Football falters against Oregon State despite strong start

Erwin Hernandez Rodriguez ’26 (left) with his father, José Luis Ceba Cinta (center), at his high school graduation. (Photo courtesy of GoFundMe)
Federal pressure, local impact
Easton was one of more than 2,700 cities where a No Kings Day demonstration was held.
‘No Kings Day’ sweeps nation
The proposed warehouse would be built on wetland near Bushkill Creek.
The students began working on plans for the journal during the 2024-25 academic year.
The students began working on plans for the journal during the 2024-25 academic year.
Extended finals week hours cost the college $10,000 every academic year.
Before the syllabus repository was created, students could see student-created course evaluation scores.
24 integrative engineering students are expected to graduate with the senior class this spring.
Provost Laura McGrane joined Lafayette College in 2024.
The new delegate system has been in the works since the summer.
After his retirement, Edward Kerns was awarded the honorary status of professor emeritus. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette magazine.)
Lafayette College's AAUP chapter is one of over 500 collegiate chapters in the United States. (Graphic by Hiya Khan '28)
When not hosting programs, the new lounge serves as a study space.
About two dozen students and faculty attended the event at the college's Kirby Hall of Civil Rights.
Paxinosa Elementary School is one of two schools that works with Lafayette College students in its America Reads program.
The nearly 2-mile long Karl Stirner Arts Trail winds past the Lafayette College campus.
Lafayette College voters can cast their ballots at Kirby Sports Center on Election Day.
Public Safety dispatchers are trained in crisis communication.
The banner was up for less than 48 hours before it was removed by Public Safety.
Charlie Kirk did not obtain a college degree, dropping out of college to pursue a full-time career in politics. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
Authorities were originally looking for three masked suspects. (Photo courtesy of WFMZ)
Peter Milius was arrested in October 2023 after filming two Lafayette College students while they were showering.
The proposed warehouse would be built on wetland near Bushkill Creek.
The majority of campus buildings rely on the college's Old Steam Plant for heating.
The final court hearing in July took place at a U.S. District Court courthouse in Allentown. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley News)
Brent Glass '69 directed the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission before the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
The art archives in Williams Center for the Arts require access through several locked doors.
Lauren Finlay ‘27 served as the editor-in-chief of her high school yearbook.
Originally titled "Elinor and Marianne," Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility" was first published in 1811.
SoundZer0 analyzed the lyrics of Rihanna and Jay-Z's "Umbrella" in a Genius-style interview with The Lafayette.
Adelaide Novia ‘28 sells her crochet creations at art festivals.
geek's EP, “what’s so wrong with that?”, comes after multiple concerts during the 2024-25 academic year.
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
“One Battle After Another” was released on Sept. 26 to critical acclaim. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Taylor Swift's "The Life of a Showgirl" features Sabrina Carpenter on the album's title track. (Photo courtesy of Clash Magazine)
Actors Allison Brie and Dave Franco, married in real life, starred in and produced "Together," together. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
Cardi B's second album, "Am I the Drama?," was released a full seven years after her first. (Photo courtesy of Variety magazine)
The owners of Lucky Gal Vintage have been dating for five years.
Rios Brazilian Steakhouse, which relocated to Easton from Nazareth, is family owned.
Mangia Carne opened in the Easton Public Market in May.
Metropolitan Ink & Beauty Bar is located at 28 N 3rd St. in Easton and is open Tuesday through Saturday.
Tonic is located in downtown Easton and is open from noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday.
This is Cadence's third year competing at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella. (Photo courtesy of Livia Barclay '26)
The "Cultural Exchange" event took place in the Grossman House library.
Theater Underground was reintroduced to campus last spring. (Photo courtesy of Adam Fox '27)
At Qiskit Fall Fest, students participated in a workshop on quantum computing.
"Rent" originally opened on Broadway in 1996 and was an overnight success.
The brick paths outlining the Quad were roads just two decades ago.
Kirby Hall of Civil Rights is constructed out of stone worth millions of dollars.
The Technology Clinic course was founded in 1986. (Photo courtesy of Elisabeth Seidel '26)
Lafayette College’s campus did not begin to exist as it does today until the construction of South College. (Photo courtesy of Elaine Stomber '89)
Between the late 1890s and the late 1930s, Lafayette College sent many students to Persia for educational and missionary efforts. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
Isabel Sorrells '23 changed her major as a junior from Government & Law and psychology to pursue art at Lafayette College. (Photo courtesy of Isabel Sorrells '23)
Kristine Zeigler '96 studied art and French at Lafayette College. (Photo by Robin Osgood)
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Mike Handzo '11 worked with the Landis Center for Community Engagement during his time at Lafayette. (Photo courtesy of Mike Handzo on LinkedIn)
Tennis coach Ralph Van Ormer finishes his tenure at Lafayette College with over 100 wins over 10 years. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Junior defender Katie Gibb fires the game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation against Colgate University. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Freshman wide receiver Matthew Scerbo scored the sole touchdown for the Leopards on Saturday against Oregon State University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Six members of the women’s soccer team were celebrated prior to Saturday’s game. (Photo by Jasmin Lara '28 for GoLeopards)
The men’s soccer team earned its seventh shutout of the season on Tuesday against Drexel University. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Football falters against Oregon State despite strong start

