Your 2025 Student Government election guide
Your 2025 Student Government election guide
Many of the freshmen on the ballot tout their experience serving on their high school student government.
Student Government candidates new to organization, new to college
Student Government leaders to end terms with mixed results on campaign pledges
21.9% of Easton residents received SNAP benefits in 2020, according to census data.
‘Everybody’s feeling the pinch’
Addison Moore '27 launched his campaign in August.
Junior wins race for Connecticut town council seat
The students began working on plans for the journal during the 2024-25 academic year.
Students launch college’s only active academic journal
Extended finals week hours cost the college $10,000 every academic year.
Skillman cuts 24-hour finals study schedule
Before the syllabus repository was created, students could see student-created course evaluation scores.
Syllabus repository sees limited use
24 integrative engineering students are expected to graduate with the senior class this spring.
Integrative engineering program accredited after yearslong wait
Provost Laura McGrane joined Lafayette College in 2024.
Associate provosts to replace academic dean structure
Student Government approves new senate structure
Student Government approves new senate structure
Student Government proposes constitutional rewrite changes
Student Government proposes constitutional rewrite changes
Monthly faculty meetings previously took place at Marquis Dining hall for the past couple of years.
‘It’s like ‘Where’s Waldo?’’
After his retirement, Edward Kerns was awarded the honorary status of professor emeritus. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette magazine.)
‘A unicorn, a magical creature’: Architect of the arts Ed Kerns dies at 80
Lafayette College's AAUP chapter is one of over 500 collegiate chapters in the United States. (Graphic by Hiya Khan '28)
AAUP holds first general body meeting
When not hosting programs, the new lounge serves as a study space.
College unveils new international student space
Who are Lafayette’s peer institutions?
Who are Lafayette’s peer institutions?
Many of Pennsylvania schools' after-school activities remain on hold amidst state budget delays.
Lafayette-Easton student mentor program still paused, calls for budget thaw
Expert witness Donald Haas holding up a poster board brought by warehouse opposition to the meeting.
Easton warehouse debate all but postpones final decision to 2026
Easton was one of more than 2,700 cities where a No Kings Day demonstration was held.
‘No Kings Day’ sweeps nation
Photo Essay: 'No Kings' from down the hill to Capitol Hill
Photo Essay: ‘No Kings’ from down the hill to Capitol Hill
Public Safety dispatchers are trained in crisis communication.
Lafayette goes by the book amid nationwide hoax threats
The banner was up for less than 48 hours before it was removed by Public Safety.
No-confidence banner investigation brings no results
Charlie Kirk did not obtain a college degree, dropping out of college to pursue a full-time career in politics. (Photo courtesy of The New York Times)
Campus, Lehigh Valley respond to Charlie Kirk assassination
Authorities were originally looking for three masked suspects. (Photo courtesy of WFMZ)
Teen charged with shooting near West Ward elementary school
Peter Milius was arrested in October 2023 after filming two Lafayette College students while they were showering.
Milius avoids prison in child pornography, invasion of privacy case
(Graphic by Hiya Khan '28 for The Lafayette)
No active partisan clubs at Lafayette despite long-standing history
Halloween power outage spooks campus
Just over 11,000 fans attended the rivalry game when it was last hosted at Lafayette College in 2022, shown above. (Photo courtesy of Lehigh Valley Live)
Bicentennial spirit boosts Laf-Le ticket sales, preparations
The proposed warehouse would be built on wetland near Bushkill Creek.
More arguments, expert analysis at latest Easton warehouse hearing
Avery Nunn '19 lives in California but grew up in Pennsylvania (the author of this article, meanwhile, currently lives in Pennsylvania and grew up in California). (Photo courtesy of Avery Nunn '19)
Environmental journalist captures natural world ‘with adventure and love’
The recently opened The Joint Coffee Co. sources coffee beans from across the world.
Window shopping new restaurants in ‘The Marquis’
The most recent installation of the Film & Media Studies department’s Palestinian Film Series showed the films, “Upshot” (2025) and “Divine Intervention” (2002).
