Your 2025 Student Government election guide
Your 2025 Student Government election guide
Many of the freshmen on the ballot tout their experience serving on their high school student government.
Student Government leaders to end terms with mixed results on campaign pledges
Student Government leaders to end terms with mixed results on campaign pledges
21.9% of Easton residents received SNAP benefits in 2020, according to census data.
‘Everybody’s feeling the pinch’
Addison Moore '27 launched his campaign in August.
Junior wins race for Connecticut town council seat
The students began working on plans for the journal during the 2024-25 academic year.
Students launch college’s only active academic journal
Extended finals week hours cost the college $10,000 every academic year.
Skillman cuts 24-hour finals study schedule
Before the syllabus repository was created, students could see student-created course evaluation scores.
Syllabus repository sees limited use
24 integrative engineering students are expected to graduate with the senior class this spring.
Integrative engineering program accredited after yearslong wait
Provost Laura McGrane joined Lafayette College in 2024.
Associate provosts to replace academic dean structure
Many of the freshmen on the ballot tout their experience serving on their high school student government.
Student Government candidates new to organization, new to college
Student Government leaders to end terms with mixed results on campaign pledges
Student Government approves new senate structure
Student Government approves new senate structure
Student Government proposes constitutional rewrite changes
Student Government proposes constitutional rewrite changes
Monthly faculty meetings previously took place at Marquis Dining hall for the past couple of years.
‘It’s like ‘Where’s Waldo?’’
After his retirement, Edward Kerns was awarded the honorary status of professor emeritus. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette magazine.)
‘A unicorn, a magical creature’: Architect of the arts Ed Kerns dies at 80
Lafayette College's AAUP chapter is one of over 500 collegiate chapters in the United States. (Graphic by Hiya Khan '28)
AAUP holds first general body meeting
When not hosting programs, the new lounge serves as a study space.
College unveils new international student space
Who are Lafayette’s peer institutions?
Who are Lafayette’s peer institutions?
‘Everybody’s feeling the pinch’
Many of Pennsylvania schools' after-school activities remain on hold amidst state budget delays.
Lafayette-Easton student mentor program still paused, calls for budget thaw
Expert witness Donald Haas holding up a poster board brought by warehouse opposition to the meeting.
Easton warehouse debate all but postpones final decision to 2026
Easton was one of more than 2,700 cities where a No Kings Day demonstration was held.
‘No Kings Day’ sweeps nation
Photo Essay: 'No Kings' from down the hill to Capitol Hill
Photo Essay: ‘No Kings’ from down the hill to Capitol Hill
Public Safety dispatchers are trained in crisis communication.
Lafayette goes by the book amid nationwide hoax threats
The banner was up for less than 48 hours before it was removed by Public Safety.
No-confidence banner investigation brings no results
Charlie Kirk did not obtain a college degree, dropping out of college to pursue a full-time career in politics. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
Campus, Lehigh Valley respond to Charlie Kirk assassination
Authorities were originally looking for three masked suspects. (Photo courtesy of WFMZ)
Teen charged with shooting near West Ward elementary school
Peter Milius was arrested in October 2023 after filming two Lafayette College students while they were showering.
Milius avoids prison in child pornography, invasion of privacy case
(Graphic by Hiya Khan '28 for The Lafayette)
No active partisan clubs at Lafayette despite long-standing history
Halloween power outage spooks campus
Just over 11,000 fans attended the rivalry game when it was last hosted at Lafayette College in 2022, shown above. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)
Bicentennial spirit boosts Laf-Le ticket sales, preparations
The proposed warehouse would be built on wetland near Bushkill Creek.
More arguments, expert analysis at latest Easton warehouse hearing
Avery Nunn '19 lives in California but grew up in Pennsylvania (the author of this article, meanwhile, currently lives in Pennsylvania and grew up in California). (Photo courtesy of Avery Nunn '19)
Environmental journalist captures natural world ‘with adventure and love’
The recently opened The Joint Coffee Co. sources coffee beans from across the world.
Window shopping new restaurants in ‘The Marquis’
The most recent installation of the Film & Media Studies department’s Palestinian Film Series showed the films, “Upshot” (2025) and “Divine Intervention” (2002).
Film department honors Palestinian filmmakers
Glenn Rall ’85 addressed public distrust in the scientific community in his talk: “Telling the Truth: The Existential Threat to Science and Medicine."
Lafayette alum issues call to arms for scientists
Economics professor Hongxing Liu also teaches courses on microeconomics and cost-benefit analysis.
Pricing priceless resources
SoundZer0 analyzed the lyrics of Rihanna and Jay-Z's "Umbrella" in a Genius-style interview with The Lafayette.
SoundZer0 sounds off student tunes
Adelaide Novia ‘28 sells her crochet creations at art festivals.
Sophomore stitches critters with heart
geek's EP, “what’s so wrong with that?”, comes after multiple concerts during the 2024-25 academic year.
‘geek’ gets nerdy about music
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Swetha Tadisina ’25 sparks up creativity with glassblowing
"Sorry, Baby" released on June 27 to a limited theatrical release. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
