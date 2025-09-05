New shop brings Italian flavors downtown

Photo by Brea White for The Lafayette Mangia Carne opened in the Easton Public Market in May.

Mangia Carne, a new spot serving up Italian dishes and deli classics, now resides in the Easton Public Market.

The shop — a combination of a sandwich shop, butcher and Italian market — is owned and operated by Luca Manfè, the owner of the catering company “Dinner with Luca” and winner of the fourth season of MasterChef.

Upon entering Mangia Carne’s storefront, customers are welcomed by a homey atmosphere, featuring a red-and-white pinstriped awning and rustic displays of Italian staples like pasta and tomato sauce. Since opening in May, Manfè said Eastonians have responded “very, very well.”

While Manfè said he and his family are longtime visitors of the market, it was the opportunity after the previous butcher in the space died along with downtown Easton’s “historical vibe” that served as his inspiration.

Manfè also emphasized the quality of ingredients and variety of products available at Mangia Carne. These ingredients include 20-month-aged prosciutto, a variety of cheeses and mortadella, all shipped from Italy, as well as specially-made Italian and ciabatta bread from a baker in New Jersey.

“It’s about educating and it’s about being proud of what we serve,” Manfè said. “I want people to understand that I’m proud of the food that we serve. I have no problem feeding that to my own family.”

The shop sells a huge variety of items, from gourmet sandwiches to prepared meals that allow customers to “come in and grab dinner,” according to Manfè. Prepared offerings include homemade meatballs, stuffed peppers with risotto and chicken cutlets.

Additionally, the shop is also a fully stocked butcher shop and deli, where customers can get “very good quality meat” such as angus beef steaks, homemade sausages or fresh sliced deli meats and cheeses.

“One of my favorite sandwiches would be the ‘NY State of Mind,’ and that’s roast beef that we make in-house,” said Justin Roman, a Mangia Carne employee. “I take the top round, I cut it, I tie it, season it, rub it and then we cook it.”

Manfè noted his culinary and Italian background as something that gives Mangia Carne’s food a unique feel.

“I’m lucky enough that I get to go to Italy very often, multiple times a year,” Manfè said. “In all of my trips, I get to experience what’s working on the other side of the world. I think it gives me an edge in a lot of preparations.”

Students report positive reviews of the new shop.

Martin Ayala ‘26, who said he tried Mangia Carne’s “San Daniele” panini, emphasized his intention to return.

“It has prosciutto, burrata and arugula, and it’s delicious,” he said, describing the sandwich.

Manfè said that he and his team want Mangia Carne “to become a big part” of the Easton community.

“It’s a good concept and it’s very busy,” he said. “The people’s feedbacks are very positive, so I’m very optimistic.”

Jen Parsons ‘26 contributed reporting.