Film department honors Palestinian filmmakers
Glenn Rall ’85 addressed public distrust in the scientific community in his talk: “Telling the Truth: The Existential Threat to Science and Medicine."
Lafayette alum issues call to arms for scientists
Economics professor Hongxing Liu also teaches courses on microeconomics and cost-benefit analysis.
Pricing priceless resources
SoundZer0 analyzed the lyrics of Rihanna and Jay-Z's "Umbrella" in a Genius-style interview with The Lafayette.
SoundZer0 sounds off student tunes
Adelaide Novia ‘28 sells her crochet creations at art festivals.
Sophomore stitches critters with heart
geek's EP, “what’s so wrong with that?”, comes after multiple concerts during the 2024-25 academic year.
‘geek’ gets nerdy about music
The cover art of Damoi Morgan's '25 album was made by Jolie Saint Vil '27. (Photo courtesy of Damoi Morgan '25)
Damoi Morgan ’25 performs debut album
Swetha Tadisina '25 began her glassblowing journey two years ago. (Photo courtesy of Swetha Tadisina '25)
Swetha Tadisina ’25 sparks up creativity with glassblowing
"Sorry, Baby" released on June 27 to a limited theatrical release. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
‘Sorry, Baby’: A meditative release
Outside of the spooky season, Bushkill Park's "Hilarity Hall" still serves visitors a wacky funhouse experience.
Haunted house review: America’s oldest funhouse never ages
The cult classic horror movie, "The Strangers" (2008), was inspired by the Manson murders. (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia)
To watch or not to watch: A Halloween horror movie guide
Originally titled "Elinor and Marianne," Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility" was first published in 1811.
Performance Review: ‘Sense and Sensibility’ production just makes sense
“One Battle After Another” was released on Sept. 26 to critical acclaim. (Photo courtesy of IMDb)
‘One Battle After Another’: The satire of the decade
Angel's House of Design is on 430 Northampton St. in downtown Easton.
Stitching Easton’s alternative scene
The owners of Lucky Gal Vintage have been dating for five years.
New downtown vintage shop gives Y2K new life
Rios Brazilian Steakhouse, which relocated to Easton from Nazareth, is family owned.
Brazilian steakhouse puts down stake in downtown Easton
Mangia Carne opened in the Easton Public Market in May.
New shop brings Italian flavors downtown
Many of the "Witches' Walk" attendees showed up decked out in magical attire.
A nightmare on 6th Street: Easton’s first annual Witches’ Walk
"Mean Girls" the play, is based on the 2004 blockbuster hit. (Illustration by Ethan Waldron '28)
Get in loser, Marquis Players is doing ‘Mean Girls’
This is Cadence's third year competing at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella. (Photo courtesy of Livia Barclay '26)
A capella groups hit the right notes at ICCA
The "Cultural Exchange" event took place in the Grossman House library.
‘Cultural Exchange’ fosters connection over chords, cuisine
Theater Underground was reintroduced to campus last spring. (Photo courtesy of Adam Fox '27)
Making it up as they go
The brick paths outlining the Quad were roads just two decades ago.
From cow grazing to concerts: A history of the Quad
Kirby Hall of Civil Rights is constructed out of stone worth millions of dollars.
‘The costliest building in the world’
The Technology Clinic course was founded in 1986. (Photo courtesy of Elisabeth Seidel '26)
A class in making change
Lafayette College’s campus did not begin to exist as it does today until the construction of South College. (Photo courtesy of Elaine Stomber '89)
Labor and Latin: Lafayette’s first academic year
Between the late 1890s and the late 1930s, Lafayette College sent many students to Persia for educational and missionary efforts. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Archives)
Lafayette in Iran
Brent Glass '69 directed the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission before the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.
Museum curator Brent Glass ’69 on the American narrative
Isabel Sorrells '23 changed her major as a junior from Government & Law and psychology to pursue art at Lafayette College. (Photo courtesy of Isabel Sorrells '23)
Alum Spotlight: Isabel Sorrells ’23 makes empowering art that blossoms
Kristine Zeigler '96 studied art and French at Lafayette College. (Photo by Robin Osgood)
Alum Spotlight: Planet Women co-founder changes conservation culture
Madeline Squarcia '22 works to make 'farm to table' a reality. (Photo courtesy of Madeline Squarcia '22)