‘Sorry, Baby’: A meditative release
Outside of the spooky season, Bushkill Park's "Hilarity Hall" still serves visitors a wacky funhouse experience.
Haunted house review: America’s oldest funhouse never ages
The cult classic horror movie, "The Strangers" (2008), was inspired by the Manson murders. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
To watch or not to watch: A Halloween horror movie guide
Originally titled "Elinor and Marianne," Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility" was first published in 1811.
Performance Review: ‘Sense and Sensibility’ production just makes sense
“One Battle After Another” was released on Sept. 26 to critical acclaim. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
‘One Battle After Another’: The satire of the decade
Angel's House of Design is on 430 Northampton St. in downtown Easton.
Stitching Easton’s alternative scene
The owners of Lucky Gal Vintage have been dating for five years.
New downtown vintage shop gives Y2K new life
Rios Brazilian Steakhouse, which relocated to Easton from Nazareth, is family owned.
Brazilian steakhouse puts down stake in downtown Easton
Mangia Carne opened in the Easton Public Market in May.
New shop brings Italian flavors downtown
Many of the "Witches' Walk" attendees showed up decked out in magical attire.
A nightmare on 6th Street: Easton’s first annual Witches’ Walk
"Mean Girls" the play, is based on the 2004 blockbuster hit. (Illustration by Ethan Waldron '28)
Get in loser, Marquis Players is doing ‘Mean Girls’
This is Cadence's third year competing at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella. (Photo courtesy of Livia Barclay '26)
A capella groups hit the right notes at ICCA
The "Cultural Exchange" event took place in the Grossman House library.
‘Cultural Exchange’ fosters connection over chords, cuisine
Theater Underground was reintroduced to campus last spring. (Photo courtesy of Adam Fox '27)
Making it up as they go
The brick paths outlining the Quad were roads just two decades ago.
From cow grazing to concerts: A history of the Quad
Kirby Hall of Civil Rights is constructed out of stone worth millions of dollars.
‘The costliest building in the world’
The Technology Clinic course was founded in 1986. (Photo courtesy of Elisabeth Seidel '26)
A class in making change
Lafayette College’s campus did not begin to exist as it does today until the construction of South College. (Photo courtesy of Elaine Stomber '89)
Labor and Latin: Lafayette’s first academic year
Between the late 1890s and the late 1930s, Lafayette College sent many students to Persia for educational and missionary efforts. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
Lafayette in Iran
Brent Glass '69 directed the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission before the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
Museum curator Brent Glass ’69 on the American narrative
Isabel Sorrells '23 changed her major as a junior from Government & Law and psychology to pursue art at Lafayette College. (Photo courtesy of Isabel Sorrells '23)
Alum Spotlight: Isabel Sorrells ’23 makes empowering art that blossoms
Kristine Zeigler '96 studied art and French at Lafayette College. (Photo by Robin Osgood)
Alum Spotlight: Planet Women co-founder changes conservation culture
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Two of junior defender Lena Thedrian’s three goals came in the fourth quarter against Delaware University. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Field hockey roars back 4th quarter for non-conference win
Sophomore Travis Robertson collected his second-straight top-10 finish with his fourth-place performance last weekend. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Golf shoots 3rd-place finish at Fripp Island Invitational
Junior defensive lineman Jaylon Joseph managed two sacks against Holy Cross last Friday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football team manages 4 turnovers to hold off Holy Cross
Sophomore guard Caleb Williams tallied 31 total points across both games this past week. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball 1-1 in opening contests
Freshman wide receiver Matthew Scerbo scored the sole touchdown for the Leopards on Saturday against Oregon State University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football falters against Oregon State despite strong start
The football team won its third straight contest against Fordham University with its 24-10 victory on Saturday.
Football commands all 3 phases to trounce Fordham
Sophomore running back Jakyre Henley scored his first collegiate touchdown on Saturday against Princeton University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football stumbles against Princeton at Homecoming
The football team's defense shut out Columbia University's offense in the second half last Friday.
Football routs Columbia in home opener
The men’s soccer team outshot Army 8-7 on Saturday despite the loss.
Men’s soccer falters in Senior Day game
Six members of the women’s soccer team were celebrated prior to Saturday’s game. (Photo by Jasmin Lara '28 for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer fails to find footing against Army on Senior Night
The men’s soccer team earned its seventh shutout of the season on Tuesday against Drexel University. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer draws at both Navy and Drexel
Senior quarterback Dean DeNobile won Patriot League Player of the Week for his performance against Bucknell University on Oct. 11. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Catching up on fall break athletics
Senior quarterback Dean DeNobile won Patriot League Player of the Week for his performance against Bucknell University on Oct. 11. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Catching up on fall break athletics
