Football falters against Oregon State despite strong start

Freshman wide receiver Matthew Scerbo scored the sole touchdown for the Leopards on Saturday against Oregon State University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)

Though they were leading 13-10 at halftime, the Leopards (3-0 Patriot League, 5-3 overall) conceded 35 unanswered second-half points to fall to Oregon State University (1-7 overall) 45-13 in Saturday’s non-conference matchup.

Saturday’s game marked the Leopards’ second matchup against an FBS opponent in 2025, following the loss to Bowling Green University in the season opener.

“We already knew it was going to be a different atmosphere as far as more fans, more people there,” senior defensive back Jalen Edwards said. “I feel like as a team, if you come prepared and stay with each other, keep the energy up on the sidelines, it actually doesn’t matter.”

According to Sports Illustrated, Lafayette College accepted $500,000 from Oregon State, a relatively common practice of FBS schools paying FCS competition that coincided with Lafayette’s bicentennial event in Oregon.

The Maroon and White found themselves on the scoreboard after their opening possession, capping off a 14-play, 76-yard drive with a 28-yard chip shot field goal from junior Jack Simonetta to take a 3-0 lead over the Beavers.

“It’s the same thing you do every single week for the mental side,” Simonetta said about his game preparation.

A drive by the hosts had them knocking on the red zone, but the Leopard defense stood tall on a third-down tackle for loss and forced a 40-yard field goal that knotted the score at three apiece.

The Beavers threatened to do some damage once again in the second quarter, taking the ball down to the Leopards’ 27-yard line. However, Edwards picked off an errant throw on first down for the game’s first turnover.

“I feel like it was a very surreal moment,” Edwards said. “I wasn’t thinking about making a play or doing that. It just came to me, and I think that was the best part about it.”

However, the Leopards couldn’t capitalize on the turnover, with a three-and-out punt giving the hosts favorable field position. Five plays from scrimmage later, Oregon State found the endzone to take the lead 10-3 with six minutes left in the half.

Senior quarterback Dean DeNobile went to work in the passing game, finding senior wide receiver Elijah Steward on a mix of short and deep balls to put the Maroon and White within scoring position. After two plays of no gain, the Beavers held them at third-and-10 at the 15-yard line. Faced with pressure, DeNobile dropped a pass into the hands of freshman wide receiver Matthew Scerbo to tie the score back up at 10-10 and extend Scerbo’s touchdown-scoring streak to three games.

With only 1:48 left to play in the half, the Leopard defense showed up again, forcing a punt. Receiving the ball at their own 37-yard line and with 40 seconds left, the offense faced a tall task to take back the lead. DeNobile found Steward and junior wide receiver Carson Persing for quick gains before a pass interference penalty set up Simonetta in field goal range. The junior connected on a 37-yarder just before halftime to take a lead into the locker room.

“Whatever kicks, whatever opportunities you get, you make the most of, and it’s on to the next kick after that,” Simonetta said.

While the Maroon and White special teams appeared to have converted on a fake punt, the first-down gain by senior linebacker Tighe Cummiskey was negated by a procedure penalty.

After trading three-and-outs, the Beavers made a quarterback change, which flipped the game upside down. The new offense marched down the field for scores on the next three drives, taking a 31-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

Two more rushing touchdowns in the last quarter — including a 65-yard score with six minutes remaining — left the Leopards returning home with a 45-13 defeat.

Simonetta said that the team’s first-half performance proved that “we can play with anyone.”

“The big thing that we’re talking about is just finishing the game,” Simonetta said. “The game’s not done at halftime.”

The Leopards will take the bye week to rest up before returning to action on the road against Holy Cross (1-1 Patriot League, 1-6 overall) on Nov. 1.