Alum Spotlight: Madeline Squarcia ’22 connects consumers to growers
Two of junior defender Lena Thedrian’s three goals came in the fourth quarter against Delaware University. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Field hockey roars back 4th quarter for non-conference win
Sophomore Travis Robertson collected his second-straight top-10 finish with his fourth-place performance last weekend. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Golf shoots 3rd-place finish at Fripp Island Invitational
Junior defensive lineman Jaylon Joseph managed two sacks against Holy Cross last Friday. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football team manages 4 turnovers to hold off Holy Cross
Sophomore defender Anthony Durling dribbles the ball to set up junior midfielder Samir Dischnica’s goal against Boston University.
Men’s soccer clinches postseason spot
Sophomore guard Caleb Williams tallied 31 total points across both games this past week. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball 1-1 in opening contests
Freshman wide receiver Matthew Scerbo scored the sole touchdown for the Leopards on Saturday against Oregon State University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football falters against Oregon State despite strong start
The football team won its third straight contest against Fordham University with its 24-10 victory on Saturday.
Football commands all 3 phases to trounce Fordham
Sophomore running back Jakyre Henley scored his first collegiate touchdown on Saturday against Princeton University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Football stumbles against Princeton at Homecoming
The football team's defense shut out Columbia University's offense in the second half last Friday.
Football routs Columbia in home opener
Freshman midfielder Era Methoxha winds up to pass in Wednesday’s win over Lehigh University.
Women’s soccer clinches postseason bid with wins over Navy, Lehigh
The men’s soccer team outshot Army 8-7 on Saturday despite the loss.
Men’s soccer falters in Senior Day game
Six members of the women’s soccer team were celebrated prior to Saturday’s game. (Photo by Jasmin Lara '28 for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer fails to find footing against Army on Senior Night
The men’s soccer team earned its seventh shutout of the season on Tuesday against Drexel University. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Men’s soccer draws at both Navy and Drexel
Senior quarterback Dean DeNobile won Patriot League Player of the Week for his performance against Bucknell University on Oct. 11. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Catching up on fall break athletics
The men’s soccer team has only won against American University four times since 2001.
Men’s soccer earns shutout against American
Junior midfielder Nadia Zaffanella’s two-score performance against Holy Cross puts her at nine goals on the season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Women’s soccer progresses to Patriot League semifinals in penalty kicks
Senior forward Ashley Martinho winds up to pass in Tuesday's game against Cornell University.
Women’s soccer scoreless twice
Junior guard Mark Butler drives to the basket in an exhibition game against Drexel University. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Basketball teams restocked and ready
Transferring student athletes come to Lafayette College from all over the U.S. (Graphic by Selma O’Malley ’26 for The Lafayette)
Turning a new page
Sophomore Folabomi Fayemi appeared in 11 games for the Leopards last season. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore trains with Nigeria’s best
The field hockey team captured its second Patriot League title in 2024. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Lafayette athletics 2024-25 in review
The men's basketball team's bid for the Patriot League Championship came up short at American University on Thursday night. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Men’s basketball loses heartbreaker to finish season at American
Senior guard Sauda Ntaconayigize led the Leopards in points with 15 against Villanova University. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Women’s basketball struggles in season-opener
Junior guard Mark Butler drives to the basket in an exhibition game against Drexel University. (Photo by Jasmin Lara for GoLeopards)
Basketball teams restocked and ready
Sophomore guard Teresa Kiewiet attacks the basket against American University on Feb. 12. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Sophomore standout steps into basketball spotlight