The men’s soccer team has only won against American University four times since 2001.
Men’s soccer earns shutout against American
Junior midfielder Nadia Zaffanella’s two-score performance against Holy Cross puts her at nine goals on the season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer progresses to Patriot League semifinals in penalty kicks
Six members of the women’s soccer team were celebrated prior to Saturday’s game. (Photo by Jasmin Lara '28 for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer fails to find footing against Army on Senior Night
Senior forward Ashley Martinho winds up to pass in Tuesday's game against Cornell University.
Women’s soccer scoreless twice
Junior guard Mark Butler drives to the basket in an exhibition game against Drexel University. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Basketball teams restocked and ready
Transferring student athletes come to Lafayette College from all over the U.S. (Graphic by Selma O’Malley ’26 for The Lafayette)
Turning a new page
Sophomore Folabomi Fayemi appeared in 11 games for the Leopards last season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore trains with Nigeria’s best
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Lafayette athletics 2024-25 in review
Junior guard Mark Butler drives to the basket in an exhibition game against Drexel University. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Basketball teams restocked and ready
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Lafayette athletics 2024-25 in review
The men's basketball team's bid for the Patriot League Championship came up short at American University on Thursday night. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses heartbreaker to finish season at American
Senior guard Sauda Ntaconayigize led the Leopards in points with 15 against Villanova University. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball struggles in season-opener
Junior guard Mark Butler drives to the basket in an exhibition game against Drexel University. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Basketball teams restocked and ready
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against American University on Feb. 12. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore standout steps into basketball spotlight
Junior forward Emma Shields finished with a double-double on Saturday against American University.
Women’s basketball annihilates American, finishes season with loss to Army
Two of junior defender Lena Thedrian’s three goals came in the fourth quarter against Delaware University. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Field hockey roars back 4th quarter for non-conference win
The field hockey team finished the season 5-1 in Patriot League play.
Field hockey wins final Patriot League game, drops non-conference match
The trio of Dutch players have appeared in nearly every game for the field hockey team this season.
Dutch trio shines for field hockey
Junior defender Katie Gibb fires the game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation against Colgate University. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey scrapes up Colgate victory to earn playoff spot
Despite outshooting American University 10-6, the field hockey team dropped its matchup last Friday. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey struggles against American
Head coach Patrick Myers led the men’s lacrosse team to its first-ever Patriot League tournament win last season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse locks in coach through 2030
The men's lacrosse team will take on Boston University Friday night in the Patriot League semifinal. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse wins 1st Patriot League tournament game in team history
The women's lacrosse team almost pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against Lehigh in its final game on Wednesday.
Women’s lacrosse ends season with losses to #22 Navy, late nail-biter against Lehigh
The Leopards will face a win-and-in contest to secure a playoff berth on Friday night against Lehigh University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse comes up short against Virginia
Head coach Patrick Myers led the men’s lacrosse team to its first-ever Patriot League tournament win last season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse locks in coach through 2030
The men's lacrosse team competed in its first-ever Patriot League semifinals on May 2. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse falters against Boston University
The men's lacrosse team will take on Boston University Friday night in the Patriot League semifinal. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse wins 1st Patriot League tournament game in team history
The Leopards will face a win-and-in contest to secure a playoff berth on Friday night against Lehigh University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse comes up short against Virginia
The women's lacrosse team almost pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against Lehigh in its final game on Wednesday.
Women’s lacrosse ends season with losses to #22 Navy, late nail-biter against Lehigh
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht scored a hat trick during Saturday's contest against Colgate University. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse splits pair of 1-point games
The women's lacrosse team currently stands in eighth place out of 10 Patriot League teams. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse falls to nationally-ranked Loyola Maryland
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht put up two shots in Saturday's contest against Army. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse stifled by Army
Byline photo of Elisabeth Seidel
Byline photo of Benjamin White
By Elisabeth Seidel and Benjamin WhiteNovember 7, 2025

