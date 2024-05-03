More details revealed in Milius case, preliminary hearing postponed

Peter Milius was a sophomore before he departed Lafayette College. It is unknown if his departure was voluntary. (Photo courtesy of TikTok)

A criminal complaint from the Northampton County Magisterial District Court revealed more details regarding child pornography and invasion of privacy charges leveled against Peter Milius, a former Lafayette College student. A preliminary hearing for Milius, which was originally scheduled for next Monday, was indefinitely postponed following scheduling conflicts, according to the court.

The criminal complaint filed against Milius detailed some of the images among the 76 found on his cell phone that depicted child pornography.

The phone was seized by Public Safety on Oct. 19, four days after the shower incidents were reported; it arrived at the DeSales University Forensic Lab one day later and a separate warrant related to child pornography on the device was served on Jan. 4. The lab finished processing the phone on Jan. 25.

According to the complaint, images of adult men performing sex acts on infants and children apparently aged between six and 10 were found on Milius’ phone, in addition to videos of two male Lafayette College students showering on separate occasions.

Both student victims declined to comment. Milius’ attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Anna Thomas, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office, wrote in an email that there is “not any information that can be released at this time due to the sensitivity of the case.”

“We have not received a new date for the Preliminary Hearing, but it is not uncommon for them to be postponed,” Thomas added.

Carrie Adamowski, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Justice, declined to comment on whether or not Milius might face federal charges but directed The Lafayette to a “citizen’s guide” to federal child pornography laws.

According to the guide, federal law “prohibits the production, distribution, reception, and possession of an image of child pornography using or affecting any means or facility of interstate or foreign commerce.”

Milius is from Washington, D.C.

Duly Olivert ‘25, a resident advisor for a floor in Ramer Hall, confirmed that at the time of publication, he had received no additional communication from the school regarding the situation. Milius was moved to the floor after departing Rubin Hall, where he recorded the men showering.

Members of Olivert’s floor were not made aware of the shower incident or Milius’ move prior to his arrival.

Lauren Kaye ‘25, a resident of Olivert’s, wrote in an email that she had “not heard anything from the school.”

“I think we are going to try to send some sort of statement at some point expressing disappointment with how the school handled the situation,” she added.

Jeff Troxell, Lafayette’s director of public safety, said he would not comment on the case until its conclusion. Scott Morse, a Lafayette spokesman, did not respond to requests for comment.

Elisabeth Seidel ’26 contributed reporting.