Junior forward Emma Shields finished with a double-double on Saturday against American University.
Women’s basketball annihilates American, finishes season with loss to Army
The field hockey team finished the season 5-1 in Patriot League play.
Field hockey wins final Patriot League game, drops non-conference match
The trio of Dutch players have appeared in nearly every game for the field hockey team this season.
Dutch trio shines for field hockey
Junior defender Katie Gibb fires the game-winning goal in the final minute of regulation against Colgate University. (Photo by Hannah Ally for GoLeopards)
Field hockey scrapes up Colgate victory to earn playoff spot
Despite outshooting American University 10-6, the field hockey team dropped its matchup last Friday. (Photo courtesy of GoLeopards)
Field hockey struggles against American
Head coach Patrick Myers led the men’s lacrosse team to its first-ever Patriot League tournament win last season. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse locks in coach through 2030
The men's lacrosse team will take on Boston University Friday night in the Patriot League semifinal. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse wins 1st Patriot League tournament game in team history
The women's lacrosse team almost pulled off a fourth-quarter comeback against Lehigh in its final game on Wednesday.
Women’s lacrosse ends season with losses to #22 Navy, late nail-biter against Lehigh
The Leopards will face a win-and-in contest to secure a playoff berth on Friday night against Lehigh University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse comes up short against Virginia
The men's lacrosse team competed in its first-ever Patriot League semifinals on May 2. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse falters against Boston University
The men's lacrosse team will take on Boston University Friday night in the Patriot League semifinal. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse wins 1st Patriot League tournament game in team history
The Leopards will face a win-and-in contest to secure a playoff berth on Friday night against Lehigh University. (Photo by Rick Smith for GoLeopards)
Men’s lacrosse comes up short against Virginia
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht scored a hat trick during Saturday's contest against Colgate University. (Photo by Trent Weaver for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse splits pair of 1-point games
The women's lacrosse team currently stands in eighth place out of 10 Patriot League teams. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse falls to nationally-ranked Loyola Maryland
Senior attacker Haleigh Albrecht put up two shots in Saturday's contest against Army. (Photo by George Varkanis for GoLeopards)
Women’s lacrosse stifled by Army
Op-ed: Populism in a blue coat: How Zohran Mamdani duped the left
Op-ed: Wood Avenue warehouse: Why should I care?
Op-ed: On the sacrifices of parents
Op-ed: Cinema of absence
Op-ed: If the political crimes warrant it, student protest ought to be the legacy of every generation of students
Letter from the editor
Letter to the editor: A look back at Lafayette protests
Letter to the editor: A different perspective on the ‘Intelligence Explosion’
Letter to the editor: In defense of President Hurd
On the Spot: What do you think of the quad tents?
On the Spot: Do you believe in astrology?
On the Spot: Why are you the best club?
On the Spot: Where did you meet your best friend in college?
On the Spot: What was your favorite moment of the semester?
Poor Saylor just can't control herself. Poor girl. (Graphic by Stubert Jehosephat Romano for the Scoffayette)
President’s dogs use college property as personal toilet, Hurd enables
Baby bye bye bye (bye bye!) (Graphic by Cocaine Bear for The Scoffayette)
Pardee falls into sinkhole, investigation underway
The Morning Call plans to avoid the noun ban, replacing any mention of Trump with the word "hubbahubba." (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for The Scoffayette)
Trump bans nouns, nation struggles to identify who, what, where
This article has nothing do with Jalen Hurts, just a reminder that he is a Super Bowl MVP. (Graphic by Crangis McBasketball for The Scoffayette)
Baseball team signs Big Justice, The Rizzler
Hole's next song is "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" by U2. (Graphic by slobweekenjoyer for the Scoffayette)
Student Artist Spotlight: That guy in your dorm with a guitar
Your 2025 Student Government election guide

