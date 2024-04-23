Now-former student charged with child pornography possession, invasion of privacy after filming students in shower

Photo by Andreas Pelekis for The Lafayette The inciting incident took place in Rubin Hall on the night of Oct. 15.

A Lafayette College sophomore was arrested in connection with an October incident in Rubin Hall in which two students were recorded showering, according to court records.

The student, Peter Milius, was charged with two counts of misdemeanor invasion of privacy without consent and an unrelated felony count of possession of child pornography.

Milius is no longer listed as a student in the Lafayette College Directory. Milius’ Moodle page additionally does not show him as having taken any courses during the spring 2024 semester.

An attorney for Milius could not immediately be reached for comment.

“Due to the sensitive nature of this case, we will save our comments for courtroom proceedings,” Gary Asteak, Milius’ defense attorney, told LehighValleyLive on Tuesday morning.

According to LehighValleyLive, a Public Safety officer was sent to Rubin Hall at 11 p.m. on Oct. 15 for a reported invasion of privacy incident. Two men who reside in Rubin Hall were allegedly recorded showering by Milius on his personal cellphone at different times; they then reported the incidents to their resident advisor who reported the incident to Public Safety.

One of the men declined to comment and the resident advisor could not immediately be reached for comment.

One of the victims, according to LehighValleyLive, saw Milius hold his cellphone above the shower curtain. The victim then yelled at Milius to stop recording him and to give him the phone. Public Safety would go on to seize the phone.

The phone was seized by law enforcement after they obtained a search warrant on Oct. 19. A separate search warrant was issued on Jan. 4 related to child pornography on the device; 76 graphic images depicting child pornography were found on Milius’ phone, according to LehighValleyLive.

Milius was arraigned Monday before District Judge Robert Christian Weber, who set a $150,000 unsecured bail, meaning no amount of the bail has to be paid upfront, though Milius may be responsible for the amount if he violates any bail conditions or fails to appear at any future court appearances.

Public Safety Detective Keith O’Hay was named as the arresting officer in the court records.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 6.

Representatives for Lafayette College, Public Safety and Easton Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment.

This is a developing story.

Isabella Gaglione ‘25, Selma O’Malley ‘26, Andreas Pelekis ‘26 and Elisabeth Seidel ‘26 contributed reporting.