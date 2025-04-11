Softball drops 2 of 3 to Colgate

Despite the series loss, the softball team outhit Colgate University in all three games. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)

The softball team went 1-2 in its series against Colgate University this past weekend. On Friday, the Leopards split a doubleheader, winning the first game 3-2 and losing the second 7-5. Play resumed Sunday, where the Leopards dropped the final contest 6-2.

When the Maroon and White (4-5 Patriot League, 6-23 overall) showed up in Hamilton, New York, on Friday, they got the ball rolling. Freshman pitcher Makayla Lecky got the start and threw a three-hit complete game, giving up no earned runs to the Raiders (2-4 Patriot League, 12-23 overall).

Lecky attributed her success on the mound to her daily affirmations.

“Saying that you are going to get this out, or that your best is better than their best has really been a help,” Lecky said.

At the plate, senior outfielder Mary Grace O’Neill kicked off the scoring by ripping a single to center field in the second inning that scored two.

Up 2-0 in the fourth inning, junior designated hitter Dani Rosner hit a single up the middle of the field that plated O’Neill. The Raiders would not be counted out, scoring two runs to level the score at 2-2.

This did not deter Lecky, as she only allowed one hit over the last three innings, holding on to the Leopards’ fourth conference win of the season.

“A big thing that I have is trust in my defense,” Lecky said. “I’m not a strikeout pitcher, so I have to have that trust in my defense to make the play.”

The second game of the day was filled with big innings from both teams. The Raiders were the first to get on the board with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.

The Leopards found a spark in the top of the third as they proceeded to score five. Rosner’s RBI-single brought junior outfielder Olivia Catalina home to get things going, which was followed up when freshman left fielder Emma Ahlborn plated Rosner off a fielder’s choice.

The Maroon and White continued the scoring with a first-and-third steal that scored sophomore infielder Katie Harrington. Senior catcher Maggie Klug finished the scoring streak with a two-out, two-run single that extended the lead to 5-2.

“We were really hype this week,” Lecky said. “Whether it was cheering on the small things, we had a high atmosphere in the dugout.”

However, the momentum began to shift as the Raiders would have their big inning. With two outs in the fifth inning, sophomore pitcher Parker Rowden walked Colgate with the bases loaded, cutting the lead to 5-3. The Raiders then connected on a double that cleared the bases. The Leopards gave up another run in the bottom of the sixth, falling down to 7-5.

In the top of the seventh, there was a little sign of life as the Leopards had bases loaded with one out. However, they could not capitalize on the opportunity, as the Raiders retired the next two batters, giving them the win.

A four-run second inning from the Raiders in game three on Sunday put them up early. An insurance run in the third pushed the lead to 5-0. The Leopards responded with a two-run fourth inning, but the Raiders answered in the bottom with one of their own, keeping a 6-2 lead for the win.

“We belong here and having that attitude will definitely help us moving forward,” Lecky said.

The Maroon and White will travel to Bucknell University to take on the Bison (0-9 overall, 9-23 overall) in a three-game series this weekend.