Lafayette College will see voting beyond Election Day as the student body looks to elect its next Student Government executive board. The ballot is the busiest the organization has seen in years, and the candidates are notably green, with the majority having not completed even a semester of college.

Ballots will be available from Monday to Friday at noon, according to Student Government.

Here are the student body leadership options for the next year:

President

Milan Iezzi ’28 has served on Student Government for two semesters as a representative for the class of 2028. (Photo courtesy of Student Government)

Rep. Milan Iezzi ‘28

Iezzi’s platform is centered on three words: empowerment, connection and progress.

“I don’t think that it’s correct to say that Student Government interprets what the students want,” Iezzi said. “I think we listen to what the student wants, and we act according with the student needs and wants.”

The McKelvy scholar and residence advisor said that, if elected, she would host regular town halls for students and formal reports on the organization’s activities. She aims to break down Student Government’s operations in a “digestible way” through social media.

As a member of the general body, Iezzi co-wrote the resolution for Student Government’s club delegate system, something she said would help students better understand the organization’s campus-wide impact. 

“I’ve been able to establish a face-to-face connection,” she said. “And I think that interpersonal face-to-face connection is something that I want to build upon regularly and advocate for the students regularly with administrators.”

Allie Waxman ’28 has served on Student Government as a class of 2028 representative for two semesters. (Photo courtesy of Student Government)

Rep. Allie Waxman ‘28

If elected, Waxman has a variety of ways she hopes to improve the student experience. She said her platform is inspired by her involvement on campus; she’s a tour guide, orientation leader, member of a capella group and participant in the Lafayette Student Alumni Council. 

“When I had the opportunity to think about, ‘Can I make a difference here at Lafayette?’ I felt like I wanted to take that opportunity,” she said.

Waxman hopes to advocate for improved dining experiences and to publicize more mental health resources at the counseling center. She helped implement the campus switch to Grubhub this fall as a member of the Student Government dining committee. 

She also wants to start a campus life skills initiative, with sessions covering subjects like renting an apartment or managing taxes. 

Waxman said she also intends to create fun orientation experiences for each class year when they return to campus after break. 

Vice president

William Bennett ’28 has spent two semesters as a representative for the class of 2028 for Student Government. (Photo courtesy of Student Government)

Rep. William Bennett ‘28

The student body president in high school, Bennett said he hopes to improve Student Government’s internal work and strengthen connections with other student organizations.

“I think it’s really important to me that we have an increased presence on campus,” he said.

The Florida native is behind a $65,000 proposal to tap Student Government’s reserve budget for a campus upgrade, either to refurbish the Marlo Room or revamp outdoor recreation on campus with pickleball nets and outdoor chess tables. Student Government will soon vote on one of the proposals. 

“This is a good example of how tangible things could better student life,” he said. 

Bennett, the chair of the student life committee, recently updated Student Government’s website and uploaded all of the year’s meeting minutes, something historically inactive and out of date, as reported by The Lafayette.

Annabel Hooey ’28 is a class of 2028 representative who has served on Student Government for two semesters. (Photo courtesy of Student Government)

Rep. Annabel Hooey ‘28 

Hooey’s passion for volunteering and working with children with disabilities inspired her to use her voice and “make positive change in this world, even on a greater scale one day.”

She said she hopes to improve accessibility on campus, though she did not want to commit to a plan until vetting feedback from students first in the position.

“As a part of my platform, believe that I’m not going to sit here and make a promise that I can’t keep,” she said.

Hooey emphasized her lack of affiliation with Greek Life, a change from the members of the current executive board, saying that it gives her “a sense of neutrality and the ability to have no judgment of my stance.” Bennett is not affiliated either.

“Your role is the internal viewpoint of the government and to ensure that members are being given the resources that they need,” said Hooey, describing the position.

Treasurer

Gracie Vale ’27 has served on Student Government for four semesters; she is currently the treasurer. (Photo courtesy of Student Government)

Treasurer Gracie Vale ‘27

Vale is running for treasurer uncontested and is the only candidate on the ballot with previous executive board experience. As the incumbent treasurer, she hopes that her being a “familiar face” will allow her to build on her previous year’s work.

The incumbent enters the race with a solid track record from the past year. Under her leadership, Student Government completed its rewrite of its financial guidelines — a document outlining how the organization distributes funds — and saw several new communication channels.

In her intent-to-run form, Vale noted that another year would allow her to “experiment with the effects of the guidelines and examine what is working and what isn’t working.”

She also said that she hopes to structure mandatory budget information sessions differently to fit audiences both familiar and unfamiliar with the rules.