Student Government’s six executive officers entered office nearly a year ago with promises to strengthen outreach and make the organization more accessible to students. Since then, they have presided over a term marked less by upheaval and more by adjustment — rewriting internal documents and attempting to leave the structure of Student Government stronger than they found it. 

With their term set to conclude in December, The Lafayette reviewed the promises made by the incumbents, one of whom is seeking re-election, and evaluated the extent to which they were achieved.

During his initial campaign, President Alex Brown ’26 noted that there was sure to be “a lot of trial and error.” (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Student Government)

President Alex Brown ‘26

Brown ran to learn what students want and give them tangible results. While Student Government saw a productive year, much like in its past two terms, its energy was largely directed toward internal matters.

Brown oversaw the rewrite of the organization’s financial guidelines, which dictate how the budget committee can dole out funds, and a massive structural overhaul that could see all of Student Government popularly elected, if approved.

Most of Brown’s more concrete pledges — expanding composting in fraternity houses, fairer parking ticket practices, new gym equipment, anonymous suggestion boxes — did not come to fruition. He expressed his hope that the institutional changes he oversaw would put the next executive board “in a better place to both hear these concerns from students and then actually execute on them.”

Under Brown, representatives have appeared more engaged and attentive in meetings, and turnover, a problem that plagued the organization in 2024, stabilized somewhat, with four representative seats changing hands throughout the year, compared to 11 the previous one.

“Student Government knows more that it has a purpose,” Brown said.

While Brown largely avoided controversy, as president-elect, he and the Student Government advisor violated the organization’s bylaws by calling a special election over the heads of the executive board still in office.

Vice President Sasha Carter ’27 set few concrete goals during her campaign, declining to make promises she did not think she could keep. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Student Government)

Vice President Sasha Carter ‘27

Under Carter’s purview as vice president, the organization saw a solid rebound in its recruitment and retention efforts.

Carter, who is not running for reelection so that she can study abroad, pledged to establish monthly meetings for class year representatives and hold team-strengthening events in an effort to foster a sense of community, both of which she followed through on.

During her term, she worked closely with committees to create formal transition documents, ensuring that each team had a concretely articulated aim and associated tasks. Like Brown, she focused on the organization’s identity and mission.

“If we don’t know that, how do we pass that down to the next group?” Carter said.

Three of four vacancies the organization saw this year were what Brown has called “controlled turnover.” One was the result of a transfer, and Carter said she worked with the other three members to conclude that stepping down was the right decision, which she said “felt very natural.”

“If I really wanted to, could I have tried for zero vacancies completely?” Carter asked. “I could have. But at the end of the year in our class year meeting, I had people reflect — ‘Would you like to continue in Student Government?’”

“You always want to give other people an opportunity that maybe are more excited about the role,” she continued.

Treasurer Gracie Vale ’27 is running uncontested for a second term. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Student Government)

Treasurer Gracie Vale ‘27

While increasing financial communication, Vale, like her recent predecessors, kept the budget approval process secret.

Now running uncontested as the first treasurer to seek reelection in at least seven years, Vale will be tasked with implementing the new financial guidelines, approved in May under her leadership. The guidelines use plainer language than the document they replace and include a diversity clause. The organization also shifted the budget cycle from seasonal to semesterly to streamline operations.

Vale also pledged to expand the budget committee’s office hours, adding a weekly committee office hour and creating a Google Calendar sign-up system to allow clubs to reserve time with the committee.

“I wish I had more time to meet with every single club,” Vale wrote in an email. “It does help a lot when clubs meet at budget office hours to explain their requests.”

The incumbent oversaw the restoration of mandatory budget information sessions, a presentation session on budget requests that club treasurers are required to attend to access Student Government funds.

Student Government continued its years-long practice of making all budget allocation decisions behind closed doors in executive session under Vale, though she said she instituted a new internal system to track each club’s budget requests and to note the committee’s final allocation, its process and reasoning.

Before her term as communications officer, Ava Gallia ’26 served as the organization’s parliamentarian. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Student Government)

Communications Officer Ava Gallia ‘26

Gallia’s campaign for communications officer centered on bringing Student Government to the students by reducing the organization’s reliance on Instagram as a communication channel, though she noted in an email that social media will remain the “primary method of communication” from the organization. Her record was mixed.

Under Gallia, Student Government began utilizing email blasts through OurCampus, and the organization produced physical advertisements and surveys. She also pledged to organize meet and greets, town halls and press conferences. The organization saw two town halls this year with a third planned before the end of the year, according to Gallia. No meet and greets or press conferences were held, though she said the organization is planning a “Meet Your (Future) Representatives” tabling event when elections open next week.

Gallia also promised to distribute a regular Student Government newsletter, which was sent via email in March and October. Another was planned for April, Gallia said, though a “miscommunication” prevented it from going out, which she did not elaborate on.

Gallia pledged to do the job better than her predecessor. While Gallia served as parliamentarian in 2024, she allowed the organization to hold meetings despite not posting the meeting agenda on time, a prerequisite for hosting meetings. Gallia pledged not to violate this specific rule, which she claimed to accomplish. On Thursday, the organization posted the agenda less than 12 hours before its general body meeting.

As communications officer, Gallia is responsible for distributing meeting minutes to a variety of groups on campus, though she has not done so consistently; historically, communications officers have made the minutes available weekly.

“I was unable to obtain a complete list of the relevant parties last semester,” Gallia wrote. “This resulted in a delay in their dissemination to some groups, which I am actively working to rectify.”

The year’s minutes, through mid-October, were recently uploaded to Student Government’s website by Rep. William Bennett ‘28, who is currently on the ballot for vice president. All historical meeting minutes appear to have been scrubbed, along with many archival posts on Student Government’s Instagram account.

Many of the ideas on which Inclusivity Officer Luna Garces ’27 ran were based on the results of an equity and inclusion forum. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Student Government)

Inclusivity Officer Luna Garces ‘27

Garces, who is also not running to go abroad, ran on a platform of strengthening the relationship between Student Government and identity-based clubs and increasing the publicity of campus diversity initiatives. She noted that she had a “huge role” in the revision of the financial guidelines, which now include a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the budget process.

The rewrite also saw changes to the rules on food budgets to accommodate cultural or religious significance, following the Muslim Students Association’s struggle to receive funding for meals during Ramadan.

“That was something that we never wanted to happen again,” Garces said.

She also pledged in her campaign to start inclusivity office hours, an inclusivity-specific newsletter and create a form similar to the One Pard solely for incidents of bias. While the DEI newsletter went out once last semester, the plan was shelved along with the other two campaign goals.

“It just felt like maybe we would be stepping on toes a little bit,” Garces said, citing the Office of Intercultural Development newsletter. She also added that she worried office hours would be “flooding the gates of communication,” with regular organization office hours and newly instated multicultural club forums held monthly.

Garces also pioneered the organization’s new club delegate system that provides representatives to act as liaisons for student organizations, which she said currently has 14 clubs on board.

Parliamentarian Bryan Kibet ’27 was elected to his role in a special election, held in December after no candidates for parliamentarian or treasurer emerged. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Student Government)

Parliamentarian Bryan Kibet ‘27

Kibet entered his term as parliamentarian hoping to redefine what he deemed a “passive” and “underutilized” role. He achieved mixed results.

“Compared to previous years, I’ve made the role more visible and engaged in shaping how meetings and constitutional reform happen,” Kibet wrote in an email. 

The role of parliamentarian first came to Student Government in 2022, part of a massive overhaul of the organization’s executive structure.

Kibet, who is not running for re-election, also campaigned largely on education, aiming to increase organizational awareness of internal procedures and guidelines. He cited his procedure educational presentations during general body meetings as examples, and also led a Kahoot on Student Government rules in a February meeting.

While Student Government did not make any egregious rule violations, it did not follow all of its rules.

“We’re aware of a few areas that still need tightening, like formal distribution of minutes and resolutions,” he wrote. He noted that the structural overhaul Student Government is pursuing — which would include splitting the communications officer role into two positions — would “directly address” those concerns.

“The structural reforms we’ve passed will make accountability much easier going forward,” he added.

About the Contributors
Elisabeth Seidel
Elisabeth Seidel, Editor-in-Chief
Elisabeth is an anthropology major who’s passionate about preserving information and seeing interesting stories told. When not in the newsroom (which doesn’t happen often), she can be found working in the library digitization lab or copy editing an obscure Wikipedia page. She’s always glad to talk about the paper, even if you didn’t ask.
Benjamin White
Benjamin White, Managing Editor
Has never predicted anything incorrectly literally ever