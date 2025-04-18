Annual Senior Speaker event hosts ‘The Office’ cast members

The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Adam Atkinson, the former director of photography and videography, worked at Lafayette College for five years.
Director of photography, videography departs college
Lafayette College's endowment topped $1 billion in 2021.
Lafayette stable after tariffs rock country
Before coming to Lafayette College, Karen Salvemini served as the Title IX coordinator at Lehigh University for over a decade. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh University Communications)
College fills Title IX vacancy
Peter Milius' guilty plea comes almost one year after the initial charges were brought forth.
Milius pleads guilty on all charges
The no-confidence vote against college President Nicole Hurd was passed at the Jan. 28 faculty meeting.
No-confidence vote dialogue continues, questions remain
The first endowed professorship, centering interdisciplinary scholarship and research, was announced earlier this semester.
2nd strategic plan endowed professorship announced
The new endowed professorship was influenced by the strategic plan that the Lafayette College Board of Trustees approved in December.
New interdisciplinary professorship to emphasize power of ‘and’
The college formed an artificial intelligence faculty committee in 2024.
How professors use AI in the classroom
The Trump administration ordered some federal funding to be paused during its first weeks in office. (Photo courtesy of the National Park Service)
Lafayette campus uncertain over federal funding turmoil
The dedicated lounge for English majors often hosts student events and club meetings.
English program at Lafayette remains strong despite national struggles
Student Government approves chair purchase at April 10 meeting
Student Government approves chair purchase at April 10 meeting
Student Government reviews committee progress at April 3 meeting
Student Government reviews committee progress at April 3 meeting
Under the new system, students will be able to use Pard Dollars at local establishments that use Grubhub. (Photo courtesy of Google Play)
Online dining ordering system to move to GrubHub
Student Government reports on committee progress, adjusts budgets at March 13, 27 meeting
Student Government reports on committee progress, adjusts budgets at March 13, 27 meeting
Student Government reviews more budget requests at March 6 meeting
Student Government reviews more budget requests at March 6 meeting
Before coming to Lafayette College, Karen Salvemini served as the Title IX coordinator at Lehigh University for over a decade. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh University Communications)
College fills Title IX vacancy
The no-confidence vote against college President Nicole Hurd was passed at the Jan. 28 faculty meeting.
No-confidence vote dialogue continues, questions remain
Prospective engineering students have the highest percentage of test score submissions, while prospective humanities students have the lowest.
Faculty vote maintains test-optional policy
The first endowed professorship, centering interdisciplinary scholarship and research, was announced earlier this semester.
2nd strategic plan endowed professorship announced
Syllabi are considered intellectual property, so uploading documents to the repository is optional for faculty.
New syllabus repository released for course registration
President Donald Trump frequently touted the idea of strong foreign tariffs throughout his 2024 presidential campaign. (Photo courtesy of Reuters)
Eastonians express uncertainty with Trump tariffs
Chi Phi was one of four fraternities on campus charged with health code violations in 2025 thus far.
How much do health code violations matter?
With the cuts, local programs will turn to alternative city, county and state grants.
DOGE cuts impact Easton organizations, spur uncertainty
The Park Smarter app is set to replace Easton's current ParkMobile app for payment of metered parking spots.
City adopts new parking payment app
Approximately $5 million of the district’s revised budget will go to design and development costs for the new school.
Easton Area School District faces budget funding deficit amid new high school plans
Peter Milius' guilty plea comes almost one year after the initial charges were brought forth.
Milius pleads guilty on all charges
Students concerned about phishing scams should reach out to the IT department's help desk.
Phishing scams 101
Peter Milius appeared at the Northampton County Courthouse in Easton on Tuesday.
Trial date set in Milius case
The house where the explosion occurred is near the 700 block of West Milton Street, according to the Easton Police Department.
1 dead after Easton apartment explosion, cause unclear
The building that MindLeaf CBD previously occupied now sits vacant. A sign that reads "Office for Lease" is visible from the street.
College Hill hemp store forced to close
Lafayette College's endowment topped $1 billion in 2021.
Lafayette stable after tariffs rock country
Before coming to Lafayette College, Karen Salvemini served as the Title IX coordinator at Lehigh University for over a decade. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh University Communications)
College fills Title IX vacancy
The no-confidence vote against college President Nicole Hurd was passed at the Jan. 28 faculty meeting.
No-confidence vote dialogue continues, questions remain
Several administrators, faculty, staff and students recount their experiences navigating COVID-19 at Lafayette College. (Graphic by Isabella Gaglione '25)
‘Everything was normal and then nothing was normal’
"Hands Off!" protests, such as in New York City, swarmed the United States in early April in opposition to recent Trump administration actions. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
As Trump cracks down on higher ed, Lafayette reluctant to rule out compliance
The winner of each year's Pepper Prize is given the opportunity to speak at Lafayette College's commencement.
Checking in with past Pepper Prize winners
Leslie David Baker and Kate Flannery were co-stars on NBC's Emmy award-winning series "The Office."
Annual Senior Speaker event hosts ‘The Office’ cast members
Dean of Natural Sciences Lisa Gabel has been collaborating with electrical and computer engineering professor Yih-Choung You on her dyslexia research. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette Communications)
Research Spotlight: Dean of natural sciences spearheads dyslexia research
No Dumb Questions: Why do some trash cans have solar panels?
No Dumb Questions: Why do some trash cans have solar panels?
Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza's "Warfare" (2025) has been released to critical acclaim, boasting a 94% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Warfare’ brings realism of combat to screen
The members of "geek" write their own songs and have an EP of four originals releasing soon.
‘geek’ gets nerdy about music
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Student Artist Spotlight: Swetha Tadisina sparks up creativity with glassblowing
Plus One began as a group of three and has since expanded to six members. (Photo courtesy of Ajani Martin)
Student Artist Spotlight: Plus One brings together musical flair, friendship
"Lift Every Voice" is a one-act play focusing on the members of a student council at a high school.
‘Lift Every Voice’
Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza's "Warfare" (2025) has been released to critical acclaim, boasting a 94% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘Warfare’ brings realism of combat to screen
"Rent" was written and composed by the late Jonathan Larson, who passed away the night before the show's opening preview on Broadway.
Performance Review: ‘Rent’ pays its dues
"A Minecraft Movie" has a respectable 48% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cinema with Sam: ‘A Minecraft Movie’ is a blockheaded blockbuster
"The Hazel Wood" is the first book in a duology. (Photo courtesy of Goodreads).
Nat’s Novels: ‘The Hazel Wood’ is a fairytale failure
“Sunrise on the Reaping” comes second in the series' line of prequel books, with the first, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” released in 2020. (Photo courtesy of Amazon)
Nat’s Novels: ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ a prequel that does its job right
Metropolitan Ink & Beauty Bar is located at 28 N 3rd St. in Easton and is open Tuesday through Saturday.
Small Business Spotlight: Metropolitan Ink & Beauty Bar blends self-care with family
Tonic is located in downtown Easton and is open from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
Tonic shakes up Easton drinking scene
Salvage Goods II Gilded is just down the block from Salvage Goods on S. 3rd Street in Easton.
Vintage eatery joins downtown Easton
The Banana Tree seeks to welcome all plant lovers, regardless of plant experience.
Small Business Spotlight: ‘Not your garden variety botanical store’
Birdhouse Yoga is located at 327 Cattell St., with classes held seven days a week.
Perched on the hill
The "Cultural Exchange" event took place in the Grossman House library.
‘Cultural Exchange’ fosters connection over chords, cuisine
Theater Underground was reintroduced to campus last spring. (Photo courtesy of Adam Fox '27)
Making it up as they go
At Qiskit Fall Fest, students participated in a workshop on quantum computing.
Qiskit Fall Fest brings the fun to quantum technology
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
There’s ‘No day but today’ to learn Marquis Players’ upcoming musical: ‘Rent’
"Fight or Flight Night" began with club members demonstrating basic boxing skills. (Photo courtesy of Anica Kim '27)
Boxing Club, LCEMS debut Fight or Flight Night
The "Lafayette Miner" was born out of Lafayette College's now defunct mining engineering major. (Photo courtesy of Special Collections and College Archives)
Drilling into history of mining, metallurgy engineering
The stained glass panels in the lobby of Pardee Hall — created by a Belgian artist — feature images inspired by various medieval motifs.
A gift from Belgium
Rich and Gerry Jaffé's wedding party was filled with friends from Lafayette College.
A relic of love outside of South
Former college President Ethelbert Dudley Warfield was the first president in the college's history to face the possibility of a successful vote of no confidence. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
The college’s first ‘almost’ vote of no confidence
Scott Hall once belonged to the brothers of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, but was later sold to the college in the 1980s.
Haunted houses
Isabel Sorrells '23 changed her major as a junior from Government & Law and psychology to pursue art at Lafayette College. (Photo courtesy of Isabel Sorrells '23)
Alum Spotlight: Isabel Sorrells ’23 makes empowering art that blossoms
Kristine Zeigler '96 studied art and French at Lafayette College. (Photo by Robin Osgood)
Alum Spotlight: Planet Women co-founder changes conservation culture
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Alum spotlight: Mike Handzo ’11 works to create affordable housing in Lehigh Valley
Lia Embil '17 turned hidden treasures into art in a recent exhibition. (Photo courtesy of Lia Embil '17)
Alum Spotlight: Lia Embil ‘17 turns Lafayette creations into career
Junior goalie Joe Doherty recorded 11 saves against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse upsets #15 Boston University
The baseball team celebrates during its blowout win against Lehigh University on Wednesday afternoon.
Baseball drops 2 of 3 against Navy, dismantles Lehigh
The track and field team will take on a trio of meets this weekend. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Track warms up at Bucknell, West Chester
The men's and women's varsity four crew teams steered their way to victory in their first regatta of the season. (Photo courtesy of Derek Richmond)
Crew kicks off spring season at Knecht Cup, 2 boats win gold
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht scored a hat trick during Saturday's contest against Colgate University. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse splits pair of 1-point games
Name, image and likeness deals in recent years have upended the financial operations of college football. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Transfer portal shakes up football roster
The football team is already preparing for the 2025 season.
Football adds 21 new players on National Signing Day
The football team's two-game Rivalry winning streak was snapped on Saturday.
Football falters in 160th Rivalry game
Sophomore running back Troy Bruce bursts through a hole in the Stonehill defense. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football stomps Stonehill in Senior Day showing
The football team has the experience and capability to win the 160th Rivalry Game on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Why Lafayette will win the 160th Rivalry Game
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
Men’s soccer tops Loyola in crucial Senior Day test
Senior midfielder Alexa Jindal played in her last game as a Leopard against Navy on Wednesday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer season ends with loss to Bucknell, draw against Navy
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Michaela Salvati reacts to a Colgate shot on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Colgate Athletics)
Women’s soccer loses Patriot League matchup against Colgate
Freshman defender Joseph Lee assisted the Leopards' lone goal against Lehigh University. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer misses playoffs with tie against Bucknell, disappointing loss to Lehigh
Sophomore midfielder Beaux Lizewski assisted on the only goal in the men's soccer team's 1-0 victory over Loyola. (Photo by George Varkanis)
Men’s soccer tops Loyola in crucial Senior Day test
The men's soccer team huddles before the start of its game against Holy Cross on Oct. 12. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer splits games against American, Stony Brook
Senior midfielder Carter Houlihan readies for a header in the Leopards' Sept. 21 matchup against Navy. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer scratches late draw against Boston University
The men's soccer team prepares to defend an Army West Point corner in Saturday's win. (Photo courtesy of GoArmyWestPoint)
Men’s soccer secures first Patriot League win at Army
Senior midfielder Alexa Jindal played in her last game as a Leopard against Navy on Wednesday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer season ends with loss to Bucknell, draw against Navy
Senior midfielder Michaela Salvati reacts to a Colgate shot on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Colgate Athletics)
Women’s soccer loses Patriot League matchup against Colgate
Sophomore goalkeeper Catherine Apker tallied seven saves as part of women's soccer's 3-0 victory against American last Saturday. (Photo by Nathan Feder for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer dismantles American
Senior midfielder Ani Khachadourian fights for the ball against a Loyola University Maryland player. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer ties against Loyola, loses to Princeton
The Leopards continue Patriot League play this weekend after going 1-1 to begin conference play. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer splits first Patriot League games
Junior forward Emma Shields finished with a double-double on Saturday against American University.
Women’s basketball annihilates American, finishes season with loss to Army
The men's basketball team's bid for the Patriot League Championship came up short at American University on Thursday night. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses heartbreaker to finish season at American
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips attempts to finish a basket through two Holy Cross players in the men's basketball team's first-round win over the Crusaders on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball falls to BU, rebounds against Holy Cross to advance to quarterfinals
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball wins final 2 games, earns home play-in game
Freshman guard Mark Butler dribbles down the court against Lehigh. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s and women’s basketball teams lose in Patriot League playoffs
The men's basketball team's bid for the Patriot League Championship came up short at American University on Thursday night. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses heartbreaker to finish season at American
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips attempts to finish a basket through two Holy Cross players in the men's basketball team's first-round win over the Crusaders on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball falls to BU, rebounds against Holy Cross to advance to quarterfinals
Sophomore USC guard JuJu Watkins is the favorite to win the Naismith Player of the Year award. (Photo courtesy of ESPN)
Sidelines: It’s time to watch the women ball
Freshman guard Alex Chaikin put up a career-high 27 points against Army on Tuesday.
Men’s basketball wins 150th series Rivalry Game, gets revenge against Army
Sophomore guard Andrew Phillips looks to finish through contact against Bucknell University.
Men’s basketball drops key matchups against Bucknell, at Holy Cross
Junior forward Emma Shields finished with a double-double on Saturday against American University.
Women’s basketball annihilates American, finishes season with loss to Army
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball wins final 2 games, earns home play-in game
The Leopards will look to retain home-court advantage for their first postseason matchup in their final two games. (Photo courtesy of Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball drops matches to Holy Cross, Army
Freshman guard Talia Zurinskas drives to the basket against Holy Cross on Wednesday.
Women’s basketball skids against Bucknell, Holy Cross
Senior guard Halee Smith looks to attack the basket against American University on Wednesday night. (Photo by Austin Carey '27)
Women’s basketball notches back-to-back wins
After exiting last week's Patriot League final with a knee injury, senior midfielder Lineke Spaans returned to action to record the Leopards' lone shot attempt. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey falls in 1st round of NCAA tournament
Sophomore midfielder Stella Malinowski's late fourth quarter goal pushed the field hockey team into overtime against American University on Saturday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey wins Patriot League championship
Senior midfielder Lineke Spaans was one of three Leopards to earn First Team All-Patriot League selections. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey finishes regular season with Colgate win, beats Bucknell en route to Patriot League final
Senior forward Alex Darrah scored her seventh goal of the season against Boston University on Oct. 25. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Field hockey puts up back-to-back shutout victories
Senior defender India Ralph prepares to inbound a penalty corner against Temple University on Sunday. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey loses to Drexel, defeats #20 Temple
Junior goalie Joe Doherty recorded 11 saves against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse upsets #15 Boston University
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht scored a hat trick during Saturday's contest against Colgate University. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse splits pair of 1-point games
Lacrosse brothers junior Jack and sophomore Billy Irish cite their father, Ryan Irish, as their inspiration for getting into lacrosse. (Photo courtesy of Billy Irish)
Luck of the Irish brothers
Freshman midfielder Joseph Duggan scored the Leopards' first goal of the game against Navy. (Photo courtesy of Navy)
Men’s lacrosse stumbles against Navy
The women's lacrosse team currently stands in eighth place out of 10 Patriot League teams. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse falls to nationally-ranked Loyola Maryland
Junior goalie Joe Doherty recorded 11 saves against Boston University on Saturday. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse upsets #15 Boston University
Lacrosse brothers junior Jack and sophomore Billy Irish cite their father, Ryan Irish, as their inspiration for getting into lacrosse. (Photo courtesy of Billy Irish)
Luck of the Irish brothers
Freshman midfielder Joseph Duggan scored the Leopards' first goal of the game against Navy. (Photo courtesy of Navy)
Men’s lacrosse stumbles against Navy
Freshman midfielder Joseph Duggan scored a third quarter goal against Bucknell University on Friday.
Men’s lacrosse bulldozes Bucknell
The softball team went on a 5-game winning streak over the break. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Catching up on everything we’ve missed over 2 weeks
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht scored a hat trick during Saturday's contest against Colgate University. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse splits pair of 1-point games
The women's lacrosse team currently stands in eighth place out of 10 Patriot League teams. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse falls to nationally-ranked Loyola Maryland
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht put up two shots in Saturday's contest against Army. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse stifled by Army
The softball team went on a 5-game winning streak over the break. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Catching up on everything we’ve missed over 2 weeks
The women's lacrosse team begins its in-conference season on Saturday against Holy Cross. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse struggles to score against Villanova
Letter to the editor: A different perspective on the 'Intelligence Explosion'
Letter to the editor: A different perspective on the ‘Intelligence Explosion’
Op-ed: Welcome to the ‘Intelligence Explosion’
Op-ed: Live life sustainably
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Op-ed: Welcome to the ‘Intelligence Explosion’
Op-ed: Live life sustainably
Op-ed: Halftime: A moment for inspiration
Op-ed: Erasing identity erases reality
Students gathered on the Quad this year to witness a historic solar eclipse.
Editorial: Reflecting on 2024, looking ahead to 2025
Letter to the editor: A different perspective on the 'Intelligence Explosion'
Letter to the editor: A different perspective on the ‘Intelligence Explosion’
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
Letter to the editor: Call for compassion
Letter to the editor: Responding to the no-confidence motion
Letter to the editor: Responding to the no-confidence motion
Letter from the editor
Letter from the editor
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
On the Spot: Marriage Pact
On the Spot: Second time's the charm
On the Spot: Second time’s the charm
On the Spot: Favorite holiday traditions
On the Spot: Favorite holiday traditions
On the Spot: What would you get Roary for his 100th birthday?
On the Spot: What would you get Roary for his 100th birthday?
On the Spot: Would you rather fight a man or a bear?
On the Spot: Would you rather fight a man or a bear?
Poor Saylor just can't control herself. Poor girl. (Graphic by Stubert Jehosephat Romano for the Scoffayette)
President’s dogs use college property as personal toilet, Hurd enables
Baby bye bye bye (bye bye!) (Graphic by Cocaine Bear for the Scoffayette)
Pardee falls into sinkhole, investigation underway
The Morning Call plans to avoid the noun ban, replacing any mention of Trump with the word "hubbahubba." (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for The Scoffayette)
Trump bans nouns, nation struggles to identify who, what, where
This article has nothing do with Jalen Hurts, just a reminder that he is a Super Bowl MVP. (Graphic by Crangis McBasketball for The Scoffayette)
Baseball team signs Big Justice, The Rizzler
Hole's next song is "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" by U2. (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for the Scoffayette)
Student Artist Spotlight: That guy in your dorm with a guitar
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
The Oldest College Newspaper in Pennsylvania

The Lafayette
Categories:

Annual Senior Speaker event hosts ‘The Office’ cast members

Byline photo of Victoria Hneleski
By Victoria Hneleski, Staff WriterApril 18, 2025
Photo by Julia McSharry for The Lafayette
Leslie David Baker and Kate Flannery were co-stars on NBC’s Emmy award-winning series “The Office.”

Hailing from a television show all about the workplace, actors Leslie David Baker and Kate Flannery offered students job advice as this year’s senior speakers.

“Don’t worry about the jobs you don’t get because there’s something better waiting,” Flannery — who played Meredith Palmer in “The Office” — told students, reflecting on her own path to success. “You get what you give.”

This year’s entry in the “Senior Speaker” series brought “The Office” to Lafayette College. Over 400 students gathered in Colton Chapel Wednesday night to hear career anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories from the two supporting actors. The event, hosted by the Lafayette Activities Forum, highlighted the actors’ early career journeys to landing their iconic roles in the popular series.

“Life is a big classroom, you’re going to always be learning along the way,” said Baker, known for portraying Stanley Hudson on the hit comedy series. “You’re going to meet some people that you’re going to embrace and they’re going to embrace you.”

The event, moderated by English lecturer Kathleen Parrish, featured a mix of post-graduate wisdom to the senior audience, while Baker and Flannery spent time reminiscing on their most memorable moments on set.

Baker revealed his unexpected path to Hollywood and described his transition from healthcare to acting. Flannery encouraged the audience not to focus on a timeline to success.

“I got ‘The Office’ when I was 40,” Flannery said. “I got to do ‘Dancing with the Stars’ when I was 55, which is crazy.”

“I just want to say, when the expectations are down here, it’s easy to excel,” she continued, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Both actors created a lively scene as they entertained the audience with stories about performing their own stunts, with Baker recalling sliding down stairs in a bubble wrap suit.

“If anybody ever offers to roll you in bubble wrap, let them,” Baker said. “It’s very comfortable, very soothing.”

The turnout of the event was strong, according to Rachel Tielkin ‘27, a member of Lafayette Activities Forum’s late-night programming team.

“As a senior who’s applying to jobs right now, they offered a lot of insightful advice about it taking time to arrive at the opportunity that’s the best fit for you,” attendee Nina Stone ’25 said.

Tommy Quilty ‘27, the Lafayette Activities Forum director of entertainment, explained some factors that led to the Senior Speaker selection.

“Beyond the Scranton connection, getting Pennsylvania involved was definitely important,” Quilty said. “We knew Kate was from Philly, so that was a great tie-in.”

Audience members were left with the advice that “rejection is protection” from Flannery.

“Do not give up on any dream, no matter what the result,” she said at the end of the event. “Just keep going.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
About the Contributor
Victoria Hneleski
Victoria Hneleski, Staff News Writer