Communications officer

Murtaza Malik ‘29 said he has never attended a Student Government meeting. (Photo courtesy of Student Government)

Murtaza Malik ‘29

Malik — who said he has not attended a Student Government meeting — said his fresh outlook as a first-year and unique perspective as a student from Pakistan make him fit for the role.

“I want to be someone who can help out those who maybe are not as vocal as other people might be,” Malik said. If elected, he plans to continue promotion of the organization’s work and mentioned the dining survey as one of the outreach strategies he would like to expand on.

The freshman said he is also brainstorming strategies to address representative absences, a pattern that Student Government improved upon this year.

“We could also start recording the meeting so that if someone misses it, they can send a recording and then give their suggestions separately,” he said.

Hayden Cohen ‘29 was the communications chair and vice president of her high school government. (Photo courtesy of Student Government)

Hayden Cohen ‘29

Hailing from Westchester, New York, Cohen said she came to Lafayette with the intention of getting involved in Student Government. She cited her prior experience in her high school’s student government as communications officer and vice president as qualifications for the role. 

Describing herself as “savvy” with social media, Cohen said she plans to do more with the organization’s platforms, such as making the current meeting agenda more detailed.

A key part of Cohen’s platform is to make Student Government more known to first-year students. With no criticisms of her predecessor, Cohen said she also plans to expand Student Government’s existing campus outreach strategies to include a weekly newsletter and the potential addition of a weekly “video-catch-up.”

Matthew Simpson IV ’27 said he hopes to expand Student Government’s new club representative system. (Photo courtesy of Student Government)

Matthew Simpson IV ‘27

The only upperclassman in his race, Simpson said he is running to improve the organization’s efficiency and increase the organization’s one-on-one interactions with students. 

One of his top priorities is to establish a “high standard of rigor” for the organization’s meeting minutes by increasing detail and accessibility.

“It should truly be laid out that you can read through it and almost imagine yourself there for each beat of the conversation,” he said.

Despite his lack of prior involvement in Student Government, Simpson said he hopes to expand Student Government’s new club representative system and create more meet-and-greet events.

Inclusivity officer

If elected to inclusivity officer, Jackson Holder ‘29 said he hopes to expand the Pard Pantry. (Photo courtesy of Student Government)

Jackson Holder ‘29

Holder brings extensive volunteer work with food insecurity and homelessness from his hometown in Michigan, which made him especially interested in the Pard Pantry.

“I saw that would be a spot where I can make the most difference,” he said. Holder aims to expand Pard Pantry outreach and divert greater college funds to the program.

Additionally, he plans to create a survey to evaluate student experiences with inclusivity and reform the current forum for affinity and multicultural-based student organizations to promote greater participation. He was not aware of the existing student organization delegate system.

On inclusivity at the college, Holder said that he has observed a tendency within the student body to not use inclusive language and called Student Government “not a very diverse place,” both of which he aims to remedy.

Evalina Ibrahim ‘29 said she hopes to increase outreach of the Pard Pantry. (Photo courtesy of Lafayette College Student Government)

Evalina Ibrahim ‘29

The Summit, New Jersey, native brings with her leadership experience from student government in a high school where she was part of the small percentage of girls in her graduating class, which she explained as a major motivator for her interest in inclusivity.

“I want to make sure that Lafayette is a place where every student’s voice is heard and every student feels seen,” she said.

Ibrahim is also interested in focusing on the Pard Pantry and expanding its outreach to the student body, along with updating what stock is kept and how.

She also mentioned establishing office hours to create a direct communication channel with students, an idea proposed — though ultimately abandoned — by her predecessor, Luna Garces ‘27.

Contrary to her opponent, Ibrahim said she believes Student Government is inclusive, citing the new delegate system created by her predecessor and the student affinity group forums.

Parliamentarian

Amy Atuhaire ’29 expressed her hopes that being a first-year would allow her to bring a “new perspective.” (Photo courtesy of Student Government)

Amy Atuhaire ’29

First-year students have less of a voice in Student Government affairs, according to Atuhaire. As such, she wants to advocate for students who “may not always feel as represented.” Specifically, she mentioned implementing suggestion boxes and ways for students to get questions addressed, even if they can’t make it to general body meetings.

