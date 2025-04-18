Milius pleads guilty on all charges

Photo by Emma Sylvester for The Lafayette Peter Milius’ guilty plea comes almost one year after the initial charges were brought forth.

A former Lafayette College student pleaded guilty to charges of possession of child pornography and invasion of privacy on Wednesday morning.

Sentencing was deferred to July 16. The presiding judge, President Judge Craig Dally, will determine the punishment of the former student, Peter Milius.

Possession of child pornography holds a maximum sentence of seven years, while invasion of privacy has a maximum sentence of two years, according to a press release from the district attorney’s office.

The sex offender registry status of Milius will not be determined until sentencing, according to the district attorney’s spokesperson, Anna Thompson.

Milius was charged last April with two misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy after being discovered allegedly filming two Lafayette students showering. An unrelated felony count of possession of child pornography followed.

A pre-sentence investigation was requested, according to court documents. In this investigation, a probation officer will gather relevant background information — including family history, mental and physical health and substance abuse — and produce a report presented in court, according to the United States Probation Office of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Defense attorneys may contest the accuracy of the report.

“Many decisions – from the sentence imposed, to the type of prison – are made based on information presented in the report,” a document from the office reads.

An additional sexually violent predator evaluation was requested, in which the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board, or SOAB, will make a recommendation on whether the charged individual should be classified as a “Sexually Violent Predator.” The final classification decision will be made by the court after a Sexually Violent Predator hearing, according to the SOAB website.

This hearing will be determined at Milius’ sentencing by the judge, according to Thompson.

If classified as a Sexually Violent Predator, Milius will need to participate in lifetime mandatory sex offender counseling, active community notification and lifetime registration with the Pennsylvania State Police, according to the website.

He was previously scheduled to begin trial on April 28. Milius’ guilty plea was scheduled on April 7, according to court documents.

Gary Asteak, Milius’ attorney, could not be reached for comment. Jeff Troxell, the college’s director of Public Safety, said that the college has not been asked to be involved in any criminal proceedings.