafayette, they can see our systems and our infrastructure firsthand,” said Harrison Zoller ‘27, who was heavily involved with planning the conference, which he said began last summer.

The day-long event, previously hosted at Penn State University, featured round-robin sessions where students from various institutions presented their initiatives and research, along with expert food justice advocates from across the region.

“We have such a robust student farm program, so our college in particular is a good spot to help promote the visibility of that,” said Ben Cohen, the faculty organizer for Lafayette Food and Farm Cooperative, the organizer of the event.

Students from other institutions traveled to Lafayette to participate in the conference and emphasized the value of connecting with peers from different institutional settings.

“I know what Penn State is like already, I know how our farm works and how our food systems are,” said Jaennae Overton, a freshman Penn State student. “So getting to hear from other people and share ideas, I think that’s pretty cool.”

The focus of the conference was food justice, allowing expert panelists to share insights on the correlation between agriculture and social justice issues.

The conference featured a series of presentations, panels and tours. (Courtesy of Samantha Natividad ’25)

“Food justice is such a complex topic, but it is justice for everyone who touches the food system, and justice for everyone in those interactions,” said Amirah Mitchel, a panelist and local farmer.

Mitchell is the founder of Sistah Seeds, a seed business dedicated to preserving culturally important crop varieties while empowering Black farmers and growers.

“Can we ever have food justice if we don’t have land justice?” Mitchell asked the audience. “Can we ever have food justice if we don’t have climate justice?”

Mark Reid from Easton Garden Works was among the panelists and reflected on the changing social landscape of farming during the panel discussion.

“I’m seeing more minorities in farming, I’m seeing more women in farming,” Reid said. “So that’s gonna keep the next generation moving along if we support it.”

Beyond the panel discussions, the conference also provided a platform for students from varying schools to share their own initiatives. Students involved in Lafayette’s Food Recovery Network chapter, an organization focused on reducing food waste, presented research about challenges they faced in balancing food waste reduction with addressing food insecurity.

“In an ideal world, there would be no food waste,” Lauren Karwacki ‘26 said. “We talked about navigating the challenges in moving toward that goal.”

The conference created valuable connections between students and established farmers across the Northeast.

“It’s a very small community,” Zoller said. “What you learn at these conferences is how close-knit the farming community is, and that’s where the real value comes from.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Victoria Hneleski
Victoria Hneleski, Staff News Writer