“Being a first year isn’t really a negative,” Atuhaire said. “I’m able to bring a new experience and a new perspective.” 

As for keeping the organization accountable, “mistakes are going to happen,” Atuhaire said.

“I would be very hesitant to essentially just keep beating down on them, essentially for their mistakes,” she said. “I would instead want to look at their mistakes to then create more positive change for our community.” 

Isaac Stein ‘29

Stein said he hopes to provide visibility to the role of parliamentarian and the changing Student Government constitution.

“I think one goal I would have is to make myself known, and to make people understand that I’m an ally,” Stein said. 

He added that, currently, “many people are beyond not even knowing what’s going on,” about Student Government’s policies and actions. 

Stein admitted that, while he is not familiar with Robert’s Rules of Order, he has attended a Student Government meeting. 

Matthew Valenta ’29 said he hopes to create a document to help Student Government members better understand their own rules. (Photo courtesy of Student Government)

Matthew Valenta ‘29

To Valenta, the role of parliamentarian is one students should be able to rely on as a “neutral body,” someone who can resolve meeting conflicts and address issues of constitutionality without bias. 

“I don’t see the parliamentarian role as a power position,” he said. “I see it more as someone who can make Student Government more transparent and more fair for everybody.” 

That transparency would take the form of regular recap updates on Instagram, according to Valenta. He mentioned that, currently, “some people might be unknown to what we’re actually doing.”

Valenta also emphasized the importance of constitutional knowledge among Student Government members. He plans to create a “parliamentarian handbook” for members to refer to with common procedural questions, mentioning how there’s currently “a little bit of confusion” with operations.

Kelly Wyne ’29 cited over a decade of Boy Scouts leadership in his campaign for parliamentarian. (Photo courtesy of Student Government)

Kelly Wyne ‘29

Wyne cited over a decade of Boy Scouts leadership experience as making him the right candidate to help lead Student Government.

He hopes to create change as parliamentarian, although he noted that what form that change could take could vary depending on how the role’s responsibilities change as Student Government seeks to implement a new structure for its representatives.

“It really just depends on my ability within the role and how it is or is not expanded in that term,” he said.

“If there’s things that would benefit the student body, that’s really what I’m aiming towards,” he added.

A correction was made on Nov. 7, 2025: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that Matthew Simson IV ’27 is a delegate to Student Government’s new club representative system. Simson attempted to serve as a delegate for the Socialist Reading Group Club, but was denied participation because the club is not recognized by Student Government as an official student organization.

A correction was made on Nov. 8, 2025: A previous version of this article wrongly referred to Amy Atuhaire ’29 as Amy Atuhaire Byaruhanga ’29.

About the Contributors
Andreas Pelekis
Andreas Pelekis, News Editor
Probably eating baklava.
Makenna McCall
Makenna McCall, Assistant News Editor
.– — .– –..– / -.– — ..- / .–. ..- – / .- / .-.. — – / — ..-. / . -. . .-. –. -.– / .. -. – — / – .-. .- -. … .-.. .- – .. -. –. / – …. .. … .-.-.- / … . . — … / .-.. .. -.- . / -.– — ..- .—-. .-. . / -. .- – ..- .-. .- .-.. .-.. -.– / -.-. ..- .-. .. — ..- … / .- -. -.. / .– — ..- .-.. -.. / .-.. — …- . / – — / .– .-. .. – . / .- / .–. .- .–. . .-. / ..-. — .-. / — ..- .-. / .. .-.. .-.. ..- … – .-. .. — ..- … / -. . .– … / … . -.-. – .. — -. .-.-.-
Clara Witmer
Clara Witmer, News Editor
Curious by nature, writer by choice.
Selma O'Malley
Selma O’Malley, Managing Editor
Selma (she/her) is a biology major interested in science communication, but she will write about anything and everything, from bear sightings to field hockey. Outside of the many, many hours she spends in the newsroom, she studies turtle eyes (it’s a niche field), volunteers with Easton’s local community gardens and is in a sorority. A native Californian, she can be found complaining about East Coast weather at all times of the year.