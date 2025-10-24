Student Government considers budget guideline changes, elections

Before and after fall break, Student Government’s general body meetings saw the presentation of potential procedural changes by executive members.

Former treasurer Christo Maheras ‘26 presented a new proposed amendment to the financial guidelines at the Oct. 9 meeting. The change would require student organizations to submit emergency budget requests 36 hours before a general body meeting, during which the request would be approved or denied. The amendment was not voted on.

Student Government President Alex Brown ‘26 presented on progress made by the Constitutional Rewrite Committee. An evaluation of the constitution is required every three years per Student Government’s governing documents, with the bylaws last being updated in October 2023.

The committee suggested a new senate structure to organize Student Government, with Brown claiming that many of Lafayette College’s peer student governments also use a senate structure.

Under the new structure, representatives appointed by interviews would shift to popular elections of the top seven candidates per class year.

Following the break, the Oct. 16 meeting featured event brainstorming, parliamentary procedure review for members and an updated budget request procedure.

Student Organizations Committee Chair Milan Iezzi ‘28 asked the group to brainstorm unique events that Student Government could host to increase its presence on campus and bring in a diverse crowd. The group responded with ideas such as pieing representatives, a photo booth and an “underwear run” where members would run a mile in their underwear to raise money.

Parliamentarian Bryan Kibet ‘27 then refreshed members on Robert’s Rules of Order, the standardized parliamentary procedures that the organization follows according to its own rules.

Kibet reviewed the specific language and action necessary in certain situations under the rules. Historically, Student Government has violated parliamentary procedure when hosting meetings.

To conclude the meeting, Treasurer Gracie Vale ‘27 re-presented the motion to implement a deadline for budget requests. After Brown suggested an earlier deadline of 48 hours, the original motion was approved.

Benjamin White ‘27 contributed reporting.