By Jack Paradis, Contributing WriterOctober 24, 2025
Freshman wide receiver Matthew Scerbo scored the sole touchdown for the Leopards on Saturday against Oregon State University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)

Though they were leading 13-10 at halftime, the Leopards (3-0 Patriot League, 5-3 overall) conceded 35 unanswered second-half points to fall to Oregon State University (1-7 overall) 45-13 in Saturday’s non-conference matchup.

Saturday’s game marked the Leopards’ second matchup against an FBS opponent in 2025, following the loss to Bowling Green University in the season opener.

“We already knew it was going to be a different atmosphere as far as more fans, more people there,” senior defensive back Jalen Edwards said. “I feel like as a team, if you come prepared and stay with each other, keep the energy up on the sidelines, it actually doesn’t matter.”

According to Sports Illustrated, Lafayette College accepted $500,000 from Oregon State, a relatively common practice of FBS schools paying FCS competition that coincided with Lafayette’s bicentennial event in Oregon.

The Maroon and White found themselves on the scoreboard after their opening possession, capping off a 14-play, 76-yard drive with a 28-yard chip shot field goal from junior Jack Simonetta to take a 3-0 lead over the Beavers.

“It’s the same thing you do every single week for the mental side,” Simonetta said about his game preparation.

A drive by the hosts had them knocking on the red zone, but the Leopard defense stood tall on a third-down tackle for loss and forced a 40-yard field goal that knotted the score at three apiece.

The Beavers threatened to do some damage once again in the second quarter, taking the ball down to the Leopards’ 27-yard line. However, Edwards picked off an errant throw on first down for the game’s first turnover.

“I feel like it was a very surreal moment,” Edwards said. “I wasn’t thinking about making a play or doing that. It just came to me, and I think that was the best part about it.”

However, the Leopards couldn’t capitalize on the turnover, with a three-and-out punt giving the hosts favorable field position. Five plays from scrimmage later, Oregon State found the endzone to take the lead 10-3 with six minutes left in the half.

Senior quarterback Dean DeNobile went to work in the passing game, finding senior wide receiver Elijah Steward on a mix of short and deep balls to put the Maroon and White within scoring position. After two plays of no gain, the Beavers held them at third-and-10 at the 15-yard line. Faced with pressure, DeNobile dropped a pass into the hands of freshman wide receiver Matthew Scerbo to tie the score back up at 10-10 and extend Scerbo’s touchdown-scoring streak to three games.

With only 1:48 left to play in the half, the Leopard defense showed up again, forcing a punt. Receiving the ball at their own 37-yard line and with 40 seconds left, the offense faced a tall task to take back the lead. DeNobile found Steward and junior wide receiver Carson Persing for quick gains before a pass interference penalty set up Simonetta in field goal range. The junior connected on a 37-yarder just before halftime to take a lead into the locker room.

Whatever kicks, whatever opportunities you get, you make the most of, and it’s on to the next kick after that,” Simonetta said.

While the Maroon and White special teams appeared to have converted on a fake punt, the first-down gain by senior linebacker Tighe Cummiskey was negated by a procedure penalty.

After trading three-and-outs, the Beavers made a quarterback change, which flipped the game upside down. The new offense marched down the field for scores on the next three drives, taking a 31-13 lead into the fourth quarter. 

Two more rushing touchdowns in the last quarter — including a 65-yard score with six minutes remaining — left the Leopards returning home with a 45-13 defeat.

Simonetta said that the team’s first-half performance proved that “we can play with anyone.”

“The big thing that we’re talking about is just finishing the game,” Simonetta said. “The game’s not done at halftime.”

The Leopards will take the bye week to rest up before returning to action on the road against Holy Cross (1-1 Patriot League, 1-6 overall) on Nov. 1.

