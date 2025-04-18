Annual Senior Speaker event hosts ‘The Office’ cast members

Photo by Julia McSharry for The Lafayette Leslie David Baker and Kate Flannery were co-stars on NBC’s Emmy award-winning series “The Office.”

Hailing from a television show all about the workplace, actors Leslie David Baker and Kate Flannery offered students job advice as this year’s senior speakers.

“Don’t worry about the jobs you don’t get because there’s something better waiting,” Flannery — who played Meredith Palmer in “The Office” — told students, reflecting on her own path to success. “You get what you give.”

This year’s entry in the “Senior Speaker” series brought “The Office” to Lafayette College. Over 400 students gathered in Colton Chapel Wednesday night to hear career anecdotes and behind-the-scenes stories from the two supporting actors. The event, hosted by the Lafayette Activities Forum, highlighted the actors’ early career journeys to landing their iconic roles in the popular series.

“Life is a big classroom, you’re going to always be learning along the way,” said Baker, known for portraying Stanley Hudson on the hit comedy series. “You’re going to meet some people that you’re going to embrace and they’re going to embrace you.”

The event, moderated by English lecturer Kathleen Parrish, featured a mix of post-graduate wisdom to the senior audience, while Baker and Flannery spent time reminiscing on their most memorable moments on set.

Baker revealed his unexpected path to Hollywood and described his transition from healthcare to acting. Flannery encouraged the audience not to focus on a timeline to success.

“I got ‘The Office’ when I was 40,” Flannery said. “I got to do ‘Dancing with the Stars’ when I was 55, which is crazy.”

“I just want to say, when the expectations are down here, it’s easy to excel,” she continued, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Both actors created a lively scene as they entertained the audience with stories about performing their own stunts, with Baker recalling sliding down stairs in a bubble wrap suit.

“If anybody ever offers to roll you in bubble wrap, let them,” Baker said. “It’s very comfortable, very soothing.”

The turnout of the event was strong, according to Rachel Tielkin ‘27, a member of Lafayette Activities Forum’s late-night programming team.

“As a senior who’s applying to jobs right now, they offered a lot of insightful advice about it taking time to arrive at the opportunity that’s the best fit for you,” attendee Nina Stone ’25 said.

Tommy Quilty ‘27, the Lafayette Activities Forum director of entertainment, explained some factors that led to the Senior Speaker selection.

“Beyond the Scranton connection, getting Pennsylvania involved was definitely important,” Quilty said. “We knew Kate was from Philly, so that was a great tie-in.”

Audience members were left with the advice that “rejection is protection” from Flannery.

“Do not give up on any dream, no matter what the result,” she said at the end of the event. “